The Washington Post

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13693 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24115 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62223 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209730 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120363 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254996 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128464 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209730 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388572 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308387 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1516 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12405 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42780 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70858 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56671 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

The Washington Post

AI-powered Parkinson's disease treatment: Scientists propose an updated method

Adaptive deep brain stimulation using AI significantly reduced motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The new method personalizes therapy based on the patient's brain activity in real time.

Health • April 3, 01:17 PM • 9132 views

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.

News of the World • April 2, 09:37 AM • 16219 views

Trump advisor used Gmail to discuss military matters – WP

Members of Trump's National Security Council, including Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. Waltz discussed sensitive topics with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.

Politics • April 1, 09:02 PM • 10138 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12389 views

Why the Russian Arctic so tempted Trump: WP journalists found out the details

Putin offers Trump a share in Arctic minerals, including gas and rare earths. For Russia, this is a chance to obtain technology and circumvent sanctions.

News of the World • March 31, 08:54 AM • 34369 views

WP: Trump administration fired hundreds of U.S. Institute of Peace employees

The Trump administration has fired between 200 and 300 U. S. Institute of Peace employees. This happened after the appointment of Elon Musk's representative as president of the Institute.

News of the World • March 30, 04:50 AM • 27341 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115973 views

New US-Ukraine agreement: what officials on both sides of the Atlantic are saying about it and whether Ukrainians should worry

The new mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. The agreement gives the US control over investments and profits from resources.

Economy • March 29, 02:28 PM • 732124 views

Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Europeans are not confident in their strength, without US support - WP

There is growing concern in Europe about the ability to support a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine without US assistance. Britain is ready to provide troops, but long-term support is in doubt.

War • March 25, 10:46 AM • 23561 views

WP: Israel considering military occupation of Gaza for several months

Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.

News of the World • March 23, 06:16 PM • 111107 views

Without face-to-face meetings: the media learned how the "indirect negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia will take place

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.

War • March 22, 04:18 PM • 199955 views

Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions

The U. S. is studying declassified documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. They show how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, but do not fully reveal the mystery.

News of the World • March 20, 03:29 PM • 317286 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US Secretary of Defense has ordered additional troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the southern border. The troops will include specialists in engineering, intelligence, and public relations.

News of the World • March 1, 06:55 PM • 40965 views

Trump may cut off all military aid to Ukraine - The Washington Post

Trump is considering cutting off military aid to Ukraine after a dispute in the White House. The decision could affect billions of dollars in radar, transportation, and ammunition.

Politics • February 28, 10:20 PM • 44168 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 26086 views

By 2050, Ukraine's population could drop to 25 million people - WP

According to forecasts, Ukraine's population could drop to 25 million by 2050. Currently, the country is home to about 36 million people, 5 million fewer than before the war.

Society • February 27, 08:57 AM • 25733 views

Zelensky on the US rare earth metals deal: there must be security guarantees

The President of Ukraine refused to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources to the United States due to the lack of security guarantees. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees in the future deal.

Economy • February 17, 01:12 PM • 27958 views

Trump and Musk accuse the US media of trying to split them up

Donald Trump said that The Washington Post and The New York Times are trying to “separate” him from Elon Musk. The US President believes that the media is “bad at this” and continues to do “great things” despite the negative publicity.

News of the World • February 16, 06:49 AM • 39001 views

The president explained why he did not sign an agreement with the U.S. on rare earth metals

The Ukrainian president has not signed an agreement with the USA on the transfer of 50 percent of the country's future mineral resources. Zelenskyy said that the document did not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and did not contain specific security guarantees.

Economy • February 15, 05:59 PM • 37974 views

NBC News learned the details of the US proposal to give Ukraine 50% of rare earths: what the US offered in return

The Trump administration offered Ukraine to transfer 50% of its ownership of rare earth minerals to the United States in exchange for military aid. Zelenskyy refused to sign the document, saying he needed to study it.

Economy • February 15, 08:35 AM • 55983 views

Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

The US Congressional delegation in Munich offered Zelenskyy to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. The Ukrainian president politely declined the offer.

Economy • February 14, 07:02 PM • 125705 views

The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews

The new Marvel movie starring Anthony Mackie has received mixed reviews from critics. Some praise the action and acting, while others point to a lack of emotional depth.

UNN Lite • February 12, 08:46 AM • 150034 views

Trump's special envoy Vitkoff likely held secret 3-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow - media

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to secure the release of American teacher Mark Vogel. During the visit, Vitkoff, a longtime friend of Trump's, had a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin.

Politics • February 12, 08:33 AM • 41644 views

US Vice President Vance will make his first foreign trips to Europe: where will he go

J. D. Vance will make his first foreign visit to France and Germany. He will participate in the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris and the Munich Security Conference.

News of the World • February 4, 10:59 AM • 25917 views

Trump returns the call button for diet Coca-Cola to the Oval Office of the White House

A special button for calling for diet Coca-Cola, which Trump used to use, has reappeared in the Oval Office. Journalists got exclusive access to the president's renovated workspace.

News of the World • January 21, 09:43 AM • 36738 views

Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea may have been caused by an accident, not sabotage - WP

US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents. The evidence points to the inexperience of the crews of the vessels, not to Russian sabotage.

News of the World • January 19, 09:40 PM • 83409 views

Russia recruits Indians for war against Ukraine, luring them with jobs and education - WP

Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.

War • January 16, 10:50 PM • 30993 views

Fire in Los Angeles may have started after earlier fire, possibly from New Year's Eve fireworks - WP

The Palisades Fire in California could have been started by a previous fire caused by New Year's Eve fireworks. Federal investigators are conducting an investigation at the scene.

News of the World • January 13, 09:09 AM • 27758 views

Trump asks European countries to increase aid to Ukraine - WP

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to cut US military aid to Ukraine and shift it to European countries. Trump declares the priority of resolving the war, but does not disclose details of the negotiation process.

War • December 27, 12:27 AM • 24797 views

“There is no official information": Zelensky denies rumors of Ukraine's assistance to Syrian rebels

The President of Ukraine denied information about the support of Syrian rebels by drones and operators. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is preparing only humanitarian aid to Syria in the form of food.

Politics • December 18, 03:30 PM • 20317 views