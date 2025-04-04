$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14145 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25023 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210592 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120825 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213421 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244051 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.

Economy • April 2, 06:00 AM • 17283 views

Zelenskyy hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany under Merz's leadership

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.

War • April 2, 05:49 AM • 9613 views

In the EU, talks about "Nord Stream" have resumed amid negotiations between Russia and the US: what is known and what the European Commission and Germany are saying

The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.

Economy • March 28, 03:09 PM • 772965 views

Steinmeier officially dismissed Scholz and his government

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.

Politics • March 25, 08:45 PM • 12637 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

Germany is easing the "debt brake" for investments in defense and infrastructure: the president has signed the law

The German President has signed a relaxation of the debt limit to increase spending on defense and infrastructure projects. A special fund will be created to finance infrastructure repairs and climate protection measures.

News of the World • March 22, 11:56 AM • 16082 views

Germany will allocate hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure: a large-scale package has passed parliament

The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.

News of the World • March 21, 11:44 AM • 11567 views

Bundestag supports reform of "debt brake": what it means

In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • March 18, 03:44 PM • 15871 views

France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.

News of the World • March 18, 02:30 PM • 12500 views

Mertz: Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine

Friedrich Merz spoke before the vote in the German parliament on plans to unlock funds for defense. He emphasized protection against attacks and called on Europe to increase its military potential.

War • March 18, 01:51 PM • 19868 views

A historic vote will take place in Germany: military aid to Ukraine may receive new funding

The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.

Politics • March 18, 08:38 AM • 26978 views

Germany has agreed on a billion-dollar plan for defense and infrastructure within the country, as well as funds for Ukraine

Leading German parties have agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros has also been agreed.

Economy • March 14, 04:09 PM • 17896 views

Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons, but it is worth discussing their joint use with France and Britain - Merz

CDU leader Friedrich Merz stated that Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons due to international treaties. He suggests discussing the integration of their nuclear weapons with France and Britain for the defense of Europe.

News of the World • March 9, 04:11 PM • 26827 views

EU is preparing for its summit "five minutes to midnight": Politico learned the agenda and about the opposition of Hungary on Ukraine

27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels to discuss a new security architecture and military support. On the agenda is the allocation of 800 billion euros for defense and the issue of using frozen Russian assets.

War • March 5, 11:19 AM • 27476 views

Berlin wants to allocate more than 3 billion euros to Kyiv

The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, will support the immediate approval of a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Conservatives and Social Democrats are also planning large-scale investments in the country's defense.

War • March 4, 08:38 PM • 15463 views

Zelensky held talks with Merz: what was agreed upon

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU party. The parties discussed further cooperation and noted the important role of Germany in supporting Ukraine.

Politics • March 4, 03:37 PM • 14505 views

Merz believes the altercation between Trump and Zelensky was “induced escalation”

Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the recent altercation between Trump and Zelensky was induced escalation by the US. Merz stated that the incident in the Oval Office was not spontaneous.

Politics • March 3, 02:06 PM • 52560 views

The Kremlin is pleased with the sharp change in US foreign policy

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the new US foreign policy configurations coincide with Russia's vision. According to him, despite the damage to relations, the political will of the leaders can quickly restore cooperation.

News of the World • March 2, 01:32 PM • 33410 views

German CDU leader Merz should seek contacts with Trump - former US presidential adviser

Former Trump adviser John Bolton recommends that CDU leader Friedrich Merz meet with the US president. Merz should explain to Trump the consequences of the trade war with the EU and discuss economic issues.

News of the World • March 2, 10:14 AM • 32544 views

Scholz urged to take Merz to Ukraine summit in London

CDU members suggest that the German Chancellor involve Friedrich Merz in international meetings. This is due to recent events in Washington and the need to coordinate further policy toward Ukraine.

War • March 1, 12:52 PM • 37028 views

“We support Ukraine in good times and hard times.” Merz reacts to Zelensky and Trump's spat

After a tense argument between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, European leaders expressed support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy left the meeting early due to disagreements over peace talks.

Politics • February 28, 08:36 PM • 26562 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

The French President called on Europeans to become more united and stronger. Macron stressed the need for profound changes in the technological, industrial and defense spheres.

War • February 28, 11:38 AM • 100115 views

Merz unexpectedly meets with Macron in Paris: they were to discuss the US position on the war in Ukraine

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.

Politics • February 27, 06:35 AM • 27465 views

Merz goes to talks with Macron amid security threats in Europe

Newly elected German leader Friedrich Merz is planning a visit to Paris to meet with Macron. They will discuss the results of recent talks with Trump and the security situation in Europe.

News of the World • February 26, 10:01 PM • 49341 views

Germany is discussing the possibility of allocating 200 billion euros for defense

The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.

News of the World • February 25, 01:01 PM • 22769 views

Germany rejects possibility of Russia returning to G7 despite Trump's statements

German Finance Minister Jörg Kukis said that Russia will not be readmitted to the G7, despite Trump's demand. He also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 25, 08:59 AM • 45676 views

France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to defend Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This is happening against the backdrop of US threats to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

War • February 25, 08:29 AM • 31604 views

Orban ignores German election winner and congratulates AfD leader

Viktor Orbán congratulated Alice Weidel on the AfD's high results in the Bundestag elections, but did not mention the winner Friedrich Merz. The far-right AfD came in second with 20.8% of the vote, doubling its previous result.

News of the World • February 24, 12:41 PM • 23934 views

Merz doubts the future existence of NATO

Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.

Politics • February 24, 07:22 AM • 40962 views