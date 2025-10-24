$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29114 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23427 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28021 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24571 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40946 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25687 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76101 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Mobilization

Transition of armed forces and infrastructure to a state of war
Mobilization is the conscription of reservists into active military service due to the introduction of martial law.
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement

Olha Reshetylova called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of a 43-year-old conscript at the Kyiv TCC distribution point. The man died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical examination.

Society • 10:33 PM • 10530 views
DPRK laid the foundation for a memorial museum dedicated to its troops who fought against Ukrainians in the ranks of the Russian FederationPhoto

The DPRK has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to the soldiers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, calling the North Korean soldiers "the pride of the nation."

Politics • October 24, 06:32 PM • 1834 views
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

Society • October 24, 06:07 PM • 2712 views
Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 04:59 PM • 2462 views
Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.

News of the World • October 24, 04:41 PM • 2304 views
Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

The government is changing the rules for applying for mobilization deferments starting November 1. Automatic extensions and applications through Reserve+ or ASCs are now possible.

Society • October 24, 03:07 PM • 2422 views
Beijing's assistance in wars: Myanmar junta ousted rebels from cities in three weeks thanks to Chinese weaponry

Myanmar's junta army recaptured settlements previously taken by rebels in three weeks, thanks to China's assistance. This is due to the junta's intention to hold elections in December 2025.

News of the World • October 24, 01:31 PM • 2058 views
In Kyiv, a man died at a distribution point after undergoing a military medical commission: police opened proceedings

A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical commission. Police have launched criminal proceedings into the death, interviewing witnesses and ordering a forensic medical examination.

Society • October 24, 08:43 AM • 5846 views
Germany proposes to restrict entry of young Ukrainian men into the EU

After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This has caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are growing.

Our people abroad • October 24, 04:07 AM • 3618 views
The court extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention and reduced the bail amount

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19. The bail is set at UAH 69,644,000 in the case of alleged fraud involving clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 03:50 PM • 2590 views
Since 2022, Russians have killed 135 journalists in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since 2022, Russia has killed 135 journalists who were covering the truth about the war. He thanked the media community for their work, which puts pressure on Russia.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 03:13 PM • 3266 views
In Ukraine, forced mobilization has become the norm, and among 3.7 million men of conscription age, more than half a million are in hiding – The Telegraph

In Ukraine, forced mobilization has become the norm, and more than half a million men of conscription age are in hiding. This is happening against the backdrop of an escalating situation at the front and the depletion of volunteer resources.

Society • October 23, 02:58 PM • 4488 views
Shmyhal: 1 million reports submitted via "Army+", every fourth one for leaveVideo

Through the "Army+" mobile application, servicemen have submitted 1 million electronic reports. The most popular ones are for annual leave (27.1%) and health recovery (22%).

Society • October 23, 10:09 AM • 1850 views
In 2025, the number of applicants to Ukrainian universities increased, but the number of applicants aged 25+ decreased.

In 2025, more than 200,000 first-year students were admitted to Ukrainian universities, which is 2. 6% more than last year. However, the number of applicants aged over 25 decreased by 15%.

Education • October 23, 09:46 AM • 1752 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours: the draft law has been approved

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours a day. This will allow for faster completion of sentences and expand the possibilities of serving them within the city or region.

Politics • October 22, 07:03 PM • 2832 views
Media prohibited from publishing names of suspects before verdict - Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled that the publication of a suspect's name is prohibited until the verdict comes into force. This applies to public figures as well, regardless of public interest.

Society • October 22, 05:41 PM • 3593 views
US strikes suspected drug vessel in Pacific

The US military attacked a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean off South America. This is the first known operation as part of a new offensive against drug smuggling that has already swept the Caribbean.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 05:10 PM • 3997 views
Witness in NABU detective Magamedrasulov's case is being prepared for suspicion of perjury in court

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, is being prepared for suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony. The prosecution claims that Mameshev provides unreliable information regarding the discussion of technical hemp supply to Dagestan.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 02:52 PM • 2625 views
The Russian army has problems replenishing troops due to heavy losses and low payments - HUR

Low recruitment rates are due to insufficient regional payments and the unwillingness of local authorities to support the recruitment campaign, as well as significant losses among representatives of Russian ethnic groups.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 10:37 AM • 2188 views
Russia uses illegal migration as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov stated that Russian agents are helping smugglers flood Europe with illegal migrants. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that hostile states are encouraging illegal migration to destabilize Europe.

Society • October 21, 10:13 PM • 5211 views
Drones attacked a substation in Bryansk region and a thermal power plant in Smolensk

Drones attacked a thermal power plant in Russia on the evening of October 21.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 07:44 PM • 5295 views
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 151 battles in a day, Russians attacking along the entire front, most often in the Pokrovsk directionPhoto

During October 21, Ukrainian forces repelled over 150 enemy attacks, with over three thousand artillery shellings recorded. The most intense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 53 assault operations.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 07:43 PM • 4245 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces

The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to sign a one-year contract.

Society • October 21, 02:07 PM • 37140 views
The Russian State Duma adopted a bill on conscription into the army throughout the calendar year

Russia has adopted a bill on year-round conscription into the armed forces, which provides for medical examinations and psychological selection throughout the year. The list of persons who can receive the status of "combat veteran" has also been expanded.

News of the World • October 21, 12:02 PM • 2645 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC

The court fined the acting head of the district TCC 34,000 hryvnias for mobilizing the only son of a seriously ill man. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, the amount will double to 68,000 hryvnias.

Society • October 21, 11:05 AM • 14752 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada approved the President's decree, extending general mobilization for 90 days from November 5, 2025. This decision is aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and will be in effect until February 3.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 09:39 AM • 3230 views
The Rada extended martial law for the 17th time

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Law approving the President's Decree on the extension of martial law. It has been extended from November 5, 2025, for 90 days.

Society • October 21, 09:31 AM • 3123 views
Foreigners are increasingly less willing to move to Russia

The number of people willing to move to the Russian Federation under the voluntary resettlement program has decreased threefold to 12. 5 thousand people in 2025, which is the lowest figure in 14 years. The main reason for the decline in interest is the fear of forced mobilization and deteriorating living conditions.

Society • October 20, 10:57 PM • 4432 views
Ukraine rescued two young men from occupation: one fled propaganda, the other - humiliation

Two Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The boys, aged 18 and 20, have already reunited with their families and are starting a new life in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • October 20, 04:55 PM • 3450 views
Patrol Police warns: the enemy uses social media to influence schoolchildren

The Patrol Police calls for vigilance after a student of a Ternopil school received messages with anti-state calls. Attackers are trying to sow distrust in the authorities and incite minors to illegal actions under the guise of "peaceful advice" and offers of "easy money."

Society • October 20, 04:37 PM • 3091 views