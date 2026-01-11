In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv on the night of January 11 with a new Molniya-type drone. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the hit in the Slobidskyi district of the city on his official Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, the strike hit an infrastructure facility. All relevant and emergency services are currently working at the scene, specialists are eliminating the consequences of the attack and clarifying information regarding possible damage and casualties.

"Molniya" is a small-sized drone that the enemy has recently begun to use more often for strikes on residential areas and civilian objects in large cities.

