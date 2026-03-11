$43.860.0351.040.33
Exclusive
07:47 PM
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
03:03 PM • 11955 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 21717 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 18299 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 23522 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 29359 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 35581 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34101 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44663 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120919 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusives
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for

Kyiv • UNN

 1342 views

Global oil prices are rising due to the conflict in the Middle East, which has already led to an increase in the price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine. Experts predict fuel prices up to UAH 100 in case of further escalation.

Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for

The hostilities in the Middle East have already caused a sharp increase in global oil prices, with Iran already threatening oil at $200 per barrel. Against this background, fuel prices in Ukraine have risen. UNN investigated how much fuel prices in Ukraine could rise with a further increase in oil prices.

Oil price

After the start of hostilities in the Middle East, world oil prices rose sharply, even reaching $100 per barrel. For example, on February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran, the price of Brent oil rose from $73 per barrel to $79 per barrel, and on March 9, it reached $100 per barrel. As of today, March 11, the price of Brent oil is $90.52 per barrel.

Also today, three ships were damaged by unknown projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz. Israel and Iran exchanged massive strikes, affecting residential areas of Tehran, and a spokesman for the Hatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters in Tehran stated that Iran "will never allow a single liter of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the United States, Zionists, or their partners."

Iran did not lay mines: Trump called on oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz11.03.26, 20:05 • 3292 views

"Any vessel or any oil cargo belonging to the United States, the Israeli regime, or their hostile partners will be considered a legitimate target," his statement said. "We will pursue a strike-for-strike policy until you are fully punished and regret your actions. Be prepared for a barrel of oil to cost $200, because the price of oil depends on regional security, which you have destabilized."

Three vessels hit near the Strait of Hormuz, new Iranian attacks and threats of $200 oil and explosions across countries - the situation in the Middle East11.03.26, 15:45 • 2730 views

Fuel cost in Ukraine

After the rise in oil prices, fuel prices in Ukraine began to rise. In particular, if at the end of February the price of a liter of A-95 gasoline was on average 66.6 hryvnias, then as of the morning of Wednesday, March 11, the price of A-95 had already reached 72.6.

In a comment to UNN, the head of the Naftotrade Podillya group of companies noted that fuel prices depend not only on oil prices but also on many different factors.

It is difficult to calculate, because the premium is also formed. The formation of prices in Ukraine depends directly on foreign traders. For example, the same Orlen. There are general reports on quotations. These are Argus or Platz. In Eastern European countries, it is Platz. Accordingly, they agree that the price will be formed from Cif Med, or Cif Med High. That is the first agreement. Then comes the premium. The premium is, for example, 70 dollars per ton added. In this formula, you know that your premium is 70 dollars, and the price will be formed depending on how oil is traded on the world market.

- says the expert.

Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate11.03.26, 15:14 • 23154 views

He notes that if before the war in Iran, for example, the premium was 65 dollars for one of the bases in Romania, today it has reached 115 dollars.

That is, it began to depend on demand. Due to the increased demand, diesel supplies decreased. Accordingly, if quotations were taken on average for three days, that is, let's take the numbers - 100, 150, 200 dollars, and the average will be 150 dollars, now the high for the previous day is taken. That is, 200 dollars were traded today, tomorrow the price will be 200 dollars plus that premium.

- notes the expert.

According to him, the second nuance is that everything in Ukraine is tied to the dollar and euro exchange rates.

Foreign contracts are usually in dollars. Accordingly, if the exchange rate rises, we will pay at a higher rate. And the euro affects the excise tax. Therefore, pricing is affected by - the dollar exchange rate, the euro exchange rate of the National Bank at the time of import, quotations, the same changes in the premium, which today the trader said was 115 dollars, and tomorrow he may say: "Sorry, it's already 150 dollars." That is, to calculate the price of fuel... some proportion - it's unrealistic. I heard a phrase that if the price per barrel of oil is 100 dollars, then the price of diesel will be 100 hryvnias, then with today's premiums, this will not happen. Why? Because there was a moment when the price of oil was 115 dollars, then it began to fall to 110 dollars, and ICE Gasoil quotations were 1380 dollars, and also began to decline, then the maximum price was 81 hryvnias. Again, it was from morning to lunch, and after lunch it began to decline and became 76 hryvnias. That is, if oil is 150 dollars, then I think the price will be 100 hryvnias. If it is 115-120 dollars per barrel of oil - it will be around 80-85 hryvnias. But, again, everything depends on the external market.

- emphasized the expert.

Fuel demand rose to 140% - AMC named factors for price increase11.03.26, 13:47 • 2958 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Energy
Israel
Tehran
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Iran