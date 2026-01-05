Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by carrying out recent personnel changes, including the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office and the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, is trying to demonstrate a renewal of power, strengthen the capabilities of the defense and security sector, and also demonstrates that he remains the key figure in power. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko.

What is the meaning of this personnel revolution that is currently taking place at the initiative of the President? I see several goals. The first goal is to demonstrate a renewal of power. This began with Yermak's dismissal, but Zelenskyy felt that there was a demand for renewal in society and among the elites. In the absence of elections, it is necessary to demonstrate a renewal of power. He tried to do this in the summer with a change of government, but it was a purely formal procedure and was not taken seriously. But Yermak's dismissal became the impetus for these changes. Zelenskyy felt this and he is demonstrating to society and the elites a personnel renewal and a political renewal. - said Fesenko.

The second goal of the personnel changes, Fesenko calls "strengthening the capacity and effectiveness of our defense and security sector," as Zelenskyy himself states.

It is obvious that the war is dragging on, and we need to strengthen the effectiveness of our resistance. This is what the appointments of Budanov and Fedorov are aimed at. Zelenskyy, it seems to me, now wants to form a new defense strategy, a strategy of active defense, as he says, and Budanov, as a person with strategic thinking, should help with this. Plus, by the way, Budanov will be appropriate as an active and experienced negotiator, as well as having an influence on the formation of a new military strategy, and he is a career military man, very knowledgeable in military affairs. But defense production, the technologization of defense production - that's Fedorov. - adds Fesenko.

According to him, there is also another, third specific goal.

It seems to me that through all these personnel rotations, Zelenskyy demonstrates that he not only remains the key figure of power, but he strengthens his influence on the system of power. Budanov's appointment is aimed at this. Budanov will be both a deterrent to NABU's influence and a counterweight to NABU's influence. He is a strong head of the President's Office. Yes, there is no Yermak, but another powerful figure appears, a figure with enormous personal authority, who is somewhat feared. And this is a signal to the opposition, and even to some people in the presidential team. The President's influence does not decrease, but increases through personnel reshuffles, even if they don't really want it. Both Budanov, and Shmyhal, and Malyuk... they didn't want to leave their posts, but the President convinced them. And with these movements, the President demonstrates that he will decide who, where, and in what position will work. Therefore, this is a signal not of weakening, but of strengthening the President's influence. - noted the political scientist.

At the same time, he reminds that personnel changes in the SBU and ministries require the approval of the Verkhovna Rada, so it is fundamentally important for Zelenskyy now to "mobilize" all the necessary votes for the appointment of new ministers and for the change of the SBU leadership.

I think that now there will be maximum "mobilization". They will work on this in parliament... Stefanchuk and Arakhamia, and other people who are involved in this. They will work specifically with each deputy. Not only in "Servant of the People", but also traditionally in the rest of the deputy groups. They will work separately with them to ensure maximum mobilization of votes, because any failure will be a manifestation of the President's weakness. There is a problem with votes, yes. Now there is a difficult situation in the "Servant of the People" faction, and in some other deputy groups, but nevertheless, now there will be maximum "mobilization", otherwise it will be a problem for Zelenskyy. Therefore, they will do everything possible to ensure that there are votes. - emphasizes the political scientist.

