Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.
The German government has updated the list of military aid to Ukraine. It includes Gepard installations, missiles for IRIS-T, ammunition and MRAP armored vehicles.
Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.
Presidential elections have begun in Croatia, with 8 candidates running for the post. According to polls, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is leading, but a second round is almost inevitable.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes Patriot systems, Leopard tanks, and other weapons. The package also included drones, MRAP armored vehicles, and various ammunition.
The President of Ukraine met with the Czech Prime Minister in Brussels to discuss further support. Ukraine needs 19 additional air defense systems to protect energy facilities.
During a visit to Berlin, the Lithuanian Defense Minister agreed on the largest purchase of military equipment in the country's history. Lithuania will purchase 44 German Leopard-2 tanks.
Germany will transfer 650 million euros worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including IRIS-t air defense systems, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The package will also contain 6,500 Helsing missiles and 4,000 drones.
The Croatian government has approved the purchase of 6 Bayraktar TB2 drones and Leopard 2A8 tanks. This decision is connected with the transfer of 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for a total of 144.8 million euros.
Croatia will give Ukraine 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles. In exchange, the country will purchase 50 new Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany at a reduced price.
German manufacturer Rheinmetall will supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The total number of transferred vehicles will reach 200 units, including modernized Marder 1A3 with laser rangefinders.
KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.
The Bundestag approved a €400 million increase in funding for military support for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase air defense equipment, tanks, drones and ammunition, and €70 million has been allocated for energy restoration.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.
The Canadian Ministry of Defense has stated that Ukraine can freely use the provided armored vehicles on the territory of Russia. Canada does not impose geographical restrictions on the use of military equipment transferred to Ukraine.
The head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Markus Faber, said that the Ukrainian offensive on Kursk weakens Russia's positions in the east. He called for more Leopard 2 tanks to be provided to Ukraine.
The chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee is not against Ukraine's use of Leopard 2 tanks in Russia. He noted that after the transfer, these are Ukrainian weapons, and the territory of both countries is a war zone.
The Czech Republic will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a repair and recovery vehicle from Germany as compensation for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The first tanks will arrive at the end of 2024, and the last ones - by the end of 2026.
The Netherlands and Denmark have purchased 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine. The first 12 are ready for shipment, and all 14 will be delivered simultaneously by the end of the summer to support the Ukrainian army.
Spain announces the transfer of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, backhoe loaders and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, bringing the total number of such tanks transferred by Spain to 20.
Germany has handed over a third Patriot air defense system, ammunition, drones, cars, boats and other military aid to Ukraine, according to an updated list by the Bundestag.
Spain has provided Ukraine with tanks, artillery shells, anti-drone systems and other weapons as part of a new military aid package.
The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation has handed over to Ukraine 10 new Ford C ambulances equipped with the necessary medical equipment to strengthen emergency medical services and Disaster Medicine in 7 regions of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv and Madrid agreed on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
Germany and Denmark will provide Ukraine with 40 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Germany will provide аmachine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones as part of a new military aid package.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski hopes that Germany will send Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles, inspired by the US decision to supply ATACMS missiles.
Norway will allocate up to NOK 150 million (USD 13. 7 million) for the maintenance of Leopard tanks donated to Ukraine in Poland.
The Prime Minister of Spain called on the EU to increase defense investments to strengthen the deterrence potential and bring the sector's industry in line with the European economy in the face of Russian aggression.
Germany and France have reached a breakthrough agreement on an equal distribution of industrial volumes between the two countries to develop a new generation MGCS tank to replace the outdated Leopard and Leclerc tanks.