$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 1310 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 2836 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 5332 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 8962 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 19235 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 38153 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 47992 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 57714 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 70699 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 60146 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
48%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 54251 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 40530 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 37837 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 32787 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 27151 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 1310 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 6704 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 7222 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 32935 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 37984 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Nicușor Dan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Romania
United States
Chernivtsi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 2444 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 2710 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 17026 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 44610 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 33052 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Forbes

Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Installing a solar system on a balcony costs from $300, but it hardly pays for itself. The panels power a router and charge gadgets.

Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of energy attacks and the risk of new blackouts, people are looking for alternative sources of electricity. Recently, examples of installing small solar panels on apartment balconies have increasingly appeared on social networks. However, experts say that this practice has not yet become widespread, and its effectiveness and economic feasibility have their limitations.

Serhiy Lykhoshva, head of the company "Avangard Solar", told UNN whether it is realistic to install solar panels on the balcony of a high-rise building, how much it costs, and whether they can help during power outages.

Why are solar panels almost never installed on balconies?

Despite the interest in alternative energy, the installation of solar panels specifically on the balconies of apartment buildings remains a rare practice. According to the expert, the main reason is the lack of economic interest for installation companies.

Such systems usually consist of only one or two panels, so their installation does not bring significant profit to contractors. At the same time, it is often difficult for people to install the system themselves.

The practice is extremely uncommon. The main reason is that almost none of the installation organizations want to deal with it. There are one or two panels, so there is practically no profit. And it is difficult for people to do it themselves, so it is difficult to find a contractor.

– explains Lykhoshva.

Are permits required for installing panels?

Previously, the installation of solar panels on the facades of apartment buildings required a number of bureaucratic procedures. However, the government recently simplified the rules.

The expert notes that the new changes have made it possible to install such systems much faster, although certain approvals still remain.

Previously, it was necessary to make a declaration of commencement of work, a building permit. But now Cabinet Resolution No. 77 has been issued, which simplified the procedure. Now neither building permits nor declarations are required. But it is still necessary to coordinate the installation either with the housing office or with the HOA.

– he says.

Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?26.11.25, 11:34 • 25374 views

Is it safe to install solar panels on balconies?

Installing panels on facades or balconies requires proper installation, otherwise they can pose a danger to people.

According to the expert, one solar panel can weigh about 20 kilograms, so unreliable fastening can lead to a fall.

Of course, there is a danger if the panel is poorly secured. Imagine: it weighs approximately 20 kilograms and can simply fall.

– notes Lykhoshva.

Where do solar panels work most efficiently?

Solar panels demonstrate the best efficiency on building roofs, where they can be installed at the correct angle to the sun.

However, facade panels also have their advantage - especially in winter.

Panels work most efficiently on roofs at an angle of approximately 30 degrees. But facade panels can even work better in winter, because the sun is low during this period.

– explains the expert.

He adds that solar stations can operate even in dense urban development.

In Kyiv, in Lukyanivka, there is one of the largest urban solar stations - over 100 kW. It is located in dense development and works quite efficiently.

– says Lykhoshva.

Charging stations for children with disabilities, simplification of solar panel installation procedures, expansion of loans: the government adopted a number of decisions28.01.26, 21:47 • 3876 views

How much does a basic solar system for an apartment cost?

A small system for an apartment can consist of only a few panels, a charge controller, and a battery.

According to the expert, a basic kit without installation can be relatively inexpensive.

One panel costs approximately 80 dollars. A charge controller - up to 50 dollars. If you take two panels, a controller, and a small battery, then on average you can make a system for up to 300 dollars. But these are only materials, without labor.

– he explains.

Will solar panels on the balcony pay off?

However, such systems are almost never installed to save on electricity.

The expert says that the main purpose of such solutions is not payback, but comfort during power outages.

This system almost never pays off. It is installed not for savings, but for comfort. When everyone else has no light, and you do.

– says Lykhoshva.

For a full connection to the apartment's electrical grid, significantly more complex equipment is needed, including an inverter, which significantly increases the cost of the system.

If you make a full-fledged system with an inverter, it can cost not 300, but about 2000 dollars.

– he adds.

Do such systems help during blackouts?

Despite limited power, small solar systems can still be useful during power outages.

Two panels are capable of providing internet, charging devices, routers, video surveillance, and alarms. Even a refrigerator can be powered in some cases.

– explains the expert.

Record silver prices hit solar panel manufacturers: industry on the verge of crisis16.01.26, 03:11 • 3661 view

However, he emphasizes that it is difficult to call such a solution completely autonomous.

Solar panels on the balcony of a high-rise building are more of a toy. It is not for the average user, but for those who like to experiment. If you install them, you need many panels, and there is simply nowhere to place them on the balcony.

– concludes Lykhoshva.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomyPublications
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv