Donald Trump is considering abandoning diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and Russia. The White House is frustrated by the lack of progress and the position of European leaders.
Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front, 38 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
Poland expelled 15 Ukrainian citizens on August 30. They had convictions for theft, robbery, drunk driving, and posed a threat to public safety.
Explosions have been recorded in occupied Crimea in Armyansk, Simferopol, Novofedorivka, and Saki. Hits are reported in the area of airports and the suspension of maritime transport in Sevastopol.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin aims to restore the former Soviet Union territorially. He emphasized the need to strengthen Franco-German cooperation to move Europe forward.
Over the past day, 172 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers suffered losses of 850 personnel, 6 tanks, and 47 artillery systems.
During August 29, 120 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 33 assault actions took place.
Donald Trump allegedly proposed involving Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine after Russian aggression. This concerned controlling a neutral zone along the front line.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Nikiforenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Nikiforenko held this position since September 2019.
The number of Berlin schools teaching Russian has increased to 60 in the 2024/25 academic year, while the number of Russian language teachers has decreased. The Senate Administration did not provide information on the impact of Russian aggression on language teaching.
Colonel Rivo Meimer reported the death of Estonian volunteer Olev Roost, who fought as part of the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment of Ukraine. Roost became the fifth Estonian volunteer to die in Ukraine, having experience serving in Afghanistan and Mali.
As of 4:00 PM, 56 combat engagements have been recorded, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy continues to shell border settlements and launch air strikes.
President Zelenskyy assured that allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad will not affect defense capabilities. The decision was made to maintain the youth's connection with Ukraine and their education in Ukrainian universities.
President Zelenskyy stated that he had heard about the idea of a 40-kilometer buffer zone from Europeans and Americans. He emphasized that the “grey zone” already exists, and there is no need for additional conditions from Russia.
President Zelenskyy outlined three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine: army financing, cooperation with NATO, and sanctions against Russia. These issues are expected to be discussed with international partners next week.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the gradual expulsion of Russian troops in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, with danger persisting due to the accumulation of enemy amphibious forces.
A group of children aged 3 to 17 has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast. The occupiers forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in propaganda events, and threatened them with forced mobilization.
The Kremlin does not confirm readiness for territorial compromises, as stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Peskov did not comment on the information that Moscow agrees to stop at the front line.
Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions lead in the number of enemy attacks.
August 29 marks the 11th anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy, when Ukrainian military personnel were encircled. Despite agreements on a "green corridor," Russian troops treacherously opened fire on Ukrainian convoys.
Over the past day, August 29, the Russian occupation army lost 850 servicemen and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel and 11,143 tanks.
European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone as part of a peace agreement, but Kyiv may not agree. The US is not participating in these discussions, and NATO countries are looking for solutions for a fragile peace.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that there have been noticeable changes in Russia's position regarding the war in Ukraine. Russia no longer insists on controlling the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions, but seeks to hold the front line in Zaporizhzhia and consolidate 25-30% of Donetsk region.
Steve Witkoff, special representative of the US President, after his visit to Moscow, misinformed Americans and Ukrainians regarding Putin's proposals. This caused confusion due to Witkoff's lack of diplomatic experience.
On August 28, 137 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 68 of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched 50 air strikes, using 33 missiles and 74 guided aerial bombs.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced that most trains are returning to schedule, and from August 29, traffic is planned to resume according to the timetable. Delays are gradually being caught up, and the company is doing everything to normalize traffic.
The SBGS reports that the permission for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad did not affect the increase in passenger traffic at the border. Overall passenger traffic remains high on weekends.
Donald Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy and European leaders, considering their demands unrealistic. He believes that Ukraine must lose part of its territory to end the conflict.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the frontline situation with his Norwegian counterpart Eirik Kristoffersen, focusing on the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Syrskyi emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and artillery to protect cities.
First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk explained the economic and military-political significance of Crimea for Ukraine. He noted that the military return of the peninsula is complicated due to Russia's and its allies' resource advantage.