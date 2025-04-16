A petition demanding to raise the salaries of Ukrainian teachers to $1000–1500 has gained the required number of votes. Now the Cabinet of Ministers must consider the appeal within ten days.
Schools themselves determine the duration of holidays, but not less than 30 days. Some institutions may continue their studies in June to make up for educational losses.
In 2024, elementary school students improved their knowledge of mathematics and reading, despite the war. Boys are better at math, girls are better at reading, according to monitoring data.
Two more new underground schools, designed for a thousand students, will open in Kharkiv after Easter. Six metro stations, converted for training, are already operating in the city.
The Ministry of Education and Science calls on teenagers not to cling to train cars for the sake of video. Last year, 28 children were injured and 9 died as a result. This is punishable by a fine or criminal liability.
Director of the UCEQA, Tetyana Vakulenko, stated that the return to the External Independent Evaluation is not yet possible due to the war and logistical difficulties for entrants from the occupied territories. The NMT retains the features of the External Independent Evaluation, but has a computer format.
France will strengthen the ban on mobile phones in secondary schools. Students will have to hide devices in lockers all day to promote well-being and academic success.
An electronic petition demanding the preservation of the school network has gathered more than 25,000 votes in less than a week. The author called on the government to maintain the accessibility of education at the place of residence.
The Zaporizhzhia region became the first where all schools joined the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, despite its proximity to the front. 150 schools are already working with "Mriya".
Almost all schools in England have banned mobile phones, a survey showed. The reason is the harmful effect on youth.
Mykhailo Poplavsky presented the EDUCATIONAL MEDIAHUB, which brings together creative youth and media professionals. He emphasized the importance of digitalization of education and the development of the "University of the Future" application.
The President signed Law №9600, which changes the burden on higher education teachers. It establishes a minimum amount of scientific work and a maximum teaching load.
In 2025, the "Mriya" pilot project for preschool education will start in Ukraine. Educators, parents and administration will receive convenient digital tools.
In the "Dream" application, children will receive virtual currency for academic achievements and exchange it for real incentives. Virtual rewards for homework are also provided.
The "Mriya" platform will receive student protection functions, including tools to counter bullying and monitor safety during air raid alerts. In 2025, it is planned to expand the platform to the entire country.
The implementation of artificial intelligence is planned in the "Dream" application. It will help schoolchildren build an educational trajectory and recommend content, like on YouTube.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to scale the "Dream" platform to vocational and higher education in 2025. This should become the only educational application for everyone.
President Zelenskyy announced that the digital platform "Dream" is already operating in 40 schools in six regions. In 2025, a large-scale expansion of the platform to the entire country is planned, as well as the launch of a pilot project for preschool education.
The Cabinet has amended the procedure for training graduate students and doctoral students. Now a state test in Ukrainian and foreign languages is mandatory, as well as an entrance exam in a foreign language, regardless of the availability of a certificate.
The German Ministry of Internal Affairs supported the idea of preparing young people for crisis situations and advises Germans to stock up on food, water and essential items.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new spelling of the Crimean Tatar language based on the Latin alphabet. The rules are recommended for use by all state bodies, including the occupied territories.
Primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed in Ukraine, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change. The state allocates funds for laboratory equipment.
In a Vinnytsia lyceum, a teacher hit a 10th grade student because he did not react to comments. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are conducting investigations.
The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.
The official was passing on data to the enemy about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas with the Kursk region. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail.
According to surveys, a significant proportion of lecturers and teachers in Ukraine experience professional burnout and need psychological assistance and support in coping with stress.
The main registration period for NMT-2025 ends on April 3. Potential entrants need to create a personal account on the UCEQAO website and submit the necessary documents.
The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
The study showed that video games can increase the intelligence of children. Watching television and social networks did not affect IQ.