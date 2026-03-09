alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian women

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona posted new photos from a photoshoot on social media and dedicated the post to Ukrainian women on the occasion of International Women's Day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

The artist shared the photos on her photoblog page. In the shots, the performer appears in a bright image - a blue bodysuit with lace details and pink boots. A fur coat also complements part of the look.

In her post, the singer emphasized the important role of women in the country's life, especially those who are defending Ukraine today.

"Ukrainian women prove every day how strong they are. They fight on the front, save lives as medics, volunteer, work in various fields, support the economy, raise children, and care for loved ones. This is a real superpower."

The artist also called for supporting Ukrainian defenders not only with words but also with donations.

"Support and say how much you appreciate. Not only for beauty and tenderness, but for strength, unity, and courage."

