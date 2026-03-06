The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps

To stabilize the market, Ukrnafta will temporarily sell fuel with a minimal markup, and the AMCU and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection have been instructed to strengthen price control to avoid manipulations with price gouging, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated on Friday on social media, UNN writes.

Svyrydenko reported on a coordination meeting with key ministries and the management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" regarding the situation in the fuel market.

"The current situation in the fuel market has primarily external causes. At the same time, fuel prices in Ukraine remain lower than in a number of neighboring European countries," she noted.

To stabilize the market, the government is implementing a set of measures. In particular, the state-owned company "Ukrnafta" will sell fuel with a minimal trade markup until the situation stabilizes, forming a benchmark for a fair price in the market under current conditions. We are simultaneously working with other fuel market operators and expect their responsible and balanced pricing policy - Svyrydenko wrote.

"I also instructed the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to strengthen control over the pricing policy of operators to prevent unjustified markups and market manipulations by individual market participants," Svyrydenko said.

Separately, the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy was instructed, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy, and Naftogaz, to "pay special attention to ensuring key areas." "An unconditional priority remains meeting the needs of the defense sector. At the same time, it is important to guarantee the availability of fuel and price stability for farmers, as well as sufficient resources and price stability for public transport," she indicated.

"We are also working with international partners to increase the volume of fuel imports to the Ukrainian market," Svyrydenko noted.

