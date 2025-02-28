Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about
Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations
Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus
John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show
Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26
The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees
107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie
Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGPExclusive
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival
Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program
Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend
Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction
Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025
“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation
Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna
Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian
UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center
European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved
Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out
Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban
Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar
Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”
KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal
The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award
Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad
The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum
Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about
The rector of the University of Culture presented students with a bibliography of more than 60 books over 32 years of activity. Poplavsky announced a new book on artificial intelligence and the development of digital education at the university.
Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations
The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media professionals of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.
Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus
Archaeologists have found rare life-size frescoes in Pompeii depicting secret rites of dedication to Dionysus. The discovery dates back to 40-30 BC and contains scenes of ritual ecstasy, dancing and hunting.
John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV show
John Lithgow has confirmed that he will play the role of Albus Dumbledore in the new HBO series about the Harry Potter universe. The actor received the offer at the Sundance Film Festival and accepted it despite his longstanding commitments.
Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26
On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.
The International Booker Prize 2025 has announced the list of nominees
The Man Booker International Prize 2025 has announced a long list of 13 nominees. For the first time ever, books in Romanian and Kannada are represented among them, and the prize fund is £50,000.
107 years ago: how the Trident became the national symbol of Ukraine
On February 25, 1918, the Ukrainian Central Rada approved the Trident as the emblem of the Ukrainian People's Republic. The decision was made in Korosten, when Kyiv was under the occupation of Bolshevik Russia.
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason
The Italian singer Olly refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 due to the coincidence of dates with his solo tour. The artist decided to focus on concerts instead of traveling to Basel.
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.
Over 150 exhibits stolen by Russia from Kherson Regional Art Museum identified - OGP
The United States has returned to Ukraine archaeological sites from various historical periods that were detained at customs.
Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival
Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.
Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program
The Ukrainian Book Institute has published a rating of the most popular books among young people under the eBook program. The list includes contemporary novels, poetry, and motivational literature.
Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend
The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Oleksandr Rudynskyi won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.
Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction
The Russian occupiers are destroying historic buildings in the center of Mariupol, planning to build a new housing estate for IDPs from the Russian Federation. Local residents are not provided with the promised compensation apartments, and construction is frozen due to lack of funding.
Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025
The winners of the national selection, Ziferblat, will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel.
“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day
The Ministry of Economy, together with KnyharnyaE, has prepared a list of Ukrainian books that can be purchased with the funds of the National Cashback and ePromotion. The selection includes 9 romantic novels by contemporary Ukrainian authors.
Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world
Valentine's Day has a long history dating back to the third century AD and the Roman priest Valentine. Today, this holiday is celebrated in different countries around the world with unique traditions - from valentine cards to declarations of love to animals.
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation
The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.
Attempt to export Scythian and Sarmatian artifacts to Germany: Kharkiv woman to be tried in Bukovyna
A Kharkiv woman was detained in Bukovyna who was trying to send 83 archaeological valuables from different eras to Germany. The artifacts include items from the times of the Scythians, Sarmatians, Kievan Rus, and the Middle Ages.
Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian
Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.
UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center
A UNESCO and ICOMOS mission has begun work in Odesa to assess the condition of the city's historic center. Over the past three years, about 170 monuments have been damaged by Russian shelling.
European winemakers are adapting to changing consumer habits: what is involved
Wine producers in the EU are adapting to falling demand due to changing consumer habits, especially among young people. Experts recommend developing the market for non-alcoholic wines, which will grow to 14 billion euros by 2031.
Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out
Scientists have examined hundreds of human bones found in the Thames River, dating from 4000 BC to 1800 AD. Most of the remains date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, which may indicate ritual practices or violent conflicts.
Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban
The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1,650 people.
Preserving national identity: Kyiv honors the memory of a prominent kobzar
Kyiv honored the memory of the outstanding kobzar.
Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”
The gala concert to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Song of the Year National Music Award will take place in May 2025. The project will be held under the slogan “Songs Burnt by War” and will honor the best performers in five nominations.
KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal
Andriy Bilous will be removed from his post as director of the Young Theater in Kyiv on charges of unethical behavior. The KCSA will set up a special commission to investigate the situation, and the police have already launched a criminal investigation.
The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award
The documentary The Porcelain War won a Director's Guild Award and was nominated for an Oscar in 2025. The film tells the story of three Ukrainian ceramic artists who left Crimea due to the occupation and now work in Kharkiv.
Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad
Potap gave an interview to Russian journalist Yuri Dud, where he explained the reasons for his foreign trips. The artist said that he had official travel permits and that he was using all his earnings to help the army.
The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum
Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum.