Exclusive
02:42 PM • 398 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 5424 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 10160 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 13662 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 26378 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 78905 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 62147 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 88337 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 95216 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 66711 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 5402 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 14773 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 78849 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 147310 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 164829 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko believes that the personnel changes initiated by President Zelenskyy are aimed at renewing power, strengthening the defense sector, and demonstrating his key role. The appointments of Budanov and Fedorov are aimed at forming a new defense strategy and technologizing production.

Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by carrying out recent personnel changes, including the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office and the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, is trying to demonstrate a renewal of power, strengthen the capabilities of the defense and security sector, and also demonstrates that he remains the key figure in power. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko.

What is the meaning of this personnel revolution that is currently taking place at the initiative of the President? I see several goals. The first goal is to demonstrate a renewal of power. This began with Yermak's dismissal, but Zelenskyy felt that there was a demand for renewal in society and among the elites. In the absence of elections, it is necessary to demonstrate a renewal of power. He tried to do this in the summer with a change of government, but it was a purely formal procedure and was not taken seriously. But Yermak's dismissal became the impetus for these changes. Zelenskyy felt this and he is demonstrating to society and the elites a personnel renewal and a political renewal.

- said Fesenko.

Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner28.11.25, 20:54 • 11187 views

The second goal of the personnel changes, Fesenko calls "strengthening the capacity and effectiveness of our defense and security sector," as Zelenskyy himself states.

Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense02.01.26, 21:49 • 6805 views

It is obvious that the war is dragging on, and we need to strengthen the effectiveness of our resistance. This is what the appointments of Budanov and Fedorov are aimed at. Zelenskyy, it seems to me, now wants to form a new defense strategy, a strategy of active defense, as he says, and Budanov, as a person with strategic thinking, should help with this. Plus, by the way, Budanov will be appropriate as an active and experienced negotiator, as well as having an influence on the formation of a new military strategy, and he is a career military man, very knowledgeable in military affairs. But defense production, the technologization of defense production - that's Fedorov.

- adds Fesenko.

- adds Fesenko.

Budanov - Head of the Presidential Office, and Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Zelenskyy signed decrees02.01.26, 20:12 • 6216 views

According to him, there is also another, third specific goal.

It seems to me that through all these personnel rotations, Zelenskyy demonstrates that he not only remains the key figure of power, but he strengthens his influence on the system of power. Budanov's appointment is aimed at this. Budanov will be both a deterrent to NABU's influence and a counterweight to NABU's influence. He is a strong head of the President's Office. Yes, there is no Yermak, but another powerful figure appears, a figure with enormous personal authority, who is somewhat feared. And this is a signal to the opposition, and even to some people in the presidential team. The President's influence does not decrease, but increases through personnel reshuffles, even if they don't really want it. Both Budanov, and Shmyhal, and Malyuk... they didn't want to leave their posts, but the President convinced them. And with these movements, the President demonstrates that he will decide who, where, and in what position will work. Therefore, this is a signal not of weakening, but of strengthening the President's influence.

- noted the political scientist.

I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation05.01.26, 14:06 • 2882 views

At the same time, he reminds that personnel changes in the SBU and ministries require the approval of the Verkhovna Rada, so it is fundamentally important for Zelenskyy now to "mobilize" all the necessary votes for the appointment of new ministers and for the change of the SBU leadership.

I think that now there will be maximum "mobilization". They will work on this in parliament... Stefanchuk and Arakhamia, and other people who are involved in this. They will work specifically with each deputy. Not only in "Servant of the People", but also traditionally in the rest of the deputy groups. They will work separately with them to ensure maximum mobilization of votes, because any failure will be a manifestation of the President's weakness. There is a problem with votes, yes. Now there is a difficult situation in the "Servant of the People" faction, and in some other deputy groups, but nevertheless, now there will be maximum "mobilization", otherwise it will be a problem for Zelenskyy. Therefore, they will do everything possible to ensure that there are votes.

- emphasizes the political scientist.

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head05.01.26, 14:32 • 13663 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Vasyl Malyuk
Servant of the People
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal