"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on International Women's Day, March 8. He mentioned both those working in the rear and those in the military, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's social media post.

Details

As the head of state noted, the strength and role of Ukrainian women is not for one day. It is for all 365 days.

Ukrainian women defend the country, wait for their relatives and support their loved ones, raise children in difficult wartime conditions, create, research, save, teach, heal - Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked Ukrainian women for their determination, leadership, care, and professionalism.

In addition, he published photos of Ukrainian women - whether at the front or in the rear - working daily in superhuman conditions.

Recall

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8. He noted that more than 75,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also mentioned women who died during the war with Russian occupiers.

