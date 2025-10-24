Social network

$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16617 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29241 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23518 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28102 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24626 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40997 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25698 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76133 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Publications
Exclusives
News by theme
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto

In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.

Crimes and emergencies • 08:05 PM • 9682 views
US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and interior minister for alleged drug trafficking. This has strained relations between the two countries, despite a lack of evidence of Petro's involvement in drug trafficking.

News of the World • October 24, 07:52 PM • 1680 views
New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in fraud case: James calls trial Trump's 'tool of revenge'

The New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in the fraud case, considering the trial to be political pressure from Trump.

News of the World • October 24, 07:26 PM • 1646 views
Provocations by Polish fans at the Shakhtar - Legia match: Ukraine's ambassador reacted

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, commented on the provocative banners displayed by Polish fans at the Shakhtar and Legia match, calling them unrelated to sports. He expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes, despite the incident.

Sports • October 24, 04:04 PM • 2224 views
In Zaporizhzhia, an 18-year-old shot a pistol in the city center: the police drew up an administrative report

In Zaporizhzhia, an 18-year-old local resident received an administrative report for petty hooliganism after shooting a pistol in the city center. He faces a fine, community service, or arrest for up to 15 days.

Society • October 24, 03:23 PM • 2874 views
US strikes drug cartel vessel in Caribbean on Trump's orders – Ministry of Defense

The US continues its war against drug cartels. Yesterday, according to Pete Hegseth, American military destroyed a vessel used by a terrorist organization.

News of the World • October 24, 01:41 PM • 2256 views
Russia revives fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors": the Center for Countering Disinformation reveals the campaign's goal

Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission. The propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 01:21 PM • 2230 views
All because of the ad with Reagan: Trump stopped trade talks with CanadaPhotoVideo

US President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Canada on October 23. The reason was an advertisement published by the Premier of Ontario, which contained excerpts from Ronald Reagan's 1987 speech.

Politics • October 24, 01:21 PM • 2402 views
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway hosted Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska: they discussed children's mental healthVideo

Olena Zelenska met with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, discussing humanitarian support, the reconstruction of social infrastructure, and children's mental health. Zelenska thanked Norway for its assistance, particularly highlighting its participation in the Bring Kids Back UA coalition and the creation of mental health spaces for teenagers.

Society • October 24, 01:09 PM • 2672 views
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM • 2102 views
EU says Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok violate rules: what's it about?

The European Commission stated that Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok violate EU legislation by not providing users with easy ways to report illegal content. The companies face fines of up to 6% of their annual global turnover.

News of the World • October 24, 10:56 AM • 2206 views
EU supported the introduction of a minimum age for using social networks

EU member states supported the idea of introducing a minimum age for access to social networks. The European Commission is working on the technical basis for implementing age restrictions.

News of the World • October 24, 08:23 AM • 2716 views
Man in US detained for playing 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' in front of National Guard - reportVideo

A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.

News of the World • October 24, 07:12 AM • 3142 views
72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 06:21 AM • 2994 views
Exclusive
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?

28-year-old American Lynn Shazin was hospitalized with anemia caused by excessive consumption of matcha latte. The doctor explained that matcha can act as an "iron scavenger," preventing its absorption by the body.

Society • October 24, 06:00 AM • 76134 views
EU to continue funding Ukraine until 2027 and strengthen sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

The European Union has confirmed financial support for Ukraine until 2027 and is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The use of frozen Russian assets to protect against aggression is also being considered.

Politics • October 23, 09:53 PM • 3244 views
Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international lawVideo

Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it a blatant violation of international law.

Politics • October 23, 06:44 PM • 6100 views
Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami before the World CupVideo

Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.

Sports • October 23, 05:59 PM • 3464 views
In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony

In Rostov-on-Don, Russians sentenced the administrator of a Telegram channel from Melitopol to 14 years, accusing her of terrorism.

Society • October 23, 05:35 PM • 6316 views
Peace is essential: Macron assures readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow. He emphasized the necessity of peace and welcomed new US and EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Politics • October 23, 04:08 PM • 2964 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo

Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.

Society • October 23, 03:24 PM • 36395 views
"Now is the time when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia" - Zelenskyy after a series of meetings with EU leadersVideo

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with European leaders during the EU Summit in Brussels.

Politics • October 23, 01:53 PM • 2478 views
Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hezbollah military complex and a precision missile manufacturing facility in Beqaa and northern Lebanon. These facilities were used for training and preparing for terrorist attacks against Israel.

News of the World • October 23, 01:23 PM • 4290 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.

UNN Lite • October 23, 12:24 PM • 42967 views
"Rise, Magyar, to the call of the homeland!": Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine addressed Hungarians on the anniversary of the 1956 eventsPhoto

On October 23, 2025, Hungary marks the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution by Soviet troops. The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, addressed the people of his "historical homeland" with a speech about the past and present.

Politics • October 23, 12:14 PM • 3058 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 drones, 92 of them neutralized

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other attack UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 05:59 AM • 2994 views
The number of injured in Kyiv due to Russia's night attack has risen to seven

The number of injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on the night of October 23 has risen to seven people. Five were hospitalized, two are receiving outpatient treatment.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 04:37 AM • 4066 views
Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi Asman

A Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil, Kyiv, on October 22. Four people were injured in the attack, and drone debris was recorded falling in three districts of the capital.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 10:26 PM • 22952 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto

Donald Trump denied a Wall Street Journal report about the alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles. He stated that the US has nothing to do with these missiles.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 08:51 PM • 28534 views
An explosion occurred at a factory in Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia

Explosions rocked a plastics factory in Chelyabinsk Oblast, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire.

News of the World • October 22, 07:42 PM • 3861 views