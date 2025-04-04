$41.340.03
News by theme

For Hollywood, the timing of Trump's tariffs couldn't be worse: explained why

Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 PM • 9818 views

Ukraine will create the first national large language model based on AI

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.

Economy • March 29, 02:38 AM • 41125 views

Artificial Intelligence on YouTube: Hollywood studios are not blocking fake trailers, but are making money on them

Hollywood studios are making money on fake trailers created by AI instead of blocking them. They receive advertising revenue from these videos, even though it violates copyright.

News of the World • March 28, 06:04 PM • 138793 views
Exclusive

The most famous stork couple is no longer together: scientists are not losing hope for Hrytsko's return

In the Pyriatyn National Park, they are hoping for the return of the stork Hrytsko, who did not arrive with his female partner, Odarka. If he returns, there may be a struggle for the nest.

Society • March 28, 12:49 PM • 176516 views

Wealth is shrinking, but apartments in Ukraine and Israel remain: fugitive MP Kunitsky showed the declaration

Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.

Politics • March 27, 07:37 PM • 113279 views

In Ukraine, Russian top propagandist Solovyov was notified of a new suspicion

Russian propagandist Solovyov has been notified of a change and a new suspicion. He systematically called for a change in the constitutional order, aggression against Ukraine, and genocide.

War • March 26, 01:09 PM • 29429 views

Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

Join the flash mob, read and spread the creativity of artists.

Business News • March 18, 10:13 AM • 80679 views

Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.

War • March 2, 01:14 PM • 61883 views

Russia uses English-language accounts in X against US interests - CPJ

The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.

War • February 20, 01:50 PM • 29700 views

Reuters set up a camera on Maidan and broadcast live

Reuters set up a camera and broadcast live from Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, causing outrage due to security restrictions imposed by martial law. Social media users and media outlets criticize Reuters' actions because of possible security threats.

War • February 18, 10:07 AM • 41750 views

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

News of the World • February 16, 11:45 AM • 48265 views

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is in the top 4 influencers of Ukraine according to Forbes.

Society • February 8, 07:46 AM • 31676 views
Exclusive

Facebook and Instagram: an expert on the main channels of fake advertising distribution last year

The ESET expert spoke about the main channels of fake advertising on social networks. Over the past six months, the number of phishing threats has increased by 335%, with more than 100 new fraudulent addresses being discovered every day.

Society • February 6, 12:08 PM • 142397 views

Mikhail Fedorov on the Closed the Round podcast: How to transfer a ministry to OKR

The Minister of Digital Transformation explained how the agency has changed over the past two years. He also spoke about the implementation of OKR and key challenges on the way to digitalization.

Society • January 29, 11:15 AM • 25845 views

SBU: Russian banker agent and “speechwriter” of Russian military commander receive prison terms

In Kharkiv, two Russian agents were convicted: a banker who collected coordinates for missile strikes and a woman who wrote texts for a Russian military commander. Both were sentenced to long prison terms with confiscation of property.

War • January 27, 03:19 PM • 37280 views

Awards for YouTube authors return to Ukraine

YouTube will resume shipping silver, gold, and diamond buttons to Ukrainian creators starting in January 2025. The awards will not be delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

Society • January 22, 05:18 PM • 36045 views

Will compete with the iPhone 16: Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 today

Samsung will introduce four new models of Galaxy S25 smartphones with improved features and AI functions. The flagship Ultra model will have a titanium frame and a 200MP camera.

Technologies • January 22, 06:19 AM • 36552 views

Former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev channels arrested with bail set at 12 million

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Max Nazarov in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. The SBU suspects him of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • January 21, 10:51 AM • 28129 views

Facebook, X, YouTube agree to new rules to combat hate speech in the EU

Facebook, X, YouTube, and other tech companies have joined the EU's updated code of conduct on combating hate speech. The companies pledged to respond to complaints faster and implement automatic tools to detect harmful content.

News of the World • January 20, 02:22 PM • 24922 views

Ex-host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev TV channels is suspected: court to consider motion for a measure of restraint

Kyiv's Solomyansky Court will consider a motion for a preventive measure for Max Nazarov. The ex-executive is suspected of discrediting Ukraine and spreading pro-Russian narratives.

Politics • January 20, 01:18 PM • 30942 views

SBU has notified the former host of Medvedchuk and Muraev's channels of suspicion: who is it about

The SBU has gathered evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities by the former host of the "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels. The suspect, who justified the aggression of the Russian Federation through a YouTube channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.

Society • January 18, 09:50 AM • 76919 views

Copyright markers: Zuckerberg compares use of Meta-protected books to YouTube

Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.

Technologies • January 16, 11:08 AM • 24097 views

Google blocks more than 200 Russian sanctioned TV channels in its search engine

Following an official request from the Lithuanian Broadcasting Commission, Google removed more than 200 blocked websites with Russian channels from its search results. This is part of the fight against disinformation and propaganda by Russian media.

Politics • January 8, 09:48 PM • 26412 views

Poplavsky's song “Lard” became a Ukrainian phenomenon: 20 years of popularity

The iconic song “Ukrainian Salo” is 20 years old. During this time, three video clips were created, the last of which gained 7.9 million views on YouTube and used 3D XR technology.

Culture • January 8, 03:16 PM • 29413 views

Facebook has lost its significance, and the most influential social network is now X - Zelenskyy's advisor

Dmytro Lytvyn said that Facebook has lost its former influence since the start of the full-scale invasion. According to him, now the most influential social network is X, where the military, volunteers and international journalists are concentrated.

Society • January 6, 01:57 PM • 20520 views

Roskomnadzor's exercises led to blocking of foreign services in the South Caucasus

In Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia, access to YouTube, Telegram, and WhatsApp was interrupted due to Roskomnadzor's training. The restrictions lasted for a day and also affected some Russian resources.

News of the World • January 6, 12:14 PM • 26035 views

American podcaster Lex Friedman recorded an interview with Zelenskyy

American podcaster Lex Friedman had a three-hour conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The podcast episode is scheduled to be released on Monday.

Politics • January 4, 10:09 PM • 50522 views

South Korean President vows to fight to the end despite threat of arrest

Yun Suk-yol addressed a letter to supporters amid impeachment proceedings over the military conflict. The president thanked them for their support and called for unity as he watched the protests on YouTube.

News of the World • January 2, 02:53 AM • 55214 views

Occupied Crimea may be without Internet during New Year's holidays

Mobile internet may be cut off at any time of the day during the New Year holidays in occupied Crimea. Cable Internet and Wi-Fi will continue to work as usual.

Society • December 31, 03:03 PM • 24344 views

Media: YouTube and VPN services are being restricted in occupied Crimea

YouTube stopped working on the occupied peninsula without a VPN. The popular VPN services Lantern and NTHLink have problems with access, and only some paid services are working.

Technologies • December 26, 01:55 PM • 16211 views