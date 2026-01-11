In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 14485 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 28257 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 27392 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 25244 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 24706 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31083 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 54220 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38866 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38234 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30944 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.6m/s
80%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reactedJanuary 10, 02:17 PM • 11722 views
Two children injured in Kyiv region due to gas boiler explosion - State Emergency ServicePhotoJanuary 10, 02:39 PM • 3744 views
Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hitJanuary 10, 02:52 PM • 4170 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8656 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 6712 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 83303 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 109887 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81288 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102359 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109753 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 8710 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13255 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69530 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71053 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 91732 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a new Molniya drone. The drone hit an infrastructure object in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv on the night of January 11 with a new Molniya-type drone. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the hit in the Slobidskyi district of the city on his official Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, the strike hit an infrastructure facility. All relevant and emergency services are currently working at the scene, specialists are eliminating the consequences of the attack and clarifying information regarding possible damage and casualties.

"Molniya" is a small-sized drone that the enemy has recently begun to use more often for strikes on residential areas and civilian objects in large cities.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, infrastructure hit10.01.26, 16:52 • 4208 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv