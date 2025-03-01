Scholz urged to take Merz to Ukraine summit in London
Kyiv • UNN
CDU members suggest that the German Chancellor involve Friedrich Merz in international meetings. This is due to recent events in Washington and the need to coordinate further policy toward Ukraine.
Politicians from the CDU party are calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bring his likely successor Friedrich Merz to the summit in London tomorrow to discuss support for Ukraine. This was reported by BILD, UNN wrote.
Details
"From now on, he should take Merz to all international meetings and involve him, as Merkel did with him after the 2021 elections," said Bundestag member and CDU foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter.
According to media reports, in 2021, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel took Olaf Scholz with her to the G20 summit in Rome after the change of government. However, unlike Merz today, Scholz was already the Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor at the time.
According to Kiesewetter, President Trump and Vice President Vance's attack on Zelenskiy "shows that Trump has switched sides.
"This attack serves the interests of Russia and plays into the hands of the war criminal Putin. It seems that this was carefully planned to sell the change in the US position to its audience. The United States is no longer a partner... Trump is finally throwing Ukraine under the bus," Kiesewetter said.
According to the politician, Germany should immediately declare a state of emergency, recognize the situation as a crisis and create a special fund to address it.
Addendum
The publication notes that on February 28, Olaf Scholz called Friedrich Merz to discuss the diplomatic situation that had arisen after the events in Washington.
Previously, the German government assumed that the CDU leader would not have to be involved in current issues. However, what has happened seems to require coordination of further policy and more active participation of Merz. However, it is not yet clear what kind of policy.
The day before, Friedrich Merz followed Olaf Scholz in expressing support for Ukraine in X: "Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we stand by Ukraine in good times and in difficult times. We must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war.
German leaders: Ukraine can rely on Europe, and in particular on Germany's support28.02.25, 22:52 • 30743 views