The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will face increased political pressure from the United States next week, as Washington pushes for a deal to end the war with Russia, The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Washington is preparing to intensify efforts for a peaceful settlement, despite the difficult domestic political situation in Ukraine. After a corruption scandal that affected Zelenskyy's close circle, the opposition demands a large-scale government reshuffle, and Russian shelling continues, creating additional pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Moscow next week, while a renewed Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the US for negotiations. Rustem Umerov, appointed as the chief negotiator instead of Andriy Yermak, has also come under criticism due to suspicions of his possible involvement in corruption episodes.

At the same time, pressure on Zelenskyy is growing within Ukraine: opposition deputies are calling for the formation of a new parliamentary coalition and the replacement of key ministers. The president will also have to find a replacement for his long-time closest aide, who, despite criticism of excessive concentration of power, played a key role in performing the most sensitive tasks during the war.

