Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive 05:06 AM • 19254 views

Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured 04:43 AM • 18443 views

4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles 04:31 AM • 18248 views

Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes 03:35 AM • 20655 views

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo February 28, 02:30 AM • 18686 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night February 28, 02:05 AM • 86373 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States February 28, 12:11 AM • 22287 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent February 27, 11:30 PM • 78000 views

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs February 27, 11:08 PM • 22186 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2 February 27, 10:22 PM • 65884 views

Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces February 27, 10:16 PM • 21480 views

Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too February 27, 09:59 PM • 34406 views

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy February 27, 09:33 PM • 28474 views

This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine February 27, 09:26 PM • 20267 views

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer February 27, 09:13 PM • 89393 views

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump February 27, 09:11 PM • 20152 views

Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine February 27, 08:56 PM • 17231 views

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead February 27, 08:10 PM • 19603 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years February 27, 08:03 PM • 17986 views