Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported a large-scale power outage in the Zaporizhzhia region and part of the Dnipropetrovsk region. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, the causes are currently being investigated, and energy workers are already working to restore power. The authorities promised to provide more details on the timing of power supply later.

Fedorov emphasized that all city hospitals are operating normally. They automatically switched to generators when the electricity was cut off.

Zaporizhzhia residents! The Zaporizhzhia region and part of the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently without power. We will inform you about all updates additionally. - Fedorov's post reads.

