On Friday, December 19, another mysterious "ground subsidence" occurred in the Volgograd region of Russia, as a result of which the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center" failed. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to a source in intelligence, according to the traditional Russian version, the multi-kilometer Soviet pipe, which for years transported gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, could not withstand the force of gravity.

Especially - near the settlement of Romanovka, Olkhovsky district, Volgograd region. The real reason for the sudden geological incident can be seen in the exclusive photos obtained by our special correspondents. - says the source.

It is noted that despite the "insignificance" of the incident, within a few hours, emergency and special service vehicles were massively pulled to the accident site. Probably, to record another unique natural phenomenon: soil that for some reason selectively subsides under strategic gas infrastructure.

The Central Asia - Center gas pipeline is a key element of the system through which Russia for years imported up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year. After 2022, Moscow, despite loud statements about "energy independence," used this pipe in reverse schemes and even purchased gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to patch local deficits.

Currently, gas transportation via this route has been suspended indefinitely.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that geological processes in Russia tend to develop further - especially near facilities that finance the war against Ukraine.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft. This is the first time Ukraine has hit Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.