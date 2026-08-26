Denys Shtilerman
On the night of August 24, three major Ozon logistics centers in Adygea, Stavropol Krai, and Dagestan came under attack. A series of attacks on the infrastructure of the Russian marketplace has continued for the third consecutive day.
Zelenskyy called for increased production of Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles for strikes against Russia. They can travel up to 3,000 km and carry 1,150 kg.
Zelenskyy said that Freyja requires weekly progress. The first interceptor is planned to be delivered by the end of 2026.
Ukrainian forces struck 14 Russian military targets, including a Su-33, a MiG-29, an Orion UAV, radars, and an S-400 system. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an Ozon logistics hub in Orenburg — the company's second facility in two days.
The President stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine's strikes on the corresponding facilities in the Russian Federation.
Ukraine has begun systematically striking Ozon logistics hubs following the strikes on Wildberries. This complicates the logistics of the Russian forces and harms its economy.
Germany plans to create a missile arsenal worth nearly €12 billion, which is intended to strengthen Berlin's long-range strike capabilities. Among the candidates for purchase is the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point, and Berlin expects to receive the first examples of the weapon for testing as early as next year.
The Foreign Minister also added that implementing Freyja is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, as it will protect European skies from ballistic threats posed by russia.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine said that the Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery and Ozon's logistics hub in Russia's Samara region were hit. The facilities were attacked by FP-1 drones.
Fire Point plans to deliver the first FP-7. x by the end of 2026, and carry out the first interception of a Freyja ballistic target by the end of 2027. The interceptor will cost approximately $700,000.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs Patriot interceptor missiles every day. The Freyja anti-ballistic shield is undergoing integration and testing.
The Freyja antiballistic shield is being integrated with radars, a launcher, and a command center. Tests are conducted up to twice a week.
On Saturday night, missile strikes occurred in Samara, likely targeting the aerospace industry. The TsSKB-Progress facility may have been hit, and Aviakor may also have been affected.
Russia is already testing NATO’s response to military aggression and may move on to more dangerous provocations. At the same time, Europe’s weak point remains the low pace of defense production and shortages of certain types of weapons.
Ukraine is working on its own Freyja antiballistic project, which is managed by the defense company Fire Point. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the state’s key task is to protect the production facilities from Russian strikes.
The launch of the Freyja anti-ballistic program is scheduled for mid-2027. Fire Point denied fake reports claiming it was supposedly ready to “close the skies to ballistic missiles by the end of the month” and said that such manipulations discredit the work on the project.
Elon Musk refused to let Ukraine use Starlink to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers, citing the risk of escalation and calling for negotiations. At the same time, Ukraine continues a systematic campaign of long-range strikes against strategic facilities of the Russian Federation using its own capabilities.
Ukrainian company Fire Point has begun integrating components from 13 European partners into the Freyja system. The first interception of a ballistic missile is planned by mid-2027.
Russia produces and uses ballistic missiles faster than the world can produce modern interceptor missiles. This imbalance forces a review of approaches to building the global security system.
Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman stated that Ukraine will not receive Patriot interceptor missiles in the near future. He believes that US statements about converging positions are preparation for pressure, not mediation.
Hensoldt, Fire Point's German partner in the Freyja project, doubled its volume of new orders in the first half of 2026 and crossed the €10 billion mark for the first time in its history.
Ukrainian drones attack Wildberries logistics centers, threatening financial problems for the company and its creditors. The marketplace's debts reach 1.3 trillion rubles, and the strikes could increase pressure on the Russian economy.
Fire Point invests hundreds of millions of hryvnias of profits from serial drones and missiles into the development of ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9.
Ukraine has changed its long-range strike strategy. Strikes on refineries, which triggered a fuel crisis, were only the first stage of destroying the economy that sustains the army.
Ukrainian company Fire Point intends to produce up to three FP-9 ballistic missiles per day with sufficient funding. The first combat uses of the missiles are expected in the fall, including strikes on Moscow.
Denys Shtilerman stated that he is not involved in the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense.
Outside the kill zone created by Ukrainian drones along the front line, the enemy has the opportunity to deploy facilities that support the army's combat capability – short-range missiles are suitable for striking these facilities.
Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman confirmed that the Flamingo missile struck the "Aviatek" plant in Kirov. The enterprise produces components for Tor air defense systems and Kh-101 missiles.
President Trump granted Ukraine permission to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system. Lockheed Martin supported the decision, and Zelenskyy stated the technical possibility by the end of 2026.
Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman published a video of a rocket launch without additional details. Users speculated that this is the FP-9 ballistic missile with a range of up to 855 km.