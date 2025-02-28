Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2663 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 6825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80873 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110527 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115961 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143713 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115046 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167497 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122275 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90728 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75681 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29757 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57644 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100080 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 2663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134878 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130278 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132297 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161012 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140562 views
Actual

Popular

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100080 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 57644 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 29757 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 75681 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 90728 views
Last news • Culture
Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

08:42 AM • 4356 views
Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

February 27, 08:24 AM • 24164 views
Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus

Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus

February 27, 03:27 AM • 28067 views
John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

February 26, 03:52 PM • 21389 views
Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

February 26, 04:20 AM • 25306 views
The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees

The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees

February 25, 09:22 PM • 32122 views
107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine

107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine

February 25, 05:06 AM • 39543 views
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

February 24, 12:17 AM • 107963 views
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

February 21, 07:29 AM • 178569 views
Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP
Exclusive

February 19, 09:20 AM • 151527 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2663 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Publications
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143713 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Publications
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 134878 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Publications
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167497 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

February 18, 03:48 PM • 44509 views
Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

February 18, 01:19 PM • 25411 views
Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

February 17, 08:20 AM • 25498 views
Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

February 16, 02:48 PM • 40303 views
Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

February 15, 12:59 PM • 28989 views
“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

February 14, 09:08 AM • 154664 views
Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

February 14, 04:03 AM • 34381 views
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

February 13, 07:01 AM • 141411 views
Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

February 13, 12:22 AM • 107885 views
Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

February 12, 11:58 AM • 28973 views
UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center

UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center

February 12, 11:11 AM • 36299 views
European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

February 12, 07:23 AM • 39934 views
Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

February 12, 01:56 AM • 120712 views
Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

February 11, 03:52 PM • 43716 views
Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

February 11, 08:56 AM • 29870 views
Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

February 10, 08:42 PM • 42001 views
KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

February 10, 12:41 PM • 28717 views
The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award

The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award

February 10, 10:43 AM • 50444 views
Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

February 10, 10:42 AM • 120190 views
The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

February 10, 10:27 AM • 40143 views
Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

The rector of the University of Culture presented students with a bibliography of more than 60 books over 32 years of activity. Poplavsky announced a new book on artificial intelligence and the development of digital education at the university.

Society • 08:42 AM • 4356 views
Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media professionals of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.

War • February 27, 08:24 AM • 24164 views
Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus

Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus

Archaeologists have found rare life-size frescoes in Pompeii depicting secret rites of dedication to Dionysus. The discovery dates back to 40-30 BC and contains scenes of ritual ecstasy, dancing and hunting.

Society • February 27, 03:27 AM • 28067 views
John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show

John Lithgow has confirmed that he will play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the new HBO series about the Harry Potter universe. The actor received the offer at the Sundance Film Festival and accepted it despite his longstanding commitments.

Culture • February 26, 03:52 PM • 21389 views
Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.

Society • February 26, 04:20 AM • 25306 views
The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees

The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees

The Man Booker International Prize 2025 has announced a long list of 13 nominees. For the first time ever, books in Romanian and Kannada are represented among them, and the prize fund is £50,000.

Culture • February 25, 09:22 PM • 32122 views
107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine

107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine

On February 25, 1918, the Ukrainian Central Rada approved the Trident as the emblem of the Ukrainian People's Republic. The decision was made in Korosten, when Kyiv was under the occupation of Bolshevik Russia.

Society • February 25, 05:06 AM • 39543 views
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

The Italian singer Olly refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 due to the coincidence of dates with his solo tour. The artist decided to focus on concerts instead of traveling to Basel.

Culture • February 24, 12:17 AM • 107963 views
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.

Culture • February 21, 07:29 AM • 178569 views
Exclusive
Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP

The United States has returned to Ukraine archaeological sites from various historical periods that were detained at customs.

War • February 19, 09:20 AM • 151527 views
Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.

Society • February 18, 03:48 PM • 44509 views
Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published a rating of the most popular books among young people under the eBook program. The list includes contemporary novels, poetry, and motivational literature.

Society • February 18, 01:19 PM • 25411 views
Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Oleksandr Rudynskyi won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.

Society • February 17, 08:20 AM • 25498 views
Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction

The Russian occupiers are destroying historic buildings in the center of Mariupol, planning to build a new housing estate for IDPs from the Russian Federation. Local residents are not provided with the promised compensation apartments, and construction is frozen due to lack of funding.

Society • February 16, 02:48 PM • 40303 views
Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

The winners of the national selection, Ziferblat, will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel.

Society • February 15, 12:59 PM • 28989 views
“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

The Ministry of Economy, together with KnyharnyaE, has prepared a list of Ukrainian books that can be purchased with the funds of the National Cashback and ePromotion. The selection includes 9 romantic novels by contemporary Ukrainian authors.

Culture • February 14, 09:08 AM • 154664 views
Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Valentine's Day has a long history dating back to the third century AD and the Roman priest Valentine. Today, this holiday is celebrated in different countries around the world with unique traditions - from valentine cards to declarations of love to animals.

Society • February 14, 04:03 AM • 34381 views
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.

Culture • February 13, 07:01 AM • 141411 views
Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna

A Kharkiv woman was detained in Bukovyna who was trying to send 83 archaeological valuables from different eras to Germany. The artifacts include items from the times of the Scythians, Sarmatians, Kievan Rus, and the Middle Ages.

Culture • February 13, 12:22 AM • 107885 views
Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.

Culture • February 12, 11:58 AM • 28973 views
UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center

UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center

A UNESCO and ICOMOS mission has begun work in Odesa to assess the condition of the city's historic center. Over the past three years, about 170 monuments have been damaged by Russian shelling.

Culture • February 12, 11:11 AM • 36299 views
European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved

Wine producers in the EU are adapting to falling demand due to changing consumer habits, especially among young people. Experts recommend developing the market for non-alcoholic wines, which will grow to 14 billion euros by 2031.

Economy • February 12, 07:23 AM • 39934 views
Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

Scientists have examined hundreds of human bones found in the Thames River, dating from 4000 BC to 1800 AD. Most of the remains date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, which may indicate ritual practices or violent conflicts.

Society • February 12, 01:56 AM • 120712 views
Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1,650 people.

Politics • February 11, 03:52 PM • 43716 views
Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar

Kyiv honored the memory of the outstanding kobzar.

Culture • February 11, 08:56 AM • 29870 views
Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

The gala concert to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Song of the Year National Music Award will take place in May 2025. The project will be held under the slogan “Songs Burnt by War” and will honor the best performers in five nominations.

Society • February 10, 08:42 PM • 42001 views
KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

Andriy Bilous will be removed from his post as director of the Young Theater in Kyiv on charges of unethical behavior. The KCSA will set up a special commission to investigate the situation, and the police have already launched a criminal investigation.

Culture • February 10, 12:41 PM • 28717 views
The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award

The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award

The documentary The Porcelain War won a Director's Guild Award and was nominated for an Oscar in 2025. The film tells the story of three Ukrainian ceramic artists who left Crimea due to the occupation and now work in Kharkiv.

Society • February 10, 10:43 AM • 50444 views
Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Potap gave an interview to Russian journalist Yuri Dud, where he explained the reasons for his foreign trips. The artist said that he had official travel permits and that he was using all his earnings to help the army.

Culture • February 10, 10:42 AM • 120190 views
The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum.

Culture • February 10, 10:27 AM • 40143 views