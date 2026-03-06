$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
09:32 AM • 154 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 956 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 4172 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 15379 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 29959 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33173 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 68855 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 116738 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55533 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 47476 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4m/s
68%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kallas accused Iran of trying to draw regional countries into a large-scale warMarch 5, 11:58 PM • 6066 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 12582 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 10324 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhoto04:18 AM • 7276 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 11390 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 32927 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 63824 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 76771 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 84747 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 84023 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Robert Fico
Narendra Modi
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 10415 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 14527 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 17167 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 38474 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 45027 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 5% to $54.8 billion at the beginning of March. This was due to currency sales and public debt payments, although the volume of reserves remains sufficient.

Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 5% to $54.8 billion at the beginning of March due to currency sales and debt payments, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on March 6, writes **UNN**.

Ukraine's international reserves as of March 1, 2026, according to preliminary data, amounted to US$54,753.4 million. In February, they decreased by 5.0%.

- reported the NBU.

The regulator explained this dynamic by "the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and the country's debt payments in foreign currency." "These operations were only partially offset by receipts from international partners and from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (foreign currency OVDPs)," the statement said.

"Despite the decrease, the volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market," the National Bank emphasized.

In February, compared to January 2026, the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank decreased by 19.8%. According to the NBU's balance sheet data, it sold USD 2,989.5 million on the foreign exchange market.

- indicated in the NBU.

In February, $1 billion was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU, including: $690.8 million through World Bank accounts within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative; $309.6 million from the placement of domestic government bonds.

UAH 804.1 million was paid for servicing and repayment of public debt in foreign currency, including: UAH 472.2 million - servicing and repayment of domestic government bonds; UAH 331.9 million - payments to other creditors. In addition, Ukraine paid UAH 279.7 million to the IMF.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.7 months of future imports.

Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion06.02.26, 11:02 • 22942 views

Julia Shramko

Economy