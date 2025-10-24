In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and interior minister for alleged drug trafficking. This has strained relations between the two countries, despite a lack of evidence of Petro's involvement in drug trafficking.
The New York Attorney General pleads not guilty in the fraud case, considering the trial to be political pressure from Trump.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, commented on the provocative banners displayed by Polish fans at the Shakhtar and Legia match, calling them unrelated to sports. He expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes, despite the incident.
In Zaporizhzhia, an 18-year-old local resident received an administrative report for petty hooliganism after shooting a pistol in the city center. He faces a fine, community service, or arrest for up to 15 days.
The US continues its war against drug cartels. Yesterday, according to Pete Hegseth, American military destroyed a vessel used by a terrorist organization.
Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission. The propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources.
US President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Canada on October 23. The reason was an advertisement published by the Premier of Ontario, which contained excerpts from Ronald Reagan's 1987 speech.
Olena Zelenska met with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, discussing humanitarian support, the reconstruction of social infrastructure, and children's mental health. Zelenska thanked Norway for its assistance, particularly highlighting its participation in the Bring Kids Back UA coalition and the creation of mental health spaces for teenagers.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
The European Commission stated that Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok violate EU legislation by not providing users with easy ways to report illegal content. The companies face fines of up to 6% of their annual global turnover.
EU member states supported the idea of introducing a minimum age for access to social networks. The European Commission is working on the technical basis for implementing age restrictions.
A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.
Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.
28-year-old American Lynn Shazin was hospitalized with anemia caused by excessive consumption of matcha latte. The doctor explained that matcha can act as an "iron scavenger," preventing its absorption by the body.
The European Union has confirmed financial support for Ukraine until 2027 and is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The use of frozen Russian assets to protect against aggression is also being considered.
Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it a blatant violation of international law.
Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.
In Rostov-on-Don, Russians sentenced the administrator of a Telegram channel from Melitopol to 14 years, accusing her of terrorism.
French President Emmanuel Macron assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow. He emphasized the necessity of peace and welcomed new US and EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with European leaders during the EU Summit in Brussels.
The Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hezbollah military complex and a precision missile manufacturing facility in Beqaa and northern Lebanon. These facilities were used for training and preparing for terrorist attacks against Israel.
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.
On October 23, 2025, Hungary marks the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution by Soviet troops. The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, addressed the people of his "historical homeland" with a speech about the past and present.
On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other attack UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
The number of injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on the night of October 23 has risen to seven people. Five were hospitalized, two are receiving outpatient treatment.
A Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil, Kyiv, on October 22. Four people were injured in the attack, and drone debris was recorded falling in three districts of the capital.
Donald Trump denied a Wall Street Journal report about the alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles. He stated that the US has nothing to do with these missiles.
Explosions rocked a plastics factory in Chelyabinsk Oblast, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire.