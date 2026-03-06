$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
12:20 PM • 178 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 6816 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 9792 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 12385 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 13908 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 13490 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 12728 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20214 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 33092 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35573 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.6m/s
63%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 19071 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 12641 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 14590 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 18475 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 12760 views
Publications
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 4916 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 13125 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 38593 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 69809 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 82407 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 19368 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 18081 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 20428 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 41683 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 48080 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Ukrnafta will sell fuel with a minimal markup. The AMCU and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection have been instructed to strengthen price control.

The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps

To stabilize the market, Ukrnafta will temporarily sell fuel with a minimal markup, and the AMCU and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection have been instructed to strengthen price control to avoid manipulations with price gouging, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated on Friday on social media, UNN writes.

Details

Svyrydenko reported on a coordination meeting with key ministries and the management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" regarding the situation in the fuel market.

"The current situation in the fuel market has primarily external causes. At the same time, fuel prices in Ukraine remain lower than in a number of neighboring European countries," she noted.

To stabilize the market, the government is implementing a set of measures. In particular, the state-owned company "Ukrnafta" will sell fuel with a minimal trade markup until the situation stabilizes, forming a benchmark for a fair price in the market under current conditions. We are simultaneously working with other fuel market operators and expect their responsible and balanced pricing policy

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Ukraine is preparing a strategic fuel reserve - details of the new law announced04.03.26, 17:12 • 4932 views

"I also instructed the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to strengthen control over the pricing policy of operators to prevent unjustified markups and market manipulations by individual market participants," Svyrydenko said.

The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased04.03.26, 21:36 • 84296 views

Separately, the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy was instructed, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy, and Naftogaz, to "pay special attention to ensuring key areas." "An unconditional priority remains meeting the needs of the defense sector. At the same time, it is important to guarantee the availability of fuel and price stability for farmers, as well as sufficient resources and price stability for public transport," she indicated.

Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest05.03.26, 14:41 • 72350 views

"We are also working with international partners to increase the volume of fuel imports to the Ukrainian market," Svyrydenko noted.

Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine04.03.26, 15:52 • 87280 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine