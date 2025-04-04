Adaptive deep brain stimulation using AI significantly reduced motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The new method personalizes therapy based on the patient's brain activity in real time.
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.
Members of Trump's National Security Council, including Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. Waltz discussed sensitive topics with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
Putin offers Trump a share in Arctic minerals, including gas and rare earths. For Russia, this is a chance to obtain technology and circumvent sanctions.
The Trump administration has fired between 200 and 300 U. S. Institute of Peace employees. This happened after the appointment of Elon Musk's representative as president of the Institute.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
There is growing concern in Europe about the ability to support a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine without US assistance. Britain is ready to provide troops, but long-term support is in doubt.
Israeli forces are planning a new ground campaign in Gaza with a possible occupation. The decision depends on ceasefire negotiations and may include increased control and evacuation of civilians.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.
The U. S. is studying declassified documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. They show how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, but do not fully reveal the mystery.
The US Secretary of Defense has ordered additional troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the southern border. The troops will include specialists in engineering, intelligence, and public relations.
Trump is considering cutting off military aid to Ukraine after a dispute in the White House. The decision could affect billions of dollars in radar, transportation, and ammunition.
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
According to forecasts, Ukraine's population could drop to 25 million by 2050. Currently, the country is home to about 36 million people, 5 million fewer than before the war.
The President of Ukraine refused to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources to the United States due to the lack of security guarantees. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees in the future deal.
Donald Trump said that The Washington Post and The New York Times are trying to “separate” him from Elon Musk. The US President believes that the media is “bad at this” and continues to do “great things” despite the negative publicity.
The new Marvel movie starring Anthony Mackie has received mixed reviews from critics. Some praise the action and acting, while others point to a lack of emotional depth.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to secure the release of American teacher Mark Vogel. During the visit, Vitkoff, a longtime friend of Trump's, had a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin.
J. D. Vance will make his first foreign visit to France and Germany. He will participate in the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris and the Munich Security Conference.
A special button for calling for diet Coca-Cola, which Trump used to use, has reappeared in the Oval Office. Journalists got exclusive access to the president's renovated workspace.
US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents. The evidence points to the inexperience of the crews of the vessels, not to Russian sabotage.
Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.
The Palisades Fire in California could have been started by a previous fire caused by New Year's Eve fireworks. Federal investigators are conducting an investigation at the scene.
The President of Ukraine denied information about the support of Syrian rebels by drones and operators. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is preparing only humanitarian aid to Syria in the form of food.