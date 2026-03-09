$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4878 views

Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting regarding the escalation in Iran and requests from Iran's neighboring countries, Europe, and America. Ukraine is ready to share its air defense and electronic warfare experience with partners.

Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America

At the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the issue of escalation in the Middle East was discussed – including requests from states for security support from Ukraine in countering "Shaheds" and other similar challenges; currently, there are 11 requests from countries – Iran's neighbors, European states, and America, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Held a Staff meeting. First and foremost, about the destabilization caused by the war in Iran and the corresponding risks for global markets, countries in the region, and Ukraine's closest partners who support us in defending against Russian aggression.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated: "The problem is complex: all these events in the Middle East and the Gulf region directly affect Europe – and, in particular, Ukraine – other parts of the world, critical supplies to Ukraine, the security and well-being of our people."

According to him, there were reports from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, heads of intelligence agencies, the SBU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Minister of Defense.

We analyzed the main prospects of this war in Iran and the possible consequences of its prolongation. We also thoroughly considered requests from states for security support from our side – in countering "Shaheds" and other similar challenges. As of now, there are 11 requests from countries – Iran's neighbors, European states, and America. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training. Ukraine is ready to respond positively to the requests of those who help us protect the lives of Ukrainians and Ukraine's independence. We have already responded to some requests with concrete decisions, concrete support.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan09.03.26, 08:12 • 23032 views

According to him, "the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, together with the General Staff and the Defense Forces, will determine which other requests to our state we can respond to positively – so as not to reduce our own capabilities to defend ourselves." "Ukraine's priority is clear: the Iranian regime should not gain any advantage over the defenders of life, and everyone must work together for tangible stabilization both in the region and in global markets," Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine has long offered partners to update and strengthen joint capabilities to protect lives. We talked about joint protection against drones and missiles, and about the destruction of relevant production facilities of aggressor regimes – production of weapons that are currently used in attacks. Each of these regimes has opposed itself to the world, and responses are needed. Every point of "Shahed" production is known. The Iranian and Russian regimes support each other, and there is increasing information, in particular, about Russian parts in "Shaheds" that strike Iran's neighbors.

- Zelenskyy noted.

"The world is definitely stronger than anyone who tries to destabilize it. We hope that partners will be resolute enough. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - the President emphasized.

More air defense missiles were used in the Middle East in three days than Ukraine used in winter - EU07.03.26, 15:25 • 6038 views

Julia Shramko

