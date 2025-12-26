Government to raise teachers' salaries by 50% during 2026 and update rules for financing shelters – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced a phased increase in educators' salaries, the first stage of which will begin in January 2026 with a 30% increase in payments. Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from January 2026, teachers' salaries will increase by 30%, for which 91.8 billion UAH of educational subvention has already been allocated in the budget. The next stage is planned for September 2026 – an additional increase of another 20% is foreseen.

In addition, more than 409,000 educators will receive monthly allowances for working in unfavorable conditions.

Funding for the first 8 months of 2026 has already been provided in the budget for the implementation of the decision – emphasized Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Separate surcharges are provided for 25,500 teachers in frontline communities.

New conditions for arranging shelters

The government also changed the procedure for providing subventions for the construction of school shelters. Now the state will finance facilities with a readiness level of 60%. The distribution of funds will take place according to the level of security risks:

very high risk – 40% of funds;

high risk – 35%;

moderate and satisfactory – 25%.

Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized that "school education must be safe and high-quality, even in the conditions of a full-scale invasion," and increasing payments is a strategic priority to ensure the competitiveness of the teaching profession.

