alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women

12:46 PM • 4834 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12155 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4342 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21804 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 22993 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43170 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63195 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101386 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55243 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46967 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21789 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Musician
Andriy Shevchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Alyona alyona
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Gold
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women

 • 5602 views

Rapper alyona alyona showed photos in a blue bodysuit and called for donations for the needs of female defenders. The artist noted the strength of women at the front and in the rear.

alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona posted new photos from a photoshoot on social media and dedicated the post to Ukrainian women on the occasion of International Women's Day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

The artist shared the photos on her photoblog page. In the shots, the performer appears in a bright image - a blue bodysuit with lace details and pink boots. A fur coat also complements part of the look.

In her post, the singer emphasized the important role of women in the country's life, especially those who are defending Ukraine today.

"Ukrainian women prove every day how strong they are. They fight on the front, save lives as medics, volunteer, work in various fields, support the economy, raise children, and care for loved ones. This is a real superpower."

The artist also called for supporting Ukrainian defenders not only with words but also with donations.

"Support and say how much you appreciate. Not only for beauty and tenderness, but for strength, unity, and courage."

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Alyona Alyona complained about getting bronchitis. The artist reported a deterioration in her well-being.

Stanislav Karmazin

