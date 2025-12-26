$41.930.22
The government has introduced long-term contracts for the production of "Weapons of Victory" - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced that contracts for goods and services from the "Weapons of Victory" list will be concluded for the full production cycle.

The government has introduced long-term contracts for the production of "Weapons of Victory" - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the adoption of changes to the procedure for defense procurement for the period of martial law. From now on, contracts for goods and services from the list of "Victory Weapons" will be concluded for the full production cycle: from the development stage to the repair and restoration of equipment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A decision that the market of arms and equipment manufacturers has long been waiting for – long-term contracts 

– Svyrydenko emphasized. 

According to her, the needs of the Defense Forces will now be formed not only for the current year, but also for the next two budget periods. This will allow defense enterprises to systematically plan investments and expand capacities.

New funding rules

The changes, adopted in pursuance of the instructions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, also concern the advance payment system. The government updated the approach to prepayment, linking its size and terms directly to the stages of work performance.

This allows financing production rhythmically, without interruptions and cash gaps 

– Svyrydenko noted. 

It is expected that such measures will create the necessary conditions for launching new production lines and stable development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

In addition, the government allocated UAH 3.1 billion for defense needs; these funds were saved in January-December of this year due to reduced expenditures.

We are allocating additional funding for defense needs. We are directing UAH 3.1 billion to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the development, procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons and military equipment.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Stepan Haftko

