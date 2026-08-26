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08:38 AM • 12312 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22862 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15597 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18839 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21879 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27093 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22634 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18607 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13105 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41286 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Denys Shtilerman

Founder and Chief Designer of Fire Point
Denys Leonidovych Shtilerman is a Ukrainian businessman, co-founder, and chief designer of the Fire Point company. He was born in Odesa in 1974. He received his higher education in the field of "Cosmology." For some time, he lived in Russia, where he faced persecution by the FSB. He was stripped of his Russian citizenship. With the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, he began developing missiles and strike drones, founding the Fire Point company, which operates in the defense technology sector. The company's main products include the FP-1 and FP-2 strike unmanned aerial vehicles and the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile.
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Another night of strikes on Ozon: Ukraine hit three logistics hubs overnightVideo

On the night of August 24, three major Ozon logistics centers in Adygea, Stavropol Krai, and Dagestan came under attack. A series of attacks on the infrastructure of the Russian marketplace has continued for the third consecutive day.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 09:53 AM • 26337 views
Flamingos should be a common bird and winter in Russia - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy called for increased production of Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles for strikes against Russia. They can travel up to 3,000 km and carry 1,150 kg.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 06:43 AM • 27326 views
"We need progress on Freyja every week" — Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the NB8 summit

Zelenskyy said that Freyja requires weekly progress. The first interceptor is planned to be delivered by the end of 2026.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 04:35 PM • 11020 views
14 military targets and a second Ozon facility in two days: Ukraine intensifies strikes on RussiaVideo

Ukrainian forces struck 14 Russian military targets, including a Su-33, a MiG-29, an Orion UAV, radars, and an S-400 system. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an Ozon logistics hub in Orenburg — the company's second facility in two days.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 12:14 PM • 7805 views
"Waiting for winter": Zelenskyy spoke about Putin's plans regarding the war in Ukraine

The President stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine's strikes on the corresponding facilities in the Russian Federation.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 11:03 AM • 10664 views
It was Ozon’s turn: the Ministry of Defense commented on the strike against a Russian logistics hub

Ukraine has begun systematically striking Ozon logistics hubs following the strikes on Wildberries. This complicates the logistics of the Russian forces and harms its economy.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 02:56 PM • 4688 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - media

Germany plans to create a missile arsenal worth nearly €12 billion, which is intended to strengthen Berlin's long-range strike capabilities. Among the candidates for purchase is the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point, and Berlin expects to receive the first examples of the weapon for testing as early as next year.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 12:29 PM • 139347 views
Sybiga: Implementing the Freyja antiballistic project is an absolute priority for Ukraine

The Foreign Minister also added that implementing Freyja is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, as it will protect European skies from ballistic threats posed by russia.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 11:06 AM • 6786 views
"Ozon - Kobzon": Fire Point co-founder Shtilerman confirms strike on an oil refinery and the Russian marketplace's logistics hubVideo

The Defense Forces of Ukraine said that the Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery and Ozon's logistics hub in Russia's Samara region were hit. The facilities were attacked by FP-1 drones.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 08:39 AM • 26648 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-2027

Fire Point plans to deliver the first FP-7. x by the end of 2026, and carry out the first interception of a Freyja ballistic target by the end of 2027. The interceptor will cost approximately $700,000.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 09:44 AM • 117087 views
Until Ukraine has sufficient anti-ballistic defenses, Moscow will not seriously consider peace — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs Patriot interceptor missiles every day. The Freyja anti-ballistic shield is undergoing integration and testing.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 07:01 AM • 8696 views
Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh explained what stage of development the Freyja antiballistic shield has reached

The Freyja antiballistic shield is being integrated with radars, a launcher, and a command center. Tests are conducted up to twice a week.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 12:30 PM • 6048 views
Missiles struck Samara in the Russian Federation; the aerospace industry may have been hitVideo

On Saturday night, missile strikes occurred in Samara, likely targeting the aerospace industry. The TsSKB-Progress facility may have been hit, and Aviakor may also have been affected.

News of the World • August 15, 03:28 AM • 11841 views
Exclusive
Russia is testing NATO’s resolve - expert assesses the threat and attack scenarios

Russia is already testing NATO’s response to military aggression and may move on to more dangerous provocations. At the same time, Europe’s weak point remains the low pace of defense production and shortages of certain types of weapons.

Politics • August 11, 11:20 AM • 50408 views
Zelenskyy called for protecting the production of the Freyja antiballistic shield from Russian strikes - videoVideo

Ukraine is working on its own Freyja antiballistic project, which is managed by the defense company Fire Point. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the state’s key task is to protect the production facilities from Russian strikes.

