In Odesa, the head of a department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region was detained for extorting $2,000. He promised to facilitate the recognition of a conscript as partially fit for service.
Officials of three universities in Ukraine have been exposed for organizing the sale of places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 per person. The total amount of illicit funds received exceeds 1 million hryvnias.
Since the beginning of 2025, 47,046 proceedings for violations of military registration rules have been registered in Ukraine, of which 14,454 have already been completed. Kyiv and Sumy Oblast became leaders in the number of cases, with the majority of those fined being men aged 25 to 45.
After the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany increased from 100 to 1000 per week. The total number of Ukrainians in Germany increased from 7,961 in May to 18,755 in September.
Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized individuals are reportedly held in unsanitary conditions. The Kyiv City TCC called this information "distorted," denying the existence of problems.
The Ternopil TCC and SP explained the raids on restaurants and nightclubs, emphasizing that socially active people gather there, who are necessary for the defense of Ukraine. The military denied the myth of "unequal mobilization," stressing that Ukrainians from all social strata serve at the front.
A man from Lviv region, mobilized despite having a disabled father, was discharged from service after the intervention of the prosecutor's office. A service investigation has been launched against TCC officials, and an administrative protocol has been drawn up against the acting head.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising salaries for Ukrainian military personnel. This comes against the backdrop of reduced spending on military salaries in the draft State Budget for 2026.
In Ternopil, on October 13, a conflict situation arose between TCC military personnel and civilians due to the blocking of a wanted man's car. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, refuting media reports of a mass brawl.