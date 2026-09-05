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Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

The maximum settlement periods for export contracts have been changed for exporters of wheat, corn, soybeans, and other goods. The decision is intended to support logistics and exports.

Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation

The government has adopted another decision to support farmers amid Russian terror in the Black Sea region — the rules governing the maximum settlement periods for export contracts for certain agricultural goods will change. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Koretskyi noted that enemy attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure had forced Ukrainian exporters to reroute their shipments. This complicated logistics and increased delivery times.

This season, Ukraine reduced wheat exports but increased corn exports12.08.26, 17:03 • 17682 views

We are changing the rules governing the maximum settlement periods for export contracts for certain agricultural goods — wheat, corn, soybeans, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, and oilcake. The Ministry of Economy will be able to extend the established periods at the exporter’s request — by a maximum of 180 days 

- the prime minister said.

According to him, this will give producers and exporters more time to fulfill contracts amid the complicated logistics, help preserve exports and foreign-currency revenues for the state, and ensure resources for the upcoming sowing campaign.

Ukraine’s grain exports have collapsed due to the situation in the Black Sea: what happened to the maritime corridor14.08.26, 16:08 • 5586 views

Antonina Tumanova

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