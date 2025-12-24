$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 418 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 780 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 2716 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7030 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16188 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13747 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16467 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33327 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48941 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67001 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.8m/s
68%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 7804 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17213 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 17681 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 5162 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 6796 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 436 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 462 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 798 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 7054 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16199 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 1364 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17239 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 7340 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33327 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30300 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Mushrooms

Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

Russia views the US 20-point peace plan as a starting point, demanding more restrictions on Ukraine's military forces and guarantees regarding NATO. Ukraine and the US have disagreements on territorial issues and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but negotiations are nearing completion.

Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg

Russia "will seek key changes" to the latest version of the US peace plan to end the war against Ukraine, including more restrictions on Ukraine's military forces, citing a person close to the Kremlin, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Moscow views the 20-point plan, developed between Ukraine and the US, as a starting point for further negotiations, given that it lacks important provisions for Russia and does not answer many questions," the person said.

Although Russia "views the current document as a fairly typical Ukrainian plan, it will study it with a cool head," the person said.

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the latest proposals to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II, which were developed over weeks of negotiations involving American, Ukrainian, and Russian officials. Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who met with the American team in Florida last weekend, informed the Kremlin head of the results, and Moscow will continue contacts on its position with Washington in the near future, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russia's position is being formulated": Putin's spokesman Peskov commented on Dmitriev's visit to Miami24.12.25, 14:33 • 2110 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that differences remain between Kyiv and Washington on territorial issues and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia seized at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Nevertheless, he gave an optimistic assessment, stating that negotiations "have come much closer to finalizing the documents."

Territories, ZNPP, elections, army, EU accession: Zelenskyy named positions after Ukraine-US talks24.12.25, 14:29 • 1844 views

"Although Russia has not approved the latest version of the 20-point plan, it is unwilling to risk alienating US President Donald Trump by rejecting it entirely," the publication writes. Trump said this week that negotiations are going "well" and that there is a chance to reach a deal soon, although US hopes for a deal before Christmas have been dashed, the publication writes.

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"23.12.25, 04:14 • 31461 view

There are currently no plans for Putin to speak with Trump, said Peskov, quoted by Russian media.

According to a person close to the Kremlin, "Russia is concerned about guarantees against the future eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance and Ukraine's neutral status if it joins the European Union."

According to the source, "the plan also lacks the restrictions Russia seeks on Kyiv's post-war armed forces and types of weapons, and it does not provide clear guarantees regarding the status of the Russian language in Ukraine." "Russia also wants clarity on the issue of lifting sanctions and hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen Russian state assets in the West," the publication writes.

Russia wants Ukraine to give up land in the eastern Donetsk region that Putin's troops have failed to capture in nearly four years of fighting. Ukraine rejects this demand, fearing that surrendering heavily fortified territory would make it vulnerable to a new Russian attack, the publication writes.

Ukraine seeks to persuade Trump to offer Russia to end the war along the current line of contact, Zelenskyy said.

As part of a compromise, Zelenskyy promised to hold presidential elections "as soon as possible" after a ceasefire is reached. Ukraine will be allowed to maintain a peacetime army of up to 800,000 servicemen, and any violation of the ceasefire by Russia will lead to US security guarantees, Zelenskyy said.

President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails24.12.25, 10:22 • 16471 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
Energoatom
Sanctions
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
NATO
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida
Kyiv