Elimination of consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather in Ukraine: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office held a meeting with heads of regional military administrations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Viktor Mykyta heard reports from the heads of regional military administrations on the elimination of the consequences of Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure. This week, electricity supply has been restored for almost 700,000 consumers across the country.

Elimination of consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather in Ukraine: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office held a meeting with heads of regional military administrations

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta heard reports from the heads of regional military administrations on the elimination of the consequences of Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure facilities. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As the Deputy Head of the OP noted, despite all challenges, Ukrainian energy workers, regional military administrations, communities, and emergency services are working in extremely difficult conditions and doing their utmost.

This week alone, electricity supply has been restored for almost 700,000 consumers across the country. In each region, the heads of regional military administrations personally coordinate efforts to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks 24/7 on the ground. All necessary forces and means have been engaged. The necessary resources for priority measures have been allocated, the operation of "invincibility points" is being monitored, and their network has been expanded through cooperation with local businesses.

 - Viktor Mykyta stated.

He also added that the elimination of the consequences of significant snowfalls that covered most regions of the country continues.

Snow removal, de-icing, and restoration of traffic on transport arteries are ongoing in all regions of the country. Special attention is paid to roads leading to hospitals, educational institutions, and other life support facilities for communities. The necessary amount of equipment has been engaged.

- the post says.

Recall

In Lviv, 70% of the monthly precipitation norm fell, which is 30 cm of snow. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode, cleaning streets and using anti-icing materials.

Yevhen Ustimenko

