TCC and SP

After the lifting of the ban on men aged 18-22 leaving the country, the number of Ukrainians fleeing to Germany increased almost tenfold - Welt

After the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany increased from 100 to 1000 per week. The total number of Ukrainians in Germany increased from 7,961 in May to 18,755 in September.