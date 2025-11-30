The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:27 AM • 3208 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 16397 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 27698 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 23031 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 22606 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 21223 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 16521 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16019 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14516 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 15117 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in VyshhorodNovember 29, 11:11 PM • 4116 views
The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."PhotoNovember 29, 11:33 PM • 6524 views
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas respondsNovember 30, 12:05 AM • 8146 views
Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise buildingVideoNovember 30, 01:06 AM • 4802 views
Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problems03:31 AM • 3080 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 21010 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 70404 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 55232 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 63162 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 61666 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 21010 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 37689 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 55144 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 74659 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 106321 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times

The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Washington Post reports that the US will increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to advance a deal to end the war with Russia. This comes amid a domestic political crisis in Ukraine, including a corruption scandal and shelling.

The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will face increased political pressure from the United States next week, as Washington pushes for a deal to end the war with Russia, The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Washington is preparing to intensify efforts for a peaceful settlement, despite the difficult domestic political situation in Ukraine. After a corruption scandal that affected Zelenskyy's close circle, the opposition demands a large-scale government reshuffle, and Russian shelling continues, creating additional pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.

Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT24.11.25, 16:30 • 64712 views

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Moscow next week, while a renewed Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the US for negotiations. Rustem Umerov, appointed as the chief negotiator instead of Andriy Yermak, has also come under criticism due to suspicions of his possible involvement in corruption episodes.

At the same time, pressure on Zelenskyy is growing within Ukraine: opposition deputies are calling for the formation of a new parliamentary coalition and the replacement of key ministers. The president will also have to find a replacement for his long-time closest aide, who, despite criticism of excessive concentration of power, played a key role in performing the most sensitive tasks during the war.

Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT29.11.25, 17:10 • 22604 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine