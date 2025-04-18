$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10576 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40716 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43102 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77621 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31251 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86677 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68799 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153440 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88835 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90777 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31010 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after meeting with European and Ukrainian leaders.

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

The United States is ready to end attempts to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached. This statement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The US is ready to end peace efforts within days if there is no progress

- Rubio noted.

Speaking in Paris after meeting with European and Ukrainian leaders, Rubio said President Donald Trump is still interested in a deal, but has many other priorities around the world and is ready to move on if there are no signs of progress.

"If both sides are serious about peace, we are ready to help, otherwise we will move on," Rubio said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that this week there will be a response from the Russian Federation regarding peace in Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports.

"We'll see, we'll hear from them this week, very soon. We'll see how it goes. I think he (Putin - ed.) is late. Everything is going very slowly, I'm not happy about it," Trump said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the continuation of peace consultations on the situation in Ukraine, which will take place next week in London.

"We are all clearly united in our desire for peace. From the very beginning, we have supported President Trump's proposal to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. This demonstrates a strong European commitment and a desire to work closely with the United States. Today, we participated in a positive and constructive discussion on how to achieve both a ceasefire and a comprehensive lasting peace," Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
United States
Ukraine
London
