The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

The United States is ready to end attempts to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached. This statement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Speaking in Paris after meeting with European and Ukrainian leaders, Rubio said President Donald Trump is still interested in a deal, but has many other priorities around the world and is ready to move on if there are no signs of progress.

"If both sides are serious about peace, we are ready to help, otherwise we will move on," Rubio said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that this week there will be a response from the Russian Federation regarding peace in Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports.

"We'll see, we'll hear from them this week, very soon. We'll see how it goes. I think he (Putin - ed.) is late. Everything is going very slowly, I'm not happy about it," Trump said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the continuation of peace consultations on the situation in Ukraine, which will take place next week in London.

"We are all clearly united in our desire for peace. From the very beginning, we have supported President Trump's proposal to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. This demonstrates a strong European commitment and a desire to work closely with the United States. Today, we participated in a positive and constructive discussion on how to achieve both a ceasefire and a comprehensive lasting peace," Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.