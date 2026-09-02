The EU approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine’s defense needs, including air defense

EU countries have declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems amid intensified Russian strikes. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas made the statement after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Wicklow, Ireland, UNN reports, citing the European External Action Service.

At the same time, the specific countries, the number of air defense systems, and the scope of the new assistance have not yet been disclosed and are to be announced by the countries themselves.

Details

According to Kallas, during the meeting, EU member states announced their intention to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, something the European side had long urged them to do.

It was important for Ukraine to hear that there is real movement on air defense - Kallas said.

At the same time, she declined to name the countries that had undertaken new commitments, as well as the number of systems or interceptor missiles promised. According to the EU's chief diplomat, the respective states should announce their decisions and the specific parameters of the assistance themselves.

Kallas also stressed that strengthening Ukraine's air defense remains one of the key areas of support for Ukraine from the European Union. According to her, Moscow has not changed its military objectives, while the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities demonstrate the need to further strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

She also reported that, under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, the first €8.47 billion had already been transferred to Ukraine. Another €6.1 billion had been approved, in particular for air defense needs. At the same time, Kallas made it clear that funding through pan-European mechanisms alone does not cover all of Ukraine's needs, so bilateral assistance from individual countries is also necessary.

Context

The European Commission had previously reported that the approved €6.1 billion in defense financing could be directed, among other things, toward air and missile defense systems, missiles, ammunition, and radars. The funds are allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan, totaling up to €90 billion for 2026–2027, of which €60 billion is earmarked for Ukraine's defense needs.

The day before, on September 1, Kallas also stated that one of the most acute problems for Ukraine's air defense remained a shortage of interceptor missiles. She called on European countries to review their own stockpiles, including by transferring interceptors to Ukraine whose storage life was nearing expiration. At the same time, the EU is negotiating with countries outside the European Union over possible deliveries of such missiles to Ukraine and is working to develop the production of European interceptors jointly with the Ukrainian side.

The issue of air defense was discussed in Wicklow for two consecutive days. Following the meeting of EU defense ministers on September 1, no specific new agreements on the transfer of Patriot missiles were announced. The very next day, after talks between foreign ministers, Kallas spoke of "real movement" and reported that individual countries had made statements regarding the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

For reference

EU and NATO leaders agreed to increase aid to Ukraine, including covering the costs of Patriot air defense systems. The allies also plan to invest €800 billion in defense.