January 10, 11:45 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

© 2007 — 2025

Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A large-scale power outage has affected Zaporizhzhia region and part of Dnipropetrovsk region. Power engineers are working to restore power, the causes are being investigated.

Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported a large-scale power outage in the Zaporizhzhia region and part of the Dnipropetrovsk region. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, the causes are currently being investigated, and energy workers are already working to restore power. The authorities promised to provide more details on the timing of power supply later.

Fedorov emphasized that all city hospitals are operating normally. They automatically switched to generators when the electricity was cut off.

Zaporizhzhia residents! The Zaporizhzhia region and part of the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently without power. We will inform you about all updates additionally.

- Fedorov's post reads.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor11.01.26, 01:59 • 1774 views

Stepan Haftko

