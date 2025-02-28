Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143770 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167545 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90943 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75915 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30108 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57927 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100123 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 3567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134921 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3492 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130301 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132321 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161029 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140578 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100123 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57927 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30108 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75915 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90943 views
Last news • War
Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine

Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine

09:00 AM • 2756 views
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

08:54 AM • 3091 views
In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown

In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown

08:02 AM • 7735 views
5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack

5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack

07:53 AM • 9448 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

07:34 AM • 16181 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 18840 views
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

06:58 AM • 13558 views
Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video

Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video

06:39 AM • 15064 views
Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations

Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations

06:19 AM • 16344 views
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

05:58 AM • 18384 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101561 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143764 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134921 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167535 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 23193 views
Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

05:15 AM • 18276 views
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

05:00 AM • 17462 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 21893 views
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

February 28, 01:16 AM • 21888 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57247 views
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 21988 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75322 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

February 27, 10:54 PM • 96763 views
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

February 27, 10:44 PM • 21354 views
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

February 27, 10:41 PM • 20714 views
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

February 27, 09:41 PM • 19539 views
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

February 27, 09:22 PM • 23182 views
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

February 27, 09:04 PM • 55114 views
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

February 27, 08:40 PM • 41390 views
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

February 27, 08:23 PM • 20587 views
Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage

February 27, 07:48 PM • 38292 views
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

February 27, 07:43 PM • 16607 views
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

February 27, 07:16 PM • 25334 views
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured

Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured

February 27, 07:04 PM • 31983 views
Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine

Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine

The head of the European Commission said that it was necessary to achieve a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine within the EU. The EU plans to increase defense spending and expand cooperation with partners, including India.

War • 09:00 AM • 2756 views
Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have already been canceled, but it is necessary to save energy - Ukrenergo

After the nighttime drone attack on power facilities by Russia, emergency blackouts were introduced in the morning, which have already been canceled. From 16:00 to 22:00, restrictions are planned for industry due to high electricity consumption.

Society • 08:54 AM • 3091 views
In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown

In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown

As a result of a drone attack in Sumy, two people were injured and four high-rise buildings were damaged. In other settlements of the region, two more people were injured, 19 private houses and other infrastructure were damaged.

War • 08:02 AM • 7735 views
5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack

5 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack

Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv and Balakliya with drones in the evening. The attack injured 5 people, damaged a power facility and about 20 residential buildings.

War • 07:53 AM • 9448 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.

War • 07:34 AM • 16181 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 208 Shahed-type attack drones and imitator drones from various directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 107 attack drones, and another 97 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

War • 07:13 AM • 18840 views
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.

War • 06:58 AM • 13558 views
Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video

Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video

DIU intelligence officers successfully attacked the forward command post of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Federation in Ivanivka. The strike was carried out by means of an explosive drop from a UAV on February 26 at about 22:00.

War • 06:39 AM • 15064 views
Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations

Half of the clashes are in two areas: General Staff shows a map of combat operations

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 128 combat engagements over the past day, 65 of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy conducted 91 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times.

War • 06:19 AM • 16344 views
Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions due to damage to power facilities. Industrial consumers are being cut off first, while households are being cut off only in some cases.

War • 05:58 AM • 18384 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1060 occupants. They also destroyed 13 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 54 artillery systems and 172 UAVs.

War • 05:35 AM • 23193 views
Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

Advancement of enemy units in the areas of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove was recorded.

War • 05:15 AM • 18276 views
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

Servicemen who left their units without permission before November 29, 2024, have until March 1 to return under a simplified procedure. Over the past week, more than 300 applications for return from the CLF have been submitted.

Society • 05:00 AM • 17462 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

A propaganda forum is being prepared in Nizhny Novgorod with the participation of the occupied territories and Belarus. The event aims to create the illusion of international support for the occupation, but will have no legal force.

War • February 28, 01:43 AM • 21893 views
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the UAV “Bird of Magyars,” died on February 27, 2025, from a direct hit by an enemy object. He was the older brother of the well-known public figure Roman Ratushnyi, who died in 2022 near Izium.

Society • February 28, 01:16 AM • 21888 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War presented an exhibition about foreign defenders of Ukraine. The exhibition showcases personal stories and artifacts of volunteers who responded to Zelenskyy's call.

Society • February 28, 12:47 AM • 57247 views
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.

War • February 27, 11:53 PM • 21988 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.

Society • February 27, 11:47 PM • 75322 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

In Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Shahed. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.

Society • February 27, 10:54 PM • 96763 views
Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

Air alert declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine due to UAVs

The Kyiv City Military Administration has announced an air alert in the capital due to the threat of UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones over several regions of Ukraine.

War • February 27, 10:44 PM • 21354 views
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.

Society • February 27, 10:41 PM • 20714 views
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Three arrivals were recorded in Sumy during the largest attack.

Society • February 27, 09:41 PM • 19539 views
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 43 attempts to break through.

War • February 27, 09:22 PM • 23182 views
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.

Society • February 27, 09:04 PM • 55114 views
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of an enemy strike on Balakliya. The occupiers also struck a massive blow to the power system of Kharkiv region and attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv.

Society • February 27, 08:40 PM • 41390 views
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.

War • February 27, 08:23 PM • 20587 views
Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed kamikaze drones on February 27 in the evening. The attack injured a woman and damaged residential apartments, private houses and garages.

War • February 27, 07:48 PM • 38292 views
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

In the occupied territories, Russians have set up a new filtration camp for forced vetting of the population. The occupiers are checking ties to the Armed Forces and forcibly issuing Russian passports.

Society • February 27, 07:43 PM • 16607 views
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

Trump announced the signing of a mining agreement with Ukraine. According to him, the presence of American workers in the mining industry will be an insurance policy against future Russian attacks.

War • February 27, 07:16 PM • 25334 views
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured

Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with at least 12 Shahed drones. The attack damaged a private house and injured two people, and a new wave of attacks is expected.

War • February 27, 07:04 PM • 31983 views