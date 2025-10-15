TCC and SP

$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 16861 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 32960 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26831 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27217 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24326 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18842 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17883 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34743 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34759 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13870 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
News by theme
In Odesa, the head of a military hospital department was detained for a $2,000 bribe

In Odesa, the head of a department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region was detained for extorting $2,000. He promised to facilitate the recognition of a conscript as partially fit for service.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 10:23 AM • 2218 views
Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office

Officials of three universities in Ukraine have been exposed for organizing the sale of places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 per person. The total amount of illicit funds received exceeds 1 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 08:59 AM • 3074 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto

Since the beginning of 2025, 47,046 proceedings for violations of military registration rules have been registered in Ukraine, of which 14,454 have already been completed. Kyiv and Sumy Oblast became leaders in the number of cases, with the majority of those fined being men aged 25 to 45.

Society • October 15, 08:32 AM • 24327 views
After the lifting of the ban on men aged 18-22 leaving the country, the number of Ukrainians fleeing to Germany increased almost tenfold - Welt

After the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany increased from 100 to 1000 per week. The total number of Ukrainians in Germany increased from 7,961 in May to 18,755 in September.

Society • October 15, 07:10 AM • 2700 views
Social media users reported the conditions under which mobilized individuals are held at Darnytsia Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) in Kyiv: the Territorial Recruitment Center's (TCC) reaction was swift.

Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized individuals are reportedly held in unsanitary conditions. The Kyiv City TCC called this information "distorted," denying the existence of problems.

Society • October 14, 02:06 PM • 5426 views
Ternopil TCC explained why they started visiting clubs and restaurants

The Ternopil TCC and SP explained the raids on restaurants and nightclubs, emphasizing that socially active people gather there, who are necessary for the defense of Ukraine. The military denied the myth of "unequal mobilization," stressing that Ukrainians from all social strata serve at the front.

Society • October 14, 12:59 PM • 2992 views
Mobilized despite father's disability without care, discharged from service, protocol drawn up against the acting head of TCR - prosecutor's office

A man from Lviv region, mobilized despite having a disabled father, was discharged from service after the intervention of the prosecutor's office. A service investigation has been launched against TCC officials, and an administrative protocol has been drawn up against the acting head.

Society • October 14, 12:33 PM • 6660 views
Exclusive
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European allies for help in raising salaries for Ukrainian military personnel. This comes against the backdrop of reduced spending on military salaries in the draft State Budget for 2026.

Economy • October 14, 11:53 AM • 55677 views
Exclusive
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident

In Ternopil, on October 13, a conflict situation arose between TCC military personnel and civilians due to the blocking of a wanted man's car. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, refuting media reports of a mass brawl.

Society • October 14, 07:39 AM • 16061 views