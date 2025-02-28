Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81034 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115969 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143750 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167526 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90880 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75842 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30011 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57841 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 3323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134909 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130295 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132312 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161025 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140576 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100108 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57841 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30011 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75842 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90880 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134675 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167278 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 206022 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 198533 views
The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL

The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL

February 25, 06:48 AM • 223020 views
“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

February 24, 05:32 AM • 268793 views
Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

February 22, 10:21 AM • 327789 views
International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

February 22, 04:30 AM • 289428 views
The Dr. P scandal: who is he and why is he back in the news again

The Dr. P scandal: who is he and why is he back in the news again

February 21, 02:07 PM • 262602 views
How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

February 21, 10:38 AM • 242196 views
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation
Exclusive

February 21, 10:19 AM • 189146 views
Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

February 20, 01:25 PM • 237283 views
8 common mistakes that ruin your towels

8 common mistakes that ruin your towels

February 20, 09:23 AM • 210466 views
11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

February 20, 04:49 AM • 195204 views
German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

February 19, 12:14 PM • 280008 views
Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine
Exclusive

February 19, 08:16 AM • 288379 views
Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

February 19, 07:13 AM • 224856 views
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

February 19, 06:32 AM • 230640 views
Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

February 19, 04:10 AM • 200790 views
We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

February 18, 04:06 PM • 157291 views
Uncontrolled liquidation of banks: what Hetmantsev proposes in the draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Uncontrolled liquidation of banks: what Hetmantsev proposes in the draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

February 18, 08:14 AM • 181941 views
Hetmantsev, under the guise of the IMF, is trying to violate the Constitution of Ukraine and gain full influence over the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Hetmantsev, under the guise of the IMF, is trying to violate the Constitution of Ukraine and gain full influence over the Deposit Guarantee Fund

February 17, 08:40 AM • 203847 views
Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

February 16, 05:00 AM • 239856 views
Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15

Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15

February 15, 05:34 AM • 270427 views
F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022

F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022
Exclusive

February 14, 01:51 PM • 374150 views
Liiev and Lviv Arsenal Case: What is known about the case of supplying mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Liiev and Lviv Arsenal Case: What is known about the case of supplying mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

February 14, 11:30 AM • 265342 views
How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

February 14, 06:32 AM • 234672 views
Transparency International Ukraine on ARMA reform: important step, but there are corruption risks

Transparency International Ukraine on ARMA reform: important step, but there are corruption risks

February 12, 03:54 PM • 273172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.

Health • 06:23 AM • 101081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

In March 2025, it's time to plant cold-resistant crops outdoors. The lunar calendar defines favorable days for planting various plants, from vegetables to fruit trees.

Agronomy news • February 27, 01:15 PM • 143413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.

Economy • February 27, 11:50 AM • 134675 views
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The expert spoke about the main symptoms of vitamin deficiency in the body in spring and methods of prevention. The key foods that can help overcome vitamin D, A, E and C deficiency were named.

Health • February 27, 09:18 AM • 167278 views
Exclusive
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demands transparency in the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, but draft law No. 13007 only increases corruption risks. The document, initiated by Danylo Hetmantsev, expands the DGF's powers, making it a de facto uncontrolled structure without proper judicial oversight. Depositors may lose the right to timely reimbursement of funds, and the transfer of assets of liquidated banks risks becoming a closed and corrupt process.

Economy • February 26, 11:28 AM • 206022 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.

Economy • February 26, 10:54 AM • 198533 views
The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL

The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL

“Dynamo defeated Karpaty 2-0 and holds the top spot with a 5-point lead. “Shakhtar and Oleksandriya won important victories as they continue to fight for the championship.

Sports • February 25, 06:48 AM • 223020 views
“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

Andriy Haichenko, Deputy Minister of Justice, was in the spotlight because of his relatives' possible ties to the occupied Crimea and Russia. The investigation revealed a number of contradictory facts about his property, his wife's employment and cooperation with Alfa-Bank.

Politics • February 24, 05:32 AM • 268793 views
Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.

Economy • February 22, 10:21 AM • 327789 views
International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

On February 22, the world celebrates the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime and the European Equal Pay Day. This day is also the Day of Modesty and World Encephalitis Day.

