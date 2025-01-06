At the beginning of December 2024, Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia experienced interruptions in access to popular foreign services and messengers such as YouTube, Telegram, and WhatsApp. This is attributed to Roskomnadzor's training.

This was reported by the Russian media, UNN wrote.

Details

Local operators explained that this was due to Roskomnadzor's training, which included practicing scenarios for shutting down access to the foreign segment of the Internet. According to information, in addition to international services, access problems also affected some domestic resources, but the restriction lasted only a day.

Recall

YouTube has stopped working on the occupied peninsula without a VPN. The popular VPN services Lantern and NTHLink have access problems, and only some paid services are working.