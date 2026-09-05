Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation

The government has adopted another decision to support farmers amid Russian terror in the Black Sea region — the rules governing the maximum settlement periods for export contracts for certain agricultural goods will change. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

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Koretskyi noted that enemy attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure had forced Ukrainian exporters to reroute their shipments. This complicated logistics and increased delivery times.

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We are changing the rules governing the maximum settlement periods for export contracts for certain agricultural goods — wheat, corn, soybeans, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, and oilcake. The Ministry of Economy will be able to extend the established periods at the exporter’s request — by a maximum of 180 days - the prime minister said.

According to him, this will give producers and exporters more time to fulfill contracts amid the complicated logistics, help preserve exports and foreign-currency revenues for the state, and ensure resources for the upcoming sowing campaign.

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