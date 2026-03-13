Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consult

Avitaminosis most often manifests as complaints such as fatigue, weakness, mood swings, worsening skin and hair conditions, which can also be associated with anemia, stress, lack of sleep, infections, or hormonal disorders. In such cases, it is worth starting with a family doctor who will prescribe basic tests and, if necessary, refer you to an endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, hematologist, dermatologist, or mental health specialist, instead of self-administering bioactive supplements or medications.

In spring, many people begin to complain of fatigue, drowsiness, irritability, decreased performance, dry skin, brittle nails, or hair loss. In everyday life, this is often called "spring avitaminosis." But in medicine, this term is used much more cautiously.

UNN investigated what symptoms to pay attention to, what tests to take, and what specialists to consult for help.

Avitaminosis most often refers to a severe deficiency of a specific vitamin that has clear clinical manifestations. For example, serious conditions such as scurvy or rickets.

That is why seasonal weakness should not be taken as a ready-made diagnosis. It is only a reason to more carefully assess your condition, lifestyle, and, if necessary, consult a doctor.

Why does well-being often worsen in spring?

After winter, the body can indeed face several factors simultaneously. One of them is less sunlight during the cold period. This affects the production of vitamin D, the level of which has seasonal fluctuations.

Nutrition and daily routine are no less important. If the diet is monotonous, with few sources of iron, folates, vitamin B12, and protein, this can affect well-being. Lack of sleep, stress, past infections, and exhaustion after illness also have an impact.

Another factor is medication. Some drugs can affect the levels of certain vitamins and trace elements. For example, metformin is associated with a decrease in vitamin B12 levels in some patients. Therefore, it is important for the doctor to know what medications a person takes regularly.

What symptoms may indicate more than just fatigue?

Most often, people pay attention to general weakness. But the problem is that this symptom is very non-specific. Fatigue can be associated with a lack of nutrients, as well as with anemia, thyroid dysfunction, anxiety or depressive states, chronic lack of sleep, or the consequences of an infection.

Common complaints also include:

dry skin;

cracks at the corners of the mouth;

stomatitis;

worsening condition of mucous membranes.

Such manifestations are possible with a deficiency of B vitamins, folates, or iron, but by themselves, they do not allow for an accurate diagnosis.

Another common cause for concern is hair loss and brittle nails. People are used to immediately attributing this to a lack of vitamins, but in practice, there are many more reasons. These include iron deficiency, past infection, severe stress, hormonal changes, and thyroid dysfunction. Therefore, the appearance of hair or nails alone does not provide a basis for immediately buying vitamin complexes.

Special attention should be paid to decreased concentration, apathy, irritability, and memory impairment. Such symptoms sometimes accompany vitamin B12 deficiency. At the same time, they can also be associated with sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety, or emotional exhaustion.

If episodes recur, the cause should be sought more broadly, including assessing the state of the gastrointestinal tract and possible absorption disorders.

When not to postpone a visit to the doctor

There are symptoms for which you should not attribute everything to seasonality, but should seek professional medical advice as soon as possible. These include:

noticeable weight loss without a clear cause;

prolonged fever;

progressive shortness of breath;

severe weakness;

bleeding;

black stool;

persistent diarrhea;

numbness of the limbs, gait disturbance, or other neurological symptoms.

Separately, urgent attention is required for pronounced mood depression, prolonged insomnia, and suicidal thoughts. In such cases, an in-person consultation and a full examination are also needed.

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

What does the examination usually start with?

Most often, the doctor starts with a complete blood count and iron indicators, primarily ferritin. This allows to see if there is anemia and if iron stores are depleted.

Iron deficiency is the most common cause of fatigue, weakness, decreased endurance, and hair loss. If there are signs of inflammation or infection, the interpretation of ferritin can be more complex, so sometimes inflammation markers or other iron metabolism indicators are additionally evaluated.

Tests for vitamin D, as well as vitamin B12 and folates, are usually not prescribed to everyone, but according to indications. For example, if there are musculoskeletal complaints, a high risk of deficiency, suspicion of absorption disorders, neurological symptoms, or taking medications that may affect the levels of these substances.

In some patients, the doctor may also recommend checking TSH and free T4 if there is a suspicion of thyroid dysfunction. This is especially relevant when fatigue, hair loss, weight changes, and decreased performance are combined.

Why you should not self-prescribe vitamin supplements

One of the main mistakes is to start taking vitamins without any diagnosis. Firstly, the symptoms may be related not to a deficiency, but to another condition that will go unnoticed. Secondly, an excess of some supplements is also dangerous.

This is especially true for vitamin D. Its uncontrolled intake in high doses can harm health. Therefore, the decision on supplements should be based either on a confirmed deficiency or on clear recommendations from a family doctor.

If the indicators are at the borderline of the norm, and there are no pronounced symptoms, the doctor may first recommend correcting nutrition, sleep patterns, physical activity, and re-monitoring after a certain period.

Which specialist to contact if avitaminosis is suspected

In most cases, the first specialist should be a family doctor or therapist. It is he who collects the anamnesis, evaluates complaints, clarifies dietary features, sleep patterns, past illnesses, taking medications and supplements, and also prescribes initial tests.

If the problem is related to anemia or a complex combination of deficiencies, the patient may be referred to a hematologist. If there is a suspicion of absorption disorders, chronic complaints from the gastrointestinal tract, or a probable source of blood loss, a gastroenterologist's consultation is needed.

An endocrinologist is needed when there is a suspicion of thyroid diseases or complex issues regarding vitamin D status. If the main complaints concern hair loss, rashes, or skin problems, a dermatologist may be needed to help distinguish deficiency states from purely dermatological causes.

When depressed mood, anxiety, insomnia, emotional exhaustion, and impaired concentration come to the fore, it is important not to postpone a consultation with a psychotherapist or psychiatrist. Sometimes these conditions explain the seasonal deterioration of well-being much more accurately than the popular version of avitaminosis.

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ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.