Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police

It became known yesterday that 10 children who were traveling from Zakarpattia to Vinnytsia were hospitalized in Lviv Oblast with suspected poisoning. The press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast informed a correspondent of UNN that the children's symptoms appeared after visiting one of the water parks in the region.

The children's symptoms appeared some time after visiting one of the water parks in the region. Criminalistics specialists from the Main Police Department went there as part of the investigation, they took samples of water and kitchen for further examinations. Currently, the police have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the police said.

The police added that the affected children were born between 2008 and 2012.

The Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported that on July 9, around 2:00 PM, ten children who were traveling from Zakarpattia Oblast to Vinnytsia were admitted to the infectious diseases department of the Stryi City United Hospital in Lviv Oblast. The preliminary diagnosis is acute intestinal infection. One child, born in 2009, is in serious condition. The condition of the other nine children is moderately severe. The children were traveling by bus from the village of Kosyno, Zakarpattia Oblast, to Vinnytsia. There were 42 children and 2 adults on the bus.

