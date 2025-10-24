Olha Reshetylova called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of a 43-year-old conscript at the Kyiv TCC distribution point. The man died in the hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical examination.
The DPRK has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to the soldiers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, calling the North Korean soldiers "the pride of the nation."
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.
According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.
The government is changing the rules for applying for mobilization deferments starting November 1. Automatic extensions and applications through Reserve+ or ASCs are now possible.
Myanmar's junta army recaptured settlements previously taken by rebels in three weeks, thanks to China's assistance. This is due to the junta's intention to hold elections in December 2025.
A 43-year-old Kyiv resident died in hospital a day after mobilization, having sustained a severe traumatic brain injury during a military medical commission. Police have launched criminal proceedings into the death, interviewing witnesses and ordering a forensic medical examination.
After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This has caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are growing.
The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv extended Roman Hrynkevych's pre-trial detention until December 19. The bail is set at UAH 69,644,000 in the case of alleged fraud involving clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since 2022, Russia has killed 135 journalists who were covering the truth about the war. He thanked the media community for their work, which puts pressure on Russia.
In Ukraine, forced mobilization has become the norm, and more than half a million men of conscription age are in hiding. This is happening against the backdrop of an escalating situation at the front and the depletion of volunteer resources.
Through the "Army+" mobile application, servicemen have submitted 1 million electronic reports. The most popular ones are for annual leave (27.1%) and health recovery (22%).
In 2025, more than 200,000 first-year students were admitted to Ukrainian universities, which is 2. 6% more than last year. However, the number of applicants aged over 25 decreased by 15%.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours a day. This will allow for faster completion of sentences and expand the possibilities of serving them within the city or region.
The Supreme Court ruled that the publication of a suspect's name is prohibited until the verdict comes into force. This applies to public figures as well, regardless of public interest.
The US military attacked a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific Ocean off South America. This is the first known operation as part of a new offensive against drug smuggling that has already swept the Caribbean.
Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, is being prepared for suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony. The prosecution claims that Mameshev provides unreliable information regarding the discussion of technical hemp supply to Dagestan.
Low recruitment rates are due to insufficient regional payments and the unwillingness of local authorities to support the recruitment campaign, as well as significant losses among representatives of Russian ethnic groups.
Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov stated that Russian agents are helping smugglers flood Europe with illegal migrants. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that hostile states are encouraging illegal migration to destabilize Europe.
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in Russia on the evening of October 21.
During October 21, Ukrainian forces repelled over 150 enemy attacks, with over three thousand artillery shellings recorded. The most intense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 53 assault operations.
The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to sign a one-year contract.
Russia has adopted a bill on year-round conscription into the armed forces, which provides for medical examinations and psychological selection throughout the year. The list of persons who can receive the status of "combat veteran" has also been expanded.
The court fined the acting head of the district TCC 34,000 hryvnias for mobilizing the only son of a seriously ill man. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, the amount will double to 68,000 hryvnias.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Law approving the President's Decree on the extension of martial law. It has been extended from November 5, 2025, for 90 days.
The number of people willing to move to the Russian Federation under the voluntary resettlement program has decreased threefold to 12. 5 thousand people in 2025, which is the lowest figure in 14 years. The main reason for the decline in interest is the fear of forced mobilization and deteriorating living conditions.
Two Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The boys, aged 18 and 20, have already reunited with their families and are starting a new life in Ukraine.
The Patrol Police calls for vigilance after a student of a Ternopil school received messages with anti-state calls. Attackers are trying to sow distrust in the authorities and incite minors to illegal actions under the guise of "peaceful advice" and offers of "easy money."