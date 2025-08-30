State Border of Ukraine

$41.260.00
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 15002 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 30360 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 49423 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 163287 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 83925 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 72159 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 92913 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 267961 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 221228 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Trump considers withdrawing from negotiations until Russia and Ukraine show flexibility - Axios

Donald Trump is considering abandoning diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and Russia. The White House is frustrated by the lack of progress and the position of European leaders.

Politics • 02:31 PM • 1018 views
104 combat engagements took place at the front, 38 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front, 38 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

War in Ukraine • 01:39 PM • 1482 views
Poland expelled 15 Ukrainians: detailsPhotoVideo

Poland expelled 15 Ukrainian citizens on August 30. They had convictions for theft, robbery, drunk driving, and posed a threat to public safety.

Crimes and emergencies • 10:26 AM • 3554 views
It was "loud" in Crimea: an uneasy morning is reported in the areas of Armyansk, the airport in Simferopol, and the Saki airfield.PhotoVideo

Explosions have been recorded in occupied Crimea in Armyansk, Simferopol, Novofedorivka, and Saki. Hits are reported in the area of airports and the suspension of maritime transport in Sevastopol.

War in Ukraine • August 30, 08:58 AM • 3996 views
Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin aims to restore the former Soviet Union territorially. He emphasized the need to strengthen Franco-German cooperation to move Europe forward.

Politics • August 30, 07:59 AM • 2800 views
On August 29, 172 battles were recorded at the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 assaults

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers suffered losses of 850 personnel, 6 tanks, and 47 artillery systems.

War in Ukraine • August 30, 05:45 AM • 3466 views
120 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk direction

During August 29, 120 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 33 assault actions took place.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 10:31 PM • 3150 views
Trump proposes involving Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Financial Times

Donald Trump allegedly proposed involving Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine after Russian aggression. This concerned controlling a neutral zone along the front line.

Politics • August 29, 07:19 PM • 4724 views
President dismisses First Deputy Head of State Border Guard Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Nikiforenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Nikiforenko held this position since September 2019.

Politics • August 29, 07:03 PM • 3686 views
Number of schools teaching Russian in Berlin is growing - Media

The number of Berlin schools teaching Russian has increased to 60 in the 2024/25 academic year, while the number of Russian language teachers has decreased. The Senate Administration did not provide information on the impact of Russian aggression on language teaching.

News of the World • August 29, 06:23 PM • 4214 views
Volunteer from Estonia dies in war in Ukraine

Colonel Rivo Meimer reported the death of Estonian volunteer Olev Roost, who fought as part of the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment of Ukraine. Roost became the fifth Estonian volunteer to die in Ukraine, having experience serving in Afghanistan and Mali.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 05:11 PM • 4412 views
56 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

As of 4:00 PM, 56 combat engagements have been recorded, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy continues to shell border settlements and launch air strikes.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 02:56 PM • 2728 views
Zelenskyy explained why men under 22 were allowed to travel abroad

President Zelenskyy assured that allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad will not affect defense capabilities. The decision was made to maintain the youth's connection with Ukraine and their education in Ukrainian universities.

Society • August 29, 02:08 PM • 4462 views
Zelenskyy on Politico's article about a "buffer zone": it already exists

President Zelenskyy stated that he had heard about the idea of a 40-kilometer buffer zone from Europeans and Americans. He emphasized that the “grey zone” already exists, and there is no need for additional conditions from Russia.

Politics • August 29, 01:08 PM • 2802 views
Zelenskyy named three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy outlined three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine: army financing, cooperation with NATO, and sanctions against Russia. These issues are expected to be discussed with international partners next week.

Politics • August 29, 12:58 PM • 3118 views
In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the gradual expulsion of Russian troops in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, with danger persisting due to the accumulation of enemy amphibious forces.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 12:42 PM • 2552 views
A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

A group of children aged 3 to 17 has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast. The occupiers forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in propaganda events, and threatened them with forced mobilization.

Society • August 29, 11:53 AM • 2578 views
Peskov dodged the answer: Russia's readiness for division along the front line is not confirmed in the Kremlin

The Kremlin does not confirm readiness for territorial compromises, as stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Peskov did not comment on the information that Moscow agrees to stop at the front line.

Politics • August 29, 11:04 AM • 2620 views
Two directions on the front almost equalized in the number of battles yesterday - General StaffPhoto

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions lead in the number of enemy attacks.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 07:43 AM • 4246 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto

August 29 marks the 11th anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy, when Ukrainian military personnel were encircled. Despite agreements on a "green corridor," Russian troops treacherously opened fire on Ukrainian convoys.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 05:00 AM • 173169 views
Tanks, over six dozen artillery systems, and 850 soldiers: General Staff reveals Russian losses for the day

Over the past day, August 29, the Russian occupation army lost 850 servicemen and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel and 11,143 tanks.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 04:49 AM • 3326 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia

European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone as part of a peace agreement, but Kyiv may not agree. The US is not participating in these discussions, and NATO countries are looking for solutions for a fragile peace.

Politics • August 29, 04:31 AM • 24914 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that there have been noticeable changes in Russia's position regarding the war in Ukraine. Russia no longer insists on controlling the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions, but seeks to hold the front line in Zaporizhzhia and consolidate 25-30% of Donetsk region.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 12:54 AM • 27514 views
Territorial exchange that no one promised: how Witkoff confused everyone with disinformation after meeting with Putin

Steve Witkoff, special representative of the US President, after his visit to Moscow, misinformed Americans and Ukrainians regarding Putin's proposals. This caused confusion due to Witkoff's lack of diplomatic experience.

Politics • August 28, 11:04 PM • 5032 views
137 combat engagements: Lyman and Pokrovsk directions under the strongest attack

On August 28, 137 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 68 of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched 50 air strikes, using 33 missiles and 74 guided aerial bombs.

War in Ukraine • August 28, 10:20 PM • 2976 views
Most trains return to schedule, traffic to resume on August 29 - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that most trains are returning to schedule, and from August 29, traffic is planned to resume according to the timetable. Delays are gradually being caught up, and the company is doing everything to normalize traffic.

Society • August 28, 09:49 PM • 3632 views
Permission for men under 22 to travel abroad did not affect the increase in passenger traffic - SBGS

The SBGS reports that the permission for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad did not affect the increase in passenger traffic at the border. Overall passenger traffic remains high on weekends.

Society • August 28, 07:49 PM • 3520 views
Trump disappointed with Zelenskyy and Europe over unrealistic demands - media

Donald Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy and European leaders, considering their demands unrealistic. He believes that Ukraine must lose part of its territory to end the conflict.

Politics • August 28, 07:37 PM • 7592 views
Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the frontline situation with his Norwegian counterpart Eirik Kristoffersen, focusing on the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Syrskyi emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and artillery to protect cities.

War in Ukraine • August 28, 07:22 PM • 3618 views
Exclusive
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means

First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk explained the economic and military-political significance of Crimea for Ukraine. He noted that the military return of the peninsula is complicated due to Russia's and its allies' resource advantage.

War in Ukraine • August 28, 03:40 PM • 77105 views