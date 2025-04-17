The US did not support the UN resolution mentioning the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United States voted against a UN resolution on cooperation with the Council of Europe because it condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the US Mission to the UN, writes UNN.

Details

The draft resolution, proposed by Lithuania and Luxembourg, was dedicated to the protection of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The following voted against: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Russia, Sudan and the United States.

The resolution mentions Russian aggression against Ukraine several times. In particular, the Preamble states that Europe faces unprecedented challenges "following the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", and mentions work on the creation of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Representatives of the Russian delegation stated that the resolution includes "unacceptable politicized wording". The United States noted that the resolution contains statements that "do not contribute to the advancement towards achieving peace."

We are confident that a lasting resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war is of the utmost importance to the members of the Council of Europe, as it is to the United States - the document emphasizes.

Let us remind you

In February 2025, the US representative at the UN General Assembly meeting, Dorothy Shea, stated the impossibility of supporting the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine at the UN, emphasizing that their draft resolution offers a quick end to the conflict and the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia.