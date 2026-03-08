$43.810.0050.900.00
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5476 views

The world celebrates International Day for Women's Rights and Peace. In Ukraine, the holiday emphasizes equality, safety, and the heroic role of women during the war.

International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges

On March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. This date has become a symbol of the struggle for equal opportunities, social justice, and the protection of women's rights in various spheres of life.

In Ukraine, this day also has official state holiday status, but its meaning is increasingly associated not with traditional greetings, but with issues of equality, safety, and the role of women in society. This is reported by UNN.

History of the holiday's origin

The idea of celebrating an international day for women's rights emerged at the beginning of the 20th century, when the movement for suffrage, decent working conditions, and social protection for women intensified in various countries. It is believed that one of the impulses for the emergence of such a day was the protests of textile workers in the USA, who demanded shorter working hours, higher wages, and better working conditions.

In 1910, at the Second International Conference of Socialist Women in Copenhagen, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed establishing an international day of solidarity for women in the struggle for their rights.

The date of March 8 was finally established after the events of 1917, when women in Petrograd took to the streets demanding bread and peace. Subsequently, this day became a symbol of the struggle for women's rights in many countries around the world.

International recognition

In 1975, the United Nations officially recognized March 8 as International Women's Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. Since then, every year the UN dedicates this day to a specific theme related to gender equality, access to education, economic opportunities, or women's political representation.

Today, this day is celebrated in dozens of countries around the world. In many states, it has become an occasion to draw attention to the problems of discrimination, gender-based violence, unequal pay, and limited access for women to leadership positions.

The role of women in modern society

In the 21st century, the role of women in society has changed significantly. They actively participate in political life, hold leadership positions in business, science, education, and culture. At the same time, the issue of gender equality remains relevant in many countries.

In particular, according to international organizations, women still face inequality in pay, insufficient representation in power, and limited access to resources in some regions of the world.

In Ukraine, the issue of gender equality is also gradually gaining more attention. In recent years, the number of women in parliament, government structures, and law enforcement agencies has increased. At the same time, society continues to discuss the need to overcome stereotypes and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Fought for independence and made history - five women who changed Ukraine08.03.26, 12:00 • 3340 views

Women in wartime

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the role of women in Ukrainian society became even more prominent. Thousands of Ukrainian women serve in the Armed Forces, work in volunteer organizations, medical services, and other structures that help the state resist aggression.

Many women have also led humanitarian initiatives, engaged in civilian evacuation, helped the military, and supported those affected by the war. At the same time, they continue to play an important role in families and communities.

"Defending Ukraine is not only a man's business" - Syrskyi congratulated women on March 808.03.26, 09:28 • 4436 views

What March 8 symbolizes today

Today, March 8 is increasingly seen not as a holiday of flowers and gifts, but as a day to remember the struggle for equal rights and opportunities. In various countries, discussions, educational events, actions, and campaigns aimed at supporting women and protecting their rights are held on this day.

At the same time, for many people, this date remains a symbol of respect for the role of women in society, their contribution to the development of the state, culture, science, and economy.

Despite significant progress in gender equality, international organizations emphasize that the path to full equality is still ongoing.

That is why International Women's Day for Women's Rights remains an important occasion to draw attention to these issues and remind of the need for further changes.

"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 808.03.26, 10:15 • 15413 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
