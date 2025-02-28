Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
FAVBET is the official sponsor of Football 360 on UPL TV
UPL TV is launching a new analytical project Football 360 with the support of FAVBET. The weekly program will offer in-depth analysis of UPL matches, European Cups and the top 5 European championships.
FAVBET supported the UA STEEL CUP Winter 2025 media cup
The UA STEEL CUP Winter 2025 media football tournament supported by FAVBET took place in Lviv. RUH MEDIA TEAM became the tournament champion, defeating ARMAT in the final.
Thomas Bach resigns as IOC member
IOC President Thomas Bach has resigned as a member of the organization, effective June 23, 2025. A new president will be elected on March 20 in Greece among seven candidates.
The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava
Due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the Vorskla vs Dynamo match has been moved from Poltava to Kyiv. The game will take place on February 28 at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium.
Ukrainian fencers conquer the European Championships again: who brought victory
The Ukrainian fencing team won gold at the European Cadet Championships in Antalya, defeating Hungary 45:26. This is Ukraine's second gold medal at the tournament and its second consecutive victory at the continental championship.
MLS fines Messi and Suarez for their behavior in the match with New York
The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.
A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.
Ukrainian kickboxers win 13 medals at the European Cup in Bulgaria
The Ukrainian kickboxing team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the WAKO European Cup in Plovdiv. The competition took place from February 20 to 23, and the Ukrainians showed good results in different weight categories.
The battle for the first place is gaining momentum: the result of the 18th round of the UPL
“Dynamo defeated Karpaty 2-0 and holds the top spot with a 5-point lead. “Shakhtar and Oleksandriya won important victories as they continue to fight for the championship.
American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th victory at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the slalom in Sestriere. The athlete achieved this result after recovering from a serious abdominal injury sustained in November.
UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe
In the UPL match, Veres won a convincing 3-0 victory over Kryvbas. The goals were scored by Sharay, Haiduchyk and newcomer Kharatin, and the first goal was the result of a mistake by goalkeeper Makhankov.
Ukraine's women's national football team makes a victorious start in the new draw of the League of Nations
The Ukrainian women's national team defeated Albania 2-1 in the first match of the 2025 Nations League. The goals were scored by Ovdiychuk and Kozlova, and the team will play its next match on February 25 against Croatia.
The UPL is back after the winter break: “Chornomorets snatches victory from Kolos in the last minutes
In the first match of the 18th round of the UPL, Chornomorets defeated Kolos 2-1. Kyrylo Popov scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a pass from Kratov from the center of the field.
Zinchenko vs. PSV, Trubin vs. Barca, Lunin vs. Atletico: Champions League 1/8 pairs determined
The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place in Nyon. Zinchenko will play against PSV, Trubin against Barcelona, and Lunin will face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.
Boxing match between Dubois and Parker canceled
IBF champion Daniel DuBois refused to defend his title against Joseph Parker due to a viral infection. The organizers are considering Okolie, Adeleke and Aliyev as replacements.
Sport and business: FAVBET supported the first joint event of Sport & Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB
The participants discussed the development of sports and business in Ukraine and raised over UAH 42 thousand for the construction of an orphanage.
Canada's national hockey team becomes the first winner of the Four Nations Tournament
The Canadian national ice hockey team defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime of the final match in Boston. Connor McDavid scored the decisive goal, giving the Maple Leafs the title of the first winner of the tournament.
Young athletes from Brovary received invitations to international tournaments in France and Germany
Athletes from Brovary have been invited to compete in France and Germany. 41 children will take part in a football tournament, swimming competitions and summer vacation abroad.
Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites
Overview of all 8 matches of the round, team transfer news and bookmakers' odds.
“One of the worst penalty shooters": Atalanta coach criticizes the hero of the 2024 Europa League final
Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.
23-year-old football player Mykyta Kalin killed in fighting near Kharkiv
Mykyta Kalin, a former player of the Kolos youth team, died in the Kharkiv region on February 6, 2025. The athlete also played for Skif, IFC Brovary, Bohdanivka, and Favorit.
We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv
Lviv Rukh will play a match against LNZ on February 22, despite the outbreak of SARS in the team. The club has not received a response from the UAF regarding the postponement of the game and will use healthy players from the first team and youth squad.
Usyk found out who will be his next opponent for the world title
The winner of the fight between Daniel DuBois and Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh will become Usyk's next opponent. The fight will be for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.
She overcame a height of 2 meters: Maguchikh wins gold at track and field tournament in Slovakia
Jaroslawa Maguchikh won the Banskobystricka latka tournament with a score of 2. 01 meters. This is the first jump over 2 meters in the women's competition this season and the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian on the world tour.
Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service
Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.
Lviv Rukh asks to postpone UPL match amid SARS outbreak in the region
FC Rukh asked LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the UPL due to the epidemiological situation in the team. “LNZ agreed, the final decision is up to the UPL management.
Ukraine's national team wins 32 medals at the Invictus Games in Canada
Ukraine's 35-member team won 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals at the Invictus Games. Ukrainian soldiers competed in 11 sports in Canada.
Ukraine sets a historic record at the 2025 Winter UEFA EURO in Georgia
The Ukrainian national team took 4th place at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia. The team won 5 medals, including Maria Khokhelko's gold in short track speed skating and victories in biathlon and figure skating.
World No. 1 Sinner receives a three-month suspension from WADA
WADA has suspended Yannick Sinner for the period from February 9 to May 4, 2025 due to the detection of clostebol. The tennis player will be able to return to training from April 13, 2025.
Ukrainian athlete wins third medal at the 2025 UEFA Short Track Championships
Mariia Khokhelko won gold in the 1000m short track at the 2025 UEFA EURO Games. The athlete also has two bronze medals in the 1500m and 500m.