sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown
Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video
Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA
Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured
Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine
The head of the European Commission said that it was necessary to achieve a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine within the EU. The EU plans to increase defense spending and expand cooperation with partners, including India.
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo
After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.
In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown
As a result of a drone attack in Sumy, two people were injured and four high-rise buildings were damaged. In other settlements of the region, two more people were injured, 19 private houses and other infrastructure were damaged.
5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack
Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv and Balakliya with drones in the evening. The attack injured 5 people, damaged a power facility and about 20 residential buildings.
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
Russia launched 208 Shahed-type attack drones and imitator drones from various directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 107 attack drones, and another 97 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown
Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.
Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video
DIU intelligence officers successfully attacked the forward command post of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Federation in Ivanivka. The strike was carried out by means of an explosive drop from a UAV on February 26 at about 22:00.
Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 128 combat engagements over the past day, 65 of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy conducted 91 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times.
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1060 occupants. They also destroyed 13 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 54 artillery systems and 172 UAVs.
Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState
Advancement of enemy units in the areas of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove was recorded.
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know
Servicemen who left their units without permission before November 29, 2024, have until March 1 to return under a simplified procedure. Over the past week, more than 300 applications for return from the CLF have been submitted.
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025
A propaganda forum is being prepared in Nizhny Novgorod with the participation of the occupied territories and Belarus. The event aims to create the illusion of international support for the occupation, but will have no legal force.
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission
Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the UAV “Bird of Magyars,” died on February 27, 2025, from a direct hit by an enemy object. He was the older brother of the well-known public figure Roman Ratushnyi, who died in 2022 near Izium.
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War presented an exhibition about foreign defenders of Ukraine. The exhibition showcases personal stories and artifacts of volunteers who responded to Zelenskyy's call.
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat
Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents
In Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Shahed. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs
The Kyiv City Military Administration has announced an air alert in the capital due to the threat of UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones over several regions of Ukraine.
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured
In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
Three arrivals were recorded in Sumy during the largest attack.
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff
There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 43 attempts to break through.
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured
A 42-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of an enemy strike on Balakliya. The occupiers also struck a massive blow to the power system of Kharkiv region and attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv.
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA
Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.
Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed kamikaze drones on February 27 in the evening. The attack injured a woman and damaged residential apartments, private houses and garages.
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT
In the occupied territories, Russians have set up a new filtration camp for forced vetting of the population. The occupiers are checking ties to the Armed Forces and forcibly issuing Russian passports.
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia
Trump announced the signing of a mining agreement with Ukraine. According to him, the presence of American workers in the mining industry will be an insurance policy against future Russian attacks.
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with at least 12 Shahed drones. The attack damaged a private house and injured two people, and a new wave of attacks is expected.