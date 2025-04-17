$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11515 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57975 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57064 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65980 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65459 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59715 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52581 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77111 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

The US did not support the UN resolution mentioning the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8446 views

The US voted against a UN resolution on cooperation with the Council of Europe, which condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. The resolution mentions Russian aggression and the establishment of a tribunal.

The US did not support the UN resolution mentioning the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United States voted against a UN resolution on cooperation with the Council of Europe because it condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the US Mission to the UN, writes UNN.

Details

The draft resolution, proposed by Lithuania and Luxembourg, was dedicated to the protection of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The following voted against: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Russia, Sudan and the United States.

The resolution mentions Russian aggression against Ukraine several times. In particular, the Preamble states that Europe faces unprecedented challenges "following the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", and mentions work on the creation of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Representatives of the Russian delegation stated that the resolution includes "unacceptable politicized wording". The United States noted that the resolution contains statements that "do not contribute to the advancement towards achieving peace."

We are confident that a lasting resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war is of the utmost importance to the members of the Council of Europe, as it is to the United States

- the document emphasizes.

Let us remind you

In February 2025, the US representative at the UN General Assembly meeting, Dorothy Shea, stated the impossibility of supporting the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine at the UN, emphasizing that their draft resolution offers a quick end to the conflict and the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

