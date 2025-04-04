Odesa Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another 8 arsonists: among them are minors and a repeat offender-thief

In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.