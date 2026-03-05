$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Iran has significantly expanded the scale of military strikes in the region, using missiles and drones against a number of states. The attacks affected 11 countries, including Israel, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

Iran has significantly expanded the scale of military strikes in the region, using missiles and drones against a number of states and military facilities in the Middle East. The attacks affected both Tehran's direct adversaries and the facilities of US allies in the region. This has become one of the largest escalations in recent years and has raised concerns about the possible escalation of the conflict into a wider regional war.

Scale of escalation

Iran launched missile and drone strikes or attempted to attack a number of states in the Middle East and the Caucasus. Among the countries that came under attack or were targets of Iranian strikes are Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. In most cases, the strikes were aimed at military facilities, American bases, energy infrastructure, or strategic facilities, including oil refineries and airports.

This campaign was a response to strikes on Iranian facilities and the increased military presence of the US and its allies in the region.

Israel – the main target of attacks

The largest number of strikes fell on Israel. Iran used missiles and drones, attempting to hit military facilities, air defense systems, and infrastructure.

Most of the attacks were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system, but some drones and missiles managed to reach their targets or fall on the country's territory. In response, Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military facilities and infrastructure, leading to further escalation.

Strikes on US facilities in the region

In addition to Israel, Iran attacked facilities associated with the United States. This primarily refers to military bases or infrastructure where American military personnel are stationed.

In particular, strikes were recorded at bases in Syria and Iraq, where international coalition forces are located. According to military sources, some of the attacks were carried out using attack drones and missiles. As a result of these attacks, casualties among American military personnel were reported.

Saudi Arabia and energy infrastructure

A separate target was oil infrastructure facilities in the Persian Gulf countries. During the escalation, strikes were carried out on oil refining facilities in Saudi Arabia.

These attacks caused a sharp rise in oil prices on world markets, as any strikes on the region's energy infrastructure could affect global supplies.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 5564 views

Risks for the Persian Gulf

Another factor of tension was the situation in the Strait of Hormuz – a strategic oil transportation route. Due to the risk of attacks on tankers or blocking the strait, the market began to react with rising oil prices.

Even a short-term blockade of the strait can have global economic consequences.

International reaction

The US, Great Britain, and a number of allies have strengthened their military presence in the region and deployed additional air defense systems.

Washington states that its operations are aimed at deterring Iranian military activity and protecting allies. At the same time, some states are calling for a diplomatic settlement, fearing that further escalation could draw new countries into the conflict.

Risk of a wider war

Recent events have shown that the conflict is gradually moving beyond a bilateral confrontation and could escalate into a wider regional conflict.

Given the involvement of the US, Israel, Iran, and the potential involvement of other Middle Eastern states, experts warn of the risk of a large-scale war, the consequences of which could affect not only the region but also the global economy and security.

The coming weeks could be decisive for whether the parties manage to stop the escalation, or whether the conflict will continue to expand.

Recall

As a result of an attack by an Iranian UAV on Nakhchivan airport, 4 people were injured and hospitalized. The condition of the victims is stable, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

