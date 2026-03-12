Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of energy attacks and the risk of new blackouts, people are looking for alternative sources of electricity. Recently, examples of installing small solar panels on apartment balconies have increasingly appeared on social networks. However, experts say that this practice has not yet become widespread, and its effectiveness and economic feasibility have their limitations.

Serhiy Lykhoshva, head of the company "Avangard Solar", told UNN whether it is realistic to install solar panels on the balcony of a high-rise building, how much it costs, and whether they can help during power outages.

Why are solar panels almost never installed on balconies?

Despite the interest in alternative energy, the installation of solar panels specifically on the balconies of apartment buildings remains a rare practice. According to the expert, the main reason is the lack of economic interest for installation companies.

Such systems usually consist of only one or two panels, so their installation does not bring significant profit to contractors. At the same time, it is often difficult for people to install the system themselves.

The practice is extremely uncommon. The main reason is that almost none of the installation organizations want to deal with it. There are one or two panels, so there is practically no profit. And it is difficult for people to do it themselves, so it is difficult to find a contractor. – explains Lykhoshva.

Are permits required for installing panels?

Previously, the installation of solar panels on the facades of apartment buildings required a number of bureaucratic procedures. However, the government recently simplified the rules.

The expert notes that the new changes have made it possible to install such systems much faster, although certain approvals still remain.

Previously, it was necessary to make a declaration of commencement of work, a building permit. But now Cabinet Resolution No. 77 has been issued, which simplified the procedure. Now neither building permits nor declarations are required. But it is still necessary to coordinate the installation either with the housing office or with the HOA. – he says.

Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?

Is it safe to install solar panels on balconies?

Installing panels on facades or balconies requires proper installation, otherwise they can pose a danger to people.

According to the expert, one solar panel can weigh about 20 kilograms, so unreliable fastening can lead to a fall.

Of course, there is a danger if the panel is poorly secured. Imagine: it weighs approximately 20 kilograms and can simply fall. – notes Lykhoshva.

Where do solar panels work most efficiently?

Solar panels demonstrate the best efficiency on building roofs, where they can be installed at the correct angle to the sun.

However, facade panels also have their advantage - especially in winter.

Panels work most efficiently on roofs at an angle of approximately 30 degrees. But facade panels can even work better in winter, because the sun is low during this period. – explains the expert.

He adds that solar stations can operate even in dense urban development.

In Kyiv, in Lukyanivka, there is one of the largest urban solar stations - over 100 kW. It is located in dense development and works quite efficiently. – says Lykhoshva.

Charging stations for children with disabilities, simplification of solar panel installation procedures, expansion of loans: the government adopted a number of decisions

How much does a basic solar system for an apartment cost?

A small system for an apartment can consist of only a few panels, a charge controller, and a battery.

According to the expert, a basic kit without installation can be relatively inexpensive.

One panel costs approximately 80 dollars. A charge controller - up to 50 dollars. If you take two panels, a controller, and a small battery, then on average you can make a system for up to 300 dollars. But these are only materials, without labor. – he explains.

Will solar panels on the balcony pay off?

However, such systems are almost never installed to save on electricity.

The expert says that the main purpose of such solutions is not payback, but comfort during power outages.

This system almost never pays off. It is installed not for savings, but for comfort. When everyone else has no light, and you do. – says Lykhoshva.

For a full connection to the apartment's electrical grid, significantly more complex equipment is needed, including an inverter, which significantly increases the cost of the system.

If you make a full-fledged system with an inverter, it can cost not 300, but about 2000 dollars. – he adds.

Do such systems help during blackouts?

Despite limited power, small solar systems can still be useful during power outages.

Two panels are capable of providing internet, charging devices, routers, video surveillance, and alarms. Even a refrigerator can be powered in some cases. – explains the expert.

Record silver prices hit solar panel manufacturers: industry on the verge of crisis

However, he emphasizes that it is difficult to call such a solution completely autonomous.