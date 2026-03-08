Trump denied Russia's involvement in military aid to Iran

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 18462 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 44892 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 29585 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 31380 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 49765 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 57345 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 64606 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44964 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 88086 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30610 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
86%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
it's very difficult to agree - Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and RussiaMarch 7, 04:46 PM • 10192 views
Belgium has not yet transferred any of the promised F-16 fighter jets to UkraineMarch 7, 05:05 PM • 8130 views
Trump stated that the American military destroyed 42 ships of the Iranian fleetMarch 7, 05:40 PM • 5754 views
Hungarian opposition leader says Orban invited Russian agents to the country to influence electionsMarch 7, 05:51 PM • 4974 views
Conflict in Iran could benefit Ukraine - President of FinlandMarch 7, 07:30 PM • 8734 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 51972 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 59011 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 88084 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 55433 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 63019 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 18122 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 20630 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 22516 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 23902 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 24048 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump denied Russia's involvement in military aid to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Donald Trump stated that there is no evidence of Moscow's support for Iran. He noted that Iran's actions are unsuccessful, and Russia's assistance would be noticeable.

Trump denied Russia's involvement in military aid to Iran

The United States of America has no confirmation of the Russian Federation's involvement in providing assistance to Iran amid the escalation in the Middle East. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Moscow had indeed supported the Iranian side, it would have been reflected in the effectiveness of the Islamic Republic's actions.

"I have no indication of that. If it is, they're not doing a very good job, because Iran is not having great success," Trump said.

- Trump said.

He emphasized that Russia's assistance to Iran is either non-existent or completely ineffective.

Recall

Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin stated that Russia supports Iran in the war with the United States.

Russian and Iranian regimes exist because of each other, defense must be coordinated in Ukraine and the Middle East - Zelenskyy07.03.26, 20:52 • 3778 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran