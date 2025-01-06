ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Roskomnadzor's exercises led to blocking of foreign services in the South Caucasus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25920 views

In Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia, access to YouTube, Telegram, and WhatsApp was interrupted due to Roskomnadzor's training. The restrictions lasted for a day and also affected some Russian resources.

At the beginning of December 2024, Dagestan, Chechnya, and Ingushetia experienced interruptions in access to popular foreign services and messengers such as YouTube, Telegram, and WhatsApp. This is attributed to Roskomnadzor's training.

This was reported by the Russian media, UNN wrote.

Details 

Local operators explained that this was due to Roskomnadzor's training, which included practicing scenarios for shutting down access to the foreign segment of the Internet. According to information, in addition to international services, access problems also affected some domestic resources, but the restriction lasted only a day.

Recall 

YouTube has stopped working on the occupied peninsula without a VPN. The popular VPN services Lantern and NTHLink have access problems, and only some paid services are working.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
telegramTelegram
youtubeYouTube

