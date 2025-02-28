Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143770 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167545 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90985 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75974 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30181 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57992 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100135 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 3790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134928 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3524 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130302 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132322 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161031 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140580 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100135 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57992 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30181 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75974 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90985 views
Last news • News of the World
“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

08:37 AM • 44 views
The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife

The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife

08:11 AM • 4781 views
Meta is preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT - media

Meta is preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT - media

08:11 AM • 3653 views
The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

08:00 AM • 5274 views
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

07:54 AM • 6356 views
U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

07:42 AM • 7132 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

07:34 AM • 13021 views
US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

07:23 AM • 9795 views
Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

06:52 AM • 10221 views
Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

06:33 AM • 11083 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101576 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143771 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134928 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167547 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

05:06 AM • 19254 views
Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

04:43 AM • 18443 views
4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

04:31 AM • 18248 views
Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

03:35 AM • 20655 views
New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

February 28, 02:30 AM • 18686 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 86373 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 22287 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 78000 views
Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

February 27, 11:08 PM • 22186 views
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 10:22 PM • 65884 views
Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

February 27, 10:16 PM • 21480 views
Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

February 27, 09:59 PM • 34406 views
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

February 27, 09:33 PM • 28474 views
This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine

This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine

February 27, 09:26 PM • 20267 views
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

February 27, 09:13 PM • 89393 views
War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump

February 27, 09:11 PM • 20152 views
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

February 27, 08:56 PM • 17231 views
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

February 27, 08:10 PM • 19603 views
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

February 27, 08:03 PM • 17986 views
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

February 27, 07:48 PM • 22055 views
“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run

32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez, who has been on the run since 2021, has been arrested in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and laundering €17 million through a dog rescue network.

News of the World • 08:37 AM • 44 views
The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife

The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife

The bodies of 95-year-old actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found in a house in Santa Fe. The police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, and pills were found scattered near his wife's body.

News of the World • 08:11 AM • 4781 views
Meta is preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT - media

Meta is preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT - media

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • 08:11 AM • 3653 views
The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • 08:00 AM • 5274 views
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • 07:54 AM • 6356 views
U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

A federal judge has ruled that the Office of Personnel Management's actions regarding mass layoffs of federal employees are illegal. The judge ruled that OPM does not have the authority to fire employees of other agencies.

News of the World • 07:42 AM • 7132 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.

War • 07:34 AM • 13021 views
US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

In Istanbul, the US and Russian delegations held 6. 5-hour-long talks on the activities of their diplomatic missions. The parties identified specific steps to stabilize the work of the embassies and agreed to meet again.

Politics • 07:23 AM • 9795 views
Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

Mauritius and Reunion have declared a heightened state of alert due to the approach of a tropical storm with winds of up to 200 km/h. In Reunion, the highest level of alert has been introduced and airports have been closed.

News of the World • 06:52 AM • 10221 views
Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5% of all crimes in the country.

News of the World • 06:33 AM • 11083 views
Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

Two Russian citizens died during a group dive off the Philippine Islands. One was a victim of a shark attack, the other drowned after losing consciousness in a strong current.

News of the World • 05:06 AM • 19254 views
Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

The chemical tanker BASSET in the Singapore Strait was hijacked by unknown persons, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The victim was evacuated, and local authorities tightened security in the region.

News of the World • 04:43 AM • 18443 views
4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

There are 4 aggressor warships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with the threat of firing 26 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

News of the World • 04:31 AM • 18248 views
Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

American airline pilots received an unexpected warning about China's military exercises near Australia during a flight. The incident occurred in the Tasman Sea, forcing crews to quickly adjust routes through busy air corridors.

News of the World • 03:35 AM • 20655 views
New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

News of the World • February 28, 02:30 AM • 18686 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo International Airport suspended arrivals and departures at 2:41 am for security reasons. The reasons for the flight restrictions have not been disclosed, and the timeframe for resuming operations is unknown.

News of the World • February 28, 02:05 AM • 86373 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Rose Girone, one of the last survivors of the Holocaust, has died at the age of 113. She survived Nazi persecution in Germany, the Japanese occupation in Shanghai, and later built a new life in the United States.

News of the World • February 28, 12:11 AM • 22287 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Politics • February 27, 11:30 PM • 78000 views
Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

The United States is imposing additional duties on imports from Mexico, Canada (25%) and China (10%) due to the fentanyl problem. The new tariffs will take effect on March 4 amid a crisis that claimed more than 72,000 lives in 2023.

News of the World • February 27, 11:08 PM • 22186 views
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The British Prime Minister announced a meeting with 18 countries on March 2 to discuss Ukraine and security. Britain is ready to play a key role in securing a deal with Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense sector.

Politics • February 27, 10:22 PM • 65884 views
Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces

North Korea tests a strategic cruise missile under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The DPRK leader ordered to maintain nuclear forces in constant combat readiness.

News of the World • February 27, 10:16 PM • 21480 views
Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too

US President Trump says the main goal is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He avoids the term “security guarantees” and emphasizes the importance of the first phase of negotiations.

News of the World • February 27, 09:59 PM • 34406 views
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump announced a scheduled meeting with Zelenskiy tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time. He refused to comment on his earlier remark about the “dictator” and emphasized good relations with Ukraine.

Politics • February 27, 09:33 PM • 28474 views
This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine

This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine

Donald Trump announced a future agreement with Ukraine on the extraction of rare earth minerals. According to him, this project will be beneficial for the economies of both countries.

News of the World • February 27, 09:26 PM • 20267 views
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to provide military support to Ukraine to ensure a peace agreement. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with allies and the inadmissibility of rewarding the aggressor.

News of the World • February 27, 09:13 PM • 89393 views
War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump

Donald Trump has said that the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or not at all. He supports NATO Article 5 and the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine.

News of the World • February 27, 09:11 PM • 20152 views
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a focus on ending the war in Ukraine and preventing Putin's return. Britain is ready to increase defense spending to Cold War levels.

News of the World • February 27, 08:56 PM • 17231 views
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

Near the city of Pardes Hana, a driver deliberately drove into a crowd at a bus stop, injuring 13 people. The attacker tried to escape and attack the police with a screwdriver before being shot dead.

News of the World • February 27, 08:10 PM • 19603 views
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 17986 views
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU leaders will discuss the appointment of a special representative to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The summit on March 6 will also consider a plan to finance the defense industry for hundreds of billions of euros.

Politics • February 27, 07:48 PM • 22055 views