Odesa Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12703 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22303 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61135 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207834 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119372 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213140 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243910 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126821 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386755 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307134 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 794 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12078 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41525 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69666 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55572 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Odesa Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10700 views

Spring crops have already been sown on 16% of the planned area: leaders of the sowing campaign

Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.

Economy • April 4, 06:10 AM • 3150 views

Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison

HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 07:44 AM • 7340 views

Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets

At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.

War • April 2, 06:15 AM • 6887 views

Users are experiencing issues with Telegram: what are the complaints

Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.

Society • April 1, 07:14 AM • 18454 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38074 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

SBU qualified the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as an attempted terrorist act

SBU is investigating the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as a terrorist act. A woman who brought a package with explosives died, three police officers were injured.

Crimes and emergencies • March 23, 08:14 PM • 30458 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

The heat has returned: forecasters give the forecast for today

On Saturday, March 22, Ukraine will have sunny weather without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, the wind is moderate.

Society • March 22, 04:57 AM • 41007 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 214 drones: 114 UAVs were shot down, 81 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 21, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 214 drones. Air defense forces shot down 114 Shahed-type and other types of strike UAVs, but 81 decoy drones were lost locationally.

War • March 21, 07:39 AM • 12592 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

90 out of 174 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 70 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.

War • March 17, 07:06 AM • 17494 views

Odesa region was once again attacked by Russian drones: there is damage to energy infrastructure and power outages, one person was injured

In the Odesa region, a kindergarten, a house, a shop, and a car were damaged due to an enemy attack. One person was injured, and 500 subscribers are without electricity.

War • March 17, 06:59 AM • 14500 views

Ukrenergo will apply restrictions for industry and business on March 17

Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.

War • March 16, 07:23 PM • 21543 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.

War • March 16, 11:31 AM • 30652 views

Russia attacked energy facilities, some residents in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity - DTEK

russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.

Society • March 15, 08:18 AM • 78283 views

Air defense shot down 130 Shaheds out of 178 launched by the enemy in 13 regions of Ukraine

On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.

War • March 15, 07:03 AM • 30619 views

Occupants de-energized Chornomorsk in Odesa region: details of the attack

Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa region with drones, targeting the energy infrastructure. Due to the attack, the city of Chornomorsk was left without electricity.

War • March 14, 09:10 PM • 20293 views

The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.

Society • March 14, 12:55 PM • 16755 views

Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state

SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.

Crimes and emergencies • March 12, 02:08 PM • 209388 views

Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.

War • March 10, 06:29 AM • 111004 views

Tragic incident in Odesa region: 16-year-old boy died while taking a photo with a gun

The 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while taking a photo with a gun in a quarry in the Odesa region. The police are investigating the case as a manslaughter due to negligence and are conducting weapon examinations.

Crimes and emergencies • March 8, 05:14 PM • 58346 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another 8 arsonists: among them are minors and a repeat offender-thief

In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.

War • March 7, 04:09 PM • 21943 views

We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.

Economy • March 7, 03:19 PM • 15382 views

In Odesa region, 20 thousand people remain without electricity due to Russian attacks - Kiper

Due to systematic Russian shelling, 20 thousand residents of Odesa region have been left without electricity. Over the week, about 150 houses have been damaged, and just last night, 30 buildings were affected.

Society • March 7, 02:09 PM • 23545 views

DTEK has suffered new attacks on facilities in the Poltava and Odesa regions

Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.

Society • March 7, 10:10 AM • 15431 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 drones: 68 UAVs were shot down, 43 did not reach their targets

At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.

War • March 6, 07:09 AM • 17561 views

Massive drone attack on Odesa region: what is happening in the area

More than 20 enemy drones attacked the Odesa region. Explosions are heard in Odesa and other cities in the region, and there are also reports of power outages.

War • March 4, 08:17 PM • 77023 views

The Air Force warns of the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine

The movement of UAV groups has been recorded over the Black Sea towards the Odesa region and in other regions of Ukraine. The greatest threat exists for the Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Society • March 4, 08:09 PM • 30591 views