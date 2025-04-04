Odesa Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.
HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.
At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.
Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
SBU is investigating the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as a terrorist act. A woman who brought a package with explosives died, three police officers were injured.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
On Saturday, March 22, Ukraine will have sunny weather without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, the wind is moderate.
On the night of March 21, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 214 drones. Air defense forces shot down 114 Shahed-type and other types of strike UAVs, but 81 decoy drones were lost locationally.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.
In the Odesa region, a kindergarten, a house, a shop, and a car were damaged due to an enemy attack. One person was injured, and 500 subscribers are without electricity.
Ukrenergo announced power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses on March 17 from 06:00 to 20:00 due to the consequences of attacks on energy facilities. No outages are planned for the population.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.
russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa region with drones, targeting the energy infrastructure. Due to the attack, the city of Chornomorsk was left without electricity.
The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.
SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
The 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while taking a photo with a gun in a quarry in the Odesa region. The police are investigating the case as a manslaughter due to negligence and are conducting weapon examinations.
In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.
Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.
Due to systematic Russian shelling, 20 thousand residents of Odesa region have been left without electricity. Over the week, about 150 houses have been damaged, and just last night, 30 buildings were affected.
Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.
At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.
More than 20 enemy drones attacked the Odesa region. Explosions are heard in Odesa and other cities in the region, and there are also reports of power outages.
The movement of UAV groups has been recorded over the Black Sea towards the Odesa region and in other regions of Ukraine. The greatest threat exists for the Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.