sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces
Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy
This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg
“Cocaine Queen” of Europe caught after two years on the run
32-year-old Instagram model Tania Gomez, who has been on the run since 2021, has been arrested in the Canary Islands. She is accused of drug trafficking and laundering €17 million through a dog rescue network.
The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife
The bodies of 95-year-old actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found in a house in Santa Fe. The police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, and pills were found scattered near his wife's body.
Meta is preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT - media
Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.
The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal
A federal judge has ruled that the Office of Personnel Management's actions regarding mass layoffs of federal employees are illegal. The judge ruled that OPM does not have the authority to fire employees of other agencies.
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.
US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul
In Istanbul, the US and Russian delegations held 6. 5-hour-long talks on the activities of their diplomatic missions. The parties identified specific steps to stabilize the work of the embassies and agreed to meet again.
Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance
Mauritius and Reunion have declared a heightened state of alert due to the approach of a tropical storm with winds of up to 200 km/h. In Reunion, the highest level of alert has been introduced and airports have been closed.
Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March
Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5% of all crimes in the country.
Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive
Two Russian citizens died during a group dive off the Philippine Islands. One was a victim of a shark attack, the other drowned after losing consciousness in a strong current.
Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured
The chemical tanker BASSET in the Singapore Strait was hijacked by unknown persons, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The victim was evacuated, and local authorities tightened security in the region.
4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles
There are 4 aggressor warships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with the threat of firing 26 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes
American airline pilots received an unexpected warning about China's military exercises near Australia during a flight. The incident occurred in the Tasman Sea, forcing crews to quickly adjust routes through busy air corridors.
New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo
A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
sheremetyevo International Airport suspended arrivals and departures at 2:41 am for security reasons. The reasons for the flight restrictions have not been disclosed, and the timeframe for resuming operations is unknown.
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Rose Girone, one of the last survivors of the Holocaust, has died at the age of 113. She survived Nazi persecution in Germany, the Japanese occupation in Shanghai, and later built a new life in the United States.
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs
The United States is imposing additional duties on imports from Mexico, Canada (25%) and China (10%) due to the fentanyl problem. The new tariffs will take effect on March 4 amid a crisis that claimed more than 72,000 lives in 2023.
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The British Prime Minister announced a meeting with 18 countries on March 2 to discuss Ukraine and security. Britain is ready to play a key role in securing a deal with Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense sector.
Kim Jong-un declares full combat readiness of the DPRK nuclear forces
North Korea tests a strategic cruise missile under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The DPRK leader ordered to maintain nuclear forces in constant combat readiness.
Trump on ending the war: Russia needs to agree, too
US President Trump says the main goal is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He avoids the term “security guarantees” and emphasizes the importance of the first phase of negotiations.
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy
Trump announced a scheduled meeting with Zelenskiy tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time. He refused to comment on his earlier remark about the “dictator” and emphasized good relations with Ukraine.
This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine
Donald Trump announced a future agreement with Ukraine on the extraction of rare earth minerals. According to him, this project will be beneficial for the economies of both countries.
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to provide military support to Ukraine to ensure a peace agreement. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with allies and the inadmissibility of rewarding the aggressor.
War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump
Donald Trump has said that the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or not at all. He supports NATO Article 5 and the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine.
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a focus on ending the war in Ukraine and preventing Putin's return. Britain is ready to increase defense spending to Cold War levels.
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead
Near the city of Pardes Hana, a driver deliberately drove into a crowd at a bus stop, injuring 13 people. The attacker tried to escape and attack the police with a screwdriver before being shot dead.
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg
EU leaders will discuss the appointment of a special representative to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The summit on March 6 will also consider a plan to finance the defense industry for hundreds of billions of euros.