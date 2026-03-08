$43.810.0050.900.00
08:41 AM • 2576 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 4116 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 27470 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 70853 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 39394 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 40644 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 57196 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60288 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 67934 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45608 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4126 views

The President congratulated women on March 8 and noted their resilience on the front lines and in the rear. He thanked them for their leadership and for raising children in difficult conditions.

"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on International Women's Day, March 8. He mentioned both those working in the rear and those in the military, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's social media post.

Details

As the head of state noted, the strength and role of Ukrainian women is not for one day. It is for all 365 days.

Ukrainian women defend the country, wait for their relatives and support their loved ones, raise children in difficult wartime conditions, create, research, save, teach, heal

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked Ukrainian women for their determination, leadership, care, and professionalism.

In addition, he published photos of Ukrainian women - whether at the front or in the rear - working daily in superhuman conditions.

Recall

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8. He noted that more than 75,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also mentioned women who died during the war with Russian occupiers.

Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning07.03.26, 15:30 • 27470 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

