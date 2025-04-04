Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.
Hollywood studios are making money on fake trailers created by AI instead of blocking them. They receive advertising revenue from these videos, even though it violates copyright.
In the Pyriatyn National Park, they are hoping for the return of the stork Hrytsko, who did not arrive with his female partner, Odarka. If he returns, there may be a struggle for the nest.
Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.
Russian propagandist Solovyov has been notified of a change and a new suspicion. He systematically called for a change in the constitutional order, aggression against Ukraine, and genocide.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.
Reuters set up a camera and broadcast live from Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, causing outrage due to security restrictions imposed by martial law. Social media users and media outlets criticize Reuters' actions because of possible security threats.
Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.
The ESET expert spoke about the main channels of fake advertising on social networks. Over the past six months, the number of phishing threats has increased by 335%, with more than 100 new fraudulent addresses being discovered every day.
The Minister of Digital Transformation explained how the agency has changed over the past two years. He also spoke about the implementation of OKR and key challenges on the way to digitalization.
In Kharkiv, two Russian agents were convicted: a banker who collected coordinates for missile strikes and a woman who wrote texts for a Russian military commander. Both were sentenced to long prison terms with confiscation of property.
YouTube will resume shipping silver, gold, and diamond buttons to Ukrainian creators starting in January 2025. The awards will not be delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.
Samsung will introduce four new models of Galaxy S25 smartphones with improved features and AI functions. The flagship Ultra model will have a titanium frame and a 200MP camera.
The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Max Nazarov in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. The SBU suspects him of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Facebook, X, YouTube, and other tech companies have joined the EU's updated code of conduct on combating hate speech. The companies pledged to respond to complaints faster and implement automatic tools to detect harmful content.
Kyiv's Solomyansky Court will consider a motion for a preventive measure for Max Nazarov. The ex-executive is suspected of discrediting Ukraine and spreading pro-Russian narratives.
The SBU has gathered evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities by the former host of the "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels. The suspect, who justified the aggression of the Russian Federation through a YouTube channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.
Mark Zuckerberg defends the use of the LibGen Meta dataset with copyrighted ebooks. He draws parallels with YouTube, which also fights against pirated content.
Following an official request from the Lithuanian Broadcasting Commission, Google removed more than 200 blocked websites with Russian channels from its search results. This is part of the fight against disinformation and propaganda by Russian media.
The iconic song “Ukrainian Salo” is 20 years old. During this time, three video clips were created, the last of which gained 7.9 million views on YouTube and used 3D XR technology.
Dmytro Lytvyn said that Facebook has lost its former influence since the start of the full-scale invasion. According to him, now the most influential social network is X, where the military, volunteers and international journalists are concentrated.
In Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia, access to YouTube, Telegram, and WhatsApp was interrupted due to Roskomnadzor's training. The restrictions lasted for a day and also affected some Russian resources.
American podcaster Lex Friedman had a three-hour conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The podcast episode is scheduled to be released on Monday.
Yun Suk-yol addressed a letter to supporters amid impeachment proceedings over the military conflict. The president thanked them for their support and called for unity as he watched the protests on YouTube.
Mobile internet may be cut off at any time of the day during the New Year holidays in occupied Crimea. Cable Internet and Wi-Fi will continue to work as usual.
YouTube stopped working on the occupied peninsula without a VPN. The popular VPN services Lantern and NTHLink have problems with access, and only some paid services are working.