War in Ukraine • August 8, 05:35 PM • 47042 views
The full-scale launch of the Freyja anti-ballistic program is scheduled for mid-2027 — Fire PointVideo

The launch of the Freyja anti-ballistic program is scheduled for mid-2027. Fire Point denied fake reports claiming it was supposedly ready to “close the skies to ballistic missiles by the end of the month” and said that such manipulations discredit the work on the project.

War in Ukraine • August 8, 12:47 PM • 58317 views
Musk did not allow Ukraine to use Starlink to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers

Elon Musk refused to let Ukraine use Starlink to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers, citing the risk of escalation and calling for negotiations. At the same time, Ukraine continues a systematic campaign of long-range strikes against strategic facilities of the Russian Federation using its own capabilities.

War in Ukraine • August 8, 10:14 AM • 90417 views
What stage is the launch of the Freyja anti-ballistic shield at: Fire Point reveals details

Ukrainian company Fire Point has begun integrating components from 13 European partners into the Freyja system. The first interception of a ballistic missile is planned by mid-2027.

News of the World • August 5, 11:27 AM • 14714 views
Russia produces ballistic missiles faster than the world – interceptors: what this means for global security

Russia produces and uses ballistic missiles faster than the world can produce modern interceptor missiles. This imbalance forces a review of approaches to building the global security system.

War in Ukraine • August 4, 09:56 AM • 74069 views
Shtilerman predicts a delay in the supply of missiles for Patriot amid US peace efforts regarding Ukraine

Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman stated that Ukraine will not receive Patriot interceptor missiles in the near future. He believes that US statements about converging positions are preparation for pressure, not mediation.

War in Ukraine • August 2, 10:40 AM • 48463 views
Fire Point's partner in Freyja breaks records: Hensoldt's order book exceeds €10 billion for the first timePhoto

Hensoldt, Fire Point's German partner in the Freyja project, doubled its volume of new orders in the first half of 2026 and crossed the €10 billion mark for the first time in its history.

Economy • August 1, 12:07 PM • 27239 views
How strikes on Wildberries turned into a new front of economic war – Ukrainian attacks shake the Russian banking system

Ukrainian drones attack Wildberries logistics centers, threatening financial problems for the company and its creditors. The marketplace's debts reach 1.3 trillion rubles, and the strikes could increase pressure on the Russian economy.

War in Ukraine • July 31, 06:35 PM • 132349 views
Fire Point revealed who is paying for the development of Ukrainian ballistic missiles

Fire Point invests hundreds of millions of hryvnias of profits from serial drones and missiles into the development of ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9.

War in Ukraine • July 30, 06:00 AM • 14147 views
From strikes on refineries to bank collapses: how Ukraine is transitioning to the systemic destruction of the Russian economy

Ukraine has changed its long-range strike strategy. Strikes on refineries, which triggered a fuel crisis, were only the first stage of destroying the economy that sustains the army.

War in Ukraine • July 29, 10:29 AM • 110032 views
Ukrainian ballistic missiles on Moscow and beyond: what targets the missiles will be able to strike

Ukrainian company Fire Point intends to produce up to three FP-9 ballistic missiles per day with sufficient funding. The first combat uses of the missiles are expected in the fall, including strikes on Moscow.

War in Ukraine • July 28, 09:02 AM • 80516 views
"Who f***ed up? — The daughter-in-law!": Shtilerman commented on alleged involvement in Fedorov's dismissal

Denys Shtilerman stated that he is not involved in the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense.

Politics • July 27, 04:42 PM • 5221 views
Exclusive
Enemy depots and concentration points: expert explains the military's need for short-range missiles

Outside the kill zone created by Ukrainian drones along the front line, the enemy has the opportunity to deploy facilities that support the army's combat capability – short-range missiles are suitable for striking these facilities.

War in Ukraine • July 24, 08:18 AM • 34141 views
A plant in Russian Kirov was hit by a Ukrainian Flamingo missile – Fire Point chief designer ShtilermanPhotoVideo

Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman confirmed that the Flamingo missile struck the "Aviatek" plant in Kirov. The enterprise produces components for Tor air defense systems and Kh-101 missiles.

War in Ukraine • July 24, 07:07 AM • 5096 views
Exclusive
In Ukraine or in Europe: where and when can missile production for Patriot be deployed

President Trump granted Ukraine permission to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system. Lockheed Martin supported the decision, and Zelenskyy stated the technical possibility by the end of 2026.

War in Ukraine • July 22, 12:06 PM • 147125 views
Shtilerman published a video of an unknown rocket launch and caused a stir online: is this already ballistic?

Fire Point chief designer Denys Shtilerman published a video of a rocket launch without additional details. Users speculated that this is the FP-9 ballistic missile with a range of up to 855 km.

Technologies • July 20, 07:36 AM • 3961 views