Trump denied Russia's involvement in military aid to Iran

The United States of America has no confirmation of the Russian Federation's involvement in providing assistance to Iran amid the escalation in the Middle East. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

According to him, if Moscow had indeed supported the Iranian side, it would have been reflected in the effectiveness of the Islamic Republic's actions.

"I have no indication of that. If it is, they're not doing a very good job, because Iran is not having great success," Trump said. - Trump said.

He emphasized that Russia's assistance to Iran is either non-existent or completely ineffective.

Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin stated that Russia supports Iran in the war with the United States.