Society • February 22, 04:30 AM • 289428 views
The Dr. P scandal: who is he and why is he back in the news again

The Dr. P scandal: who is he and why is he back in the news again

Convicted fraudster Andriy Slyusarchuk has once again attracted attention with an emotional appeal to Trump about the war in Ukraine. His post was massively shared by politicians and citizens, despite the author's criminal past.

Society • February 21, 02:07 PM • 262602 views
How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round

A detailed guide to growing strawberries at home all year round. Tips on choosing varieties, creating optimal conditions, and caring for plants to get a delicious harvest.

Society • February 21, 10:38 AM • 242196 views
Exclusive
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation

The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.

Economy • February 21, 10:19 AM • 189146 views
Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

Overview of all 8 matches of the round, team transfer news and bookmakers' odds.

Sports • February 20, 01:25 PM • 237283 views
8 common mistakes that ruin your towels

8 common mistakes that ruin your towels

Improper care of towels significantly reduces their service life and degrades their quality. Learn about the main mistakes in washing and storing towels so that they can serve you for up to 5 years.

Society • February 20, 09:23 AM • 210466 views
11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

On February 20, 2014, the occupation of Crimea by unmarked Russian troops began. Within a month, Russia seized the peninsula and held an illegal referendum at gunpoint.

War • February 20, 04:49 AM • 195204 views
German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag, with Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and policy toward Ukrainian refugees.

Politics • February 19, 12:14 PM • 280008 views
Exclusive
Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.

Economy • February 19, 08:16 AM • 288379 views
Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

Maslenitsa 2025 will be celebrated from February 24 to March 2. Find out about the traditions of each day of the celebration and pancake recipes for every taste.

Society • February 19, 07:13 AM • 224856 views
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Society • February 19, 06:32 AM • 230640 views
Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 19, 04:10 AM • 200790 views
We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro

The Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk has finally been put up for sale on Prozorro after 2 years under ARMA's management. The facility worth UAH 309.7 million belongs to Russian owners and is to be sold at an auction on February 25.

Economy • February 18, 04:06 PM • 157291 views
Uncontrolled liquidation of banks: what Hetmantsev proposes in the draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Uncontrolled liquidation of banks: what Hetmantsev proposes in the draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Hetmantsev's draft law No. 13007 on the DGF violates depositors' rights and restricts access to public information. The document may deprive depositors of the possibility of judicial protection in case of bank liquidation.

Economy • February 18, 08:14 AM • 181941 views
Hetmantsev, under the guise of the IMF, is trying to violate the Constitution of Ukraine and gain full influence over the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Hetmantsev, under the guise of the IMF, is trying to violate the Constitution of Ukraine and gain full influence over the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Draft law No. 13007 may give the DGF unlimited powers and limit the rights of depositors. The document contradicts the Constitution and creates corruption risks in the management of assets of liquidated banks.

Economy • February 17, 08:40 AM • 203847 views
Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.

Society • February 16, 05:00 AM • 239856 views
Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15

Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15

On February 15, the world celebrates a number of holidays, including Green Wall Day, Hippo Day, and Esports Day. It is also the day when operating room nurses are honored and Singles' Day is celebrated.

Society • February 15, 05:34 AM • 270427 views
Exclusive
F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022

F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received over 51 aircraft from partners, including MiG-29, Su-25, F-16 and Mirage-2000. Another 85 aircraft are planned to be transferred in the future.

War • February 14, 01:51 PM • 374150 views
Liiev and Lviv Arsenal Case: What is known about the case of supplying mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Liiev and Lviv Arsenal Case: What is known about the case of supplying mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A year ago, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Lviv Arsenal for the supply of mortar rounds worth UAH 1. 4 billion. The funds have been transferred, but the ammunition has not yet been delivered, and most of the money is frozen in the accounts.

Politics • February 14, 11:30 AM • 265342 views
How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

The experts spoke about effective methods of reducing the consumption of processed food in the daily diet. Tips include planning snacks, storing food properly, and preparing meals several days in advance.

Health • February 14, 06:32 AM • 234672 views
Transparency International Ukraine on ARMA reform: important step, but there are corruption risks

Transparency International Ukraine on ARMA reform: important step, but there are corruption risks

Transparency International Ukraine has identified serious shortcomings in the draft law on ARMA reform after the first reading. Experts emphasize the need to finalize the document for effective management of seized assets.

Politics • February 12, 03:54 PM • 273172 views