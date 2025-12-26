$41.930.22
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 14634 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 16542 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 22918 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 37500 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24410 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19472 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18915 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20747 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43899 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Government to raise teachers' salaries by 50% during 2026 and update rules for financing shelters – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will gradually increase educators' salaries by 50% during 2026. The government also changed the procedure for providing subventions for the construction of school shelters, financing facilities with 60% completion.

Government to raise teachers' salaries by 50% during 2026 and update rules for financing shelters – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced a phased increase in educators' salaries, the first stage of which will begin in January 2026 with a 30% increase in payments. Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from January 2026, teachers' salaries will increase by 30%, for which 91.8 billion UAH of educational subvention has already been allocated in the budget. The next stage is planned for September 2026 – an additional increase of another 20% is foreseen.

The government has introduced long-term contracts for the production of "Weapons of Victory" - Svyrydenko26.12.25, 19:17 • 1736 views

In addition, more than 409,000 educators will receive monthly allowances for working in unfavorable conditions. 

Funding for the first 8 months of 2026 has already been provided in the budget for the implementation of the decision 

– emphasized Yuliia Svyrydenko. 

Separate surcharges are provided for 25,500 teachers in frontline communities.

New conditions for arranging shelters

The government also changed the procedure for providing subventions for the construction of school shelters. Now the state will finance facilities with a readiness level of 60%. The distribution of funds will take place according to the level of security risks:

  • very high risk – 40% of funds;
    • high risk – 35%;
      • moderate and satisfactory – 25%.

        Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized that "school education must be safe and high-quality, even in the conditions of a full-scale invasion," and increasing payments is a strategic priority to ensure the competitiveness of the teaching profession.

        Zelenskyy announced new support programs for Ukrainians for next year23.12.25, 22:02 • 4150 views

        Stepan Haftko

