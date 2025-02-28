Popular
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
In March 2025, it's time to plant cold-resistant crops outdoors. The lunar calendar defines favorable days for planting various plants, from vegetables to fruit trees.
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The expert spoke about the main symptoms of vitamin deficiency in the body in spring and methods of prevention. The key foods that can help overcome vitamin D, A, E and C deficiency were named.
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
The IMF demands transparency in the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, but draft law No. 13007 only increases corruption risks. The document, initiated by Danylo Hetmantsev, expands the DGF's powers, making it a de facto uncontrolled structure without proper judicial oversight. Depositors may lose the right to timely reimbursement of funds, and the transfer of assets of liquidated banks risks becoming a closed and corrupt process.
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.
The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL
“Dynamo defeated Karpaty 2-0 and holds the top spot with a 5-point lead. “Shakhtar and Oleksandriya won important victories as they continue to fight for the championship.
“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi
Andriy Haichenko, Deputy Minister of Justice, was in the spotlight because of his relatives' possible ties to the occupied Crimea and Russia. The investigation revealed a number of contradictory facts about his property, his wife's employment and cooperation with Alfa-Bank.
Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions
The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.
International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22
On February 22, the world celebrates the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime and the European Equal Pay Day. This day is also the Day of Modesty and World Encephalitis Day.
The Dr. P scandal: who is he and why is he back in the news again
Convicted fraudster Andriy Slyusarchuk has once again attracted attention with an emotional appeal to Trump about the war in Ukraine. His post was massively shared by politicians and citizens, despite the author's criminal past.
How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round
A detailed guide to growing strawberries at home all year round. Tips on choosing varieties, creating optimal conditions, and caring for plants to get a delicious harvest.
Drug market in Ukraine may lose important drugs due to new restrictions - Tabletochki Foundation
The Tabletochki Foundation warns of the risks of administrative restrictions on drug prices. Restrictions may lead to the withdrawal of drugs from the market and the switch to less effective analogues.
Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites
Overview of all 8 matches of the round, team transfer news and bookmakers' odds.
8 common mistakes that ruin your towels
Improper care of towels significantly reduces their service life and degrades their quality. Learn about the main mistakes in washing and storing towels so that they can serve you for up to 5 years.
11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula
On February 20, 2014, the occupation of Crimea by unmarked Russian troops began. Within a month, Russia seized the peninsula and held an illegal referendum at gunpoint.
German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine
Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag, with Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and policy toward Ukrainian refugees.
Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine
“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.
Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook
Maslenitsa 2025 will be celebrated from February 24 to March 2. Find out about the traditions of each day of the celebration and pancake recipes for every taste.
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes
A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19
February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.
We have been waiting for two years, and finally we have: ARMA puts Russian shopping center “Flagman” on Prozorro
The Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk has finally been put up for sale on Prozorro after 2 years under ARMA's management. The facility worth UAH 309.7 million belongs to Russian owners and is to be sold at an auction on February 25.
Uncontrolled liquidation of banks: what Hetmantsev proposes in the draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Hetmantsev's draft law No. 13007 on the DGF violates depositors' rights and restricts access to public information. The document may deprive depositors of the possibility of judicial protection in case of bank liquidation.
Hetmantsev, under the guise of the IMF, is trying to violate the Constitution of Ukraine and gain full influence over the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Draft law No. 13007 may give the DGF unlimited powers and limit the rights of depositors. The document contradicts the Constitution and creates corruption risks in the management of assets of liquidated banks.
Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16
On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.
Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15
On February 15, the world celebrates a number of holidays, including Green Wall Day, Hippo Day, and Esports Day. It is also the day when operating room nurses are honored and Singles' Day is celebrated.
F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received over 51 aircraft from partners, including MiG-29, Su-25, F-16 and Mirage-2000. Another 85 aircraft are planned to be transferred in the future.
Liiev and Lviv Arsenal Case: What is known about the case of supplying mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A year ago, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Lviv Arsenal for the supply of mortar rounds worth UAH 1. 4 billion. The funds have been transferred, but the ammunition has not yet been delivered, and most of the money is frozen in the accounts.
How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet
The experts spoke about effective methods of reducing the consumption of processed food in the daily diet. Tips include planning snacks, storing food properly, and preparing meals several days in advance.
Transparency International Ukraine on ARMA reform: important step, but there are corruption risks
Transparency International Ukraine has identified serious shortcomings in the draft law on ARMA reform after the first reading. Experts emphasize the need to finalize the document for effective management of seized assets.