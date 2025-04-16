$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14440 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 58979 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34176 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39285 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 46991 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86844 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79608 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35134 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60354 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108924 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Last news • Education

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

A petition demanding to raise the salaries of Ukrainian teachers to $1000–1500 has gained the required number of votes. Now the Cabinet of Ministers must consider the appeal within ten days.

Society • 10:17 AM • 7182 views

The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD

Schools themselves determine the duration of holidays, but not less than 30 days. Some institutions may continue their studies in June to make up for educational losses.

Education • April 15, 09:50 AM • 3876 views

Despite the war: research showed improvement in reading and math scores in elementary school

In 2024, elementary school students improved their knowledge of mathematics and reading, despite the war. Boys are better at math, girls are better at reading, according to monitoring data.

Society • April 15, 09:06 AM • 9740 views

Two more underground schools to be opened in Kharkiv after Easter - Terekhov

Two more new underground schools, designed for a thousand students, will open in Kharkiv after Easter. Six metro stations, converted for training, are already operating in the city.

Education • April 13, 09:54 AM • 6679 views

It's not worth life and health: Ukrainians were reminded about the danger of clinging to trains

The Ministry of Education and Science calls on teenagers not to cling to train cars for the sake of video. Last year, 28 children were injured and 9 died as a result. This is punishable by a fine or criminal liability.

Society • April 11, 01:32 PM • 11106 views
Return of the External Independent Evaluation is not yet possible: the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment explained why

Director of the UCEQA, Tetyana Vakulenko, stated that the return to the External Independent Evaluation is not yet possible due to the war and logistical difficulties for entrants from the occupied territories. The NMT retains the features of the External Independent Evaluation, but has a computer format.

Society • April 11, 11:47 AM • 7529 views

No gadgets in schools: France strengthens ban on phones for students aged 11-15

France will strengthen the ban on mobile phones in secondary schools. Students will have to hide devices in lockers all day to promote well-being and academic success.

News of the World • April 10, 01:06 PM • 10873 views

Educators' petition to preserve the school network has gained the necessary support

An electronic petition demanding the preservation of the school network has gathered more than 25,000 votes in less than a week. The author called on the government to maintain the accessibility of education at the place of residence.

Society • April 10, 11:00 AM • 10971 views

Fedorov named the first region where all schools are connected to the "Mriya" ecosystem

The Zaporizhzhia region became the first where all schools joined the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, despite its proximity to the front. 150 schools are already working with "Mriya".

Technologies • April 10, 09:55 AM • 10928 views

More than 90% of English schools have banned mobile phones for children during school hours

Almost all schools in England have banned mobile phones, a survey showed. The reason is the harmful effect on youth.

News of the World • April 10, 08:25 AM • 12422 views

Digital future: Poplavsky presented the EDUCATIONAL MEDIAHUB

Mykhailo Poplavsky presented the EDUCATIONAL MEDIAHUB, which brings together creative youth and media professionals. He emphasized the importance of digitalization of education and the development of the "University of the Future" application.

Culture • April 10, 08:06 AM • 10406 views

Reducing the burden on university professors: Zelenskyy signed the law

The President signed Law №9600, which changes the burden on higher education teachers. It establishes a minimum amount of scientific work and a maximum teaching load.

Politics • April 9, 10:46 AM • 11062 views

This year, the "Mriya" pilot project will be launched in Ukraine for kindergartens: what will be there

In 2025, the "Mriya" pilot project for preschool education will start in Ukraine. Educators, parents and administration will receive convenient digital tools.

Society • April 8, 07:59 PM • 7647 views

In Ukraine, children will be motivated to study with movie tickets, master classes and VR quests - Ministry of Digital Transformation

In the "Dream" application, children will receive virtual currency for academic achievements and exchange it for real incentives. Virtual rewards for homework are also provided.

Society • April 8, 07:35 PM • 7250 views

"Mriya" will have tools to counter bullying and strengthen the safety of children in schools - Zelenskyy

The "Mriya" platform will receive student protection functions, including tools to counter bullying and monitor safety during air raid alerts. In 2025, it is planned to expand the platform to the entire country.

Society • April 8, 06:09 PM • 12123 views

It is planned to further implement artificial intelligence tools in "Dream" - Fedorov

The implementation of artificial intelligence is planned in the "Dream" application. It will help schoolchildren build an educational trajectory and recommend content, like on YouTube.

Society • April 8, 05:25 PM • 12947 views

Zelensky announced the expansion of the "Dream" platform to vocational and higher education

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to scale the "Dream" platform to vocational and higher education in 2025. This should become the only educational application for everyone.

Society • April 8, 05:24 PM • 11703 views

Educational platform "Dream" will be scaled up to the whole country in 2025 - Zelensky

President Zelenskyy announced that the digital platform "Dream" is already operating in 40 schools in six regions. In 2025, a large-scale expansion of the platform to the entire country is planned, as well as the launch of a pilot project for preschool education.

Politics • April 8, 04:45 PM • 12269 views

The Cabinet obliged graduate students and doctoral students to pass foreign language tests - MP

The Cabinet has amended the procedure for training graduate students and doctoral students. Now a state test in Ukrainian and foreign languages is mandatory, as well as an entrance exam in a foreign language, regardless of the availability of a certificate.

Society • April 8, 01:08 PM • 10243 views

Scandal in Vinnytsia Lyceum: children rallied in support of the teacher who hit the student

In Vinnytsia-Khutorsky Lyceum, students rallied in support of the teacher who hit the student. The police are investigating the incident, and the teacher faces up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Crimes and emergencies • April 7, 03:02 PM • 34793 views

In Germany, schools will prepare for the possibility of war: the media revealed the details

The German Ministry of Internal Affairs supported the idea of preparing young people for crisis situations and advises Germans to stock up on food, water and essential items.

News of the World • April 7, 12:40 PM • 8865 views

A new Crimean Tatar spelling has been approved in Ukraine: Latin alphabet was taken as a basis

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new spelling of the Crimean Tatar language based on the Latin alphabet. The rules are recommended for use by all state bodies, including the occupied territories.

Society • April 5, 02:55 PM • 18817 views

The Ministry of Education explained what exactly the senior school reform is changing

Primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed in Ukraine, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change. The state allocates funds for laboratory equipment.

Society • April 4, 10:03 PM • 6360 views

"Did not react to comments": In Vinnytsia, a teacher scolded and beat a student in class, a case has been opened

In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.

Crimes and emergencies • April 4, 02:46 PM • 10845 views

Changes in the rules of deferral for students and teachers: the Cabinet approved the draft law

The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.

War • April 4, 10:40 AM • 9115 views

Deputy Director of an educational institution turned out to be a Russian spy: a mole was exposed in the Sumy region

The official was passing on data to the enemy about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas with the Kursk region. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail.

War • April 3, 10:58 AM • 10246 views

Almost every third teacher in Ukraine shows signs of professional burnout - educational ombudsman

According to surveys, a significant proportion of lecturers and teachers in Ukraine experience professional burnout and need psychological assistance and support in coping with stress.

Society • April 3, 10:15 AM • 14015 views

NMT-2025: The main registration period ends today

The main registration period for NMT-2025 ends on April 3. Potential entrants need to create a personal account on the UCEQAO website and submit the necessary documents.

Society • April 3, 09:14 AM • 11844 views

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12873 views

Scientists have выяснили, how the захват видеоиграми affects on IQ children

The study showed that video games can increase the intelligence of children. Watching television and social networks did not affect IQ.

Technologies • April 2, 12:42 AM • 16960 views