In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.
The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.
The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.
Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The German President has signed a relaxation of the debt limit to increase spending on defense and infrastructure projects. A special fund will be created to finance infrastructure repairs and climate protection measures.
The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.
In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.
Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.
Friedrich Merz spoke before the vote in the German parliament on plans to unlock funds for defense. He emphasized protection against attacks and called on Europe to increase its military potential.
The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.
Leading German parties have agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros has also been agreed.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz stated that Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons due to international treaties. He suggests discussing the integration of their nuclear weapons with France and Britain for the defense of Europe.
27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels to discuss a new security architecture and military support. On the agenda is the allocation of 800 billion euros for defense and the issue of using frozen Russian assets.
The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, will support the immediate approval of a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Conservatives and Social Democrats are also planning large-scale investments in the country's defense.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU party. The parties discussed further cooperation and noted the important role of Germany in supporting Ukraine.
Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the recent altercation between Trump and Zelensky was induced escalation by the US. Merz stated that the incident in the Oval Office was not spontaneous.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the new US foreign policy configurations coincide with Russia's vision. According to him, despite the damage to relations, the political will of the leaders can quickly restore cooperation.
Former Trump adviser John Bolton recommends that CDU leader Friedrich Merz meet with the US president. Merz should explain to Trump the consequences of the trade war with the EU and discuss economic issues.
CDU members suggest that the German Chancellor involve Friedrich Merz in international meetings. This is due to recent events in Washington and the need to coordinate further policy toward Ukraine.
After a tense argument between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, European leaders expressed support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy left the meeting early due to disagreements over peace talks.
The French President called on Europeans to become more united and stronger. Macron stressed the need for profound changes in the technological, industrial and defense spheres.
CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.
Newly elected German leader Friedrich Merz is planning a visit to Paris to meet with Macron. They will discuss the results of recent talks with Trump and the security situation in Europe.
The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.
German Finance Minister Jörg Kukis said that Russia will not be readmitted to the G7, despite Trump's demand. He also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.
France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to defend Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This is happening against the backdrop of US threats to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Viktor Orbán congratulated Alice Weidel on the AfD's high results in the Bundestag elections, but did not mention the winner Friedrich Merz. The far-right AfD came in second with 20.8% of the vote, doubling its previous result.
Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.