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Russia has continued attacking Kyiv with drones since the night; there are already 7 injured in the capital region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Five people were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia’s attack, and two more in the region. Homes, cars, and warehouse facilities were damaged.

Russia has continued attacking Kyiv with drones since the night; there are already 7 injured in the capital region

As of the morning of September 26, 5 people are known to have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the ongoing Russian attacks. Two more people were injured overnight in the Kyiv region. UNN reports this, citing data from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

New consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv

As of now, 5 people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on September 26. Medics provided them with outpatient and on-site assistance

- Klitschko reported on social media on September 26.

According to him, during the night of September 26, damage resulting from the enemy attack on the capital was reported in four districts:

  • in the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out in an area near warehouse buildings. The fire was extinguished;
    • in the Obolonskyi district, debris fell near a residential building. Windows were damaged and blown out. There is no destruction or fire in the building. One person was injured in the Obolonskyi district as a result of a UAV falling onto a non-residential building. Medics provided assistance on site;
      • in the Solomianskyi district, a roof fire broke out in an office building as a result of a UAV falling. The fire was extinguished. Also in the Solomianskyi district, firefighters are extinguishing a fire and a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in a five-story residential building. Four injured people were found there. In the morning, a fire and smoke occurred in an office building in the Solomianskyi district as a result of a UAV falling;
        • in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire and the destruction of one of the stores broke out as a result of a UAV falling onto the territory of a shopping and entertainment center. The fire was extinguished.

          The Kyiv police showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv as of the morning of September 26.

          Kyiv region

          According to the State Emergency Service, two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of enemy attacks overnight.

          During the night, rescuers were repeatedly deployed to deal with the consequences of Russian aggression. It was reported that the consequences were recorded in three districts of the Kyiv region:

          • in Boryspil district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building. Two people were injured, one of them was hospitalized. The fire was extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service and the local fire service;
            • in Obukhiv district, a private residential building and two passenger cars were damaged;
              • a private residential building was also damaged in Bucha district.

                The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region during the night of September 26.

                Julia Shramko

                War in UkraineKyivKyiv region
                Explosions
                Fires
                War in Ukraine
                Kyiv Oblast
                State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                Vitali Klitschko
                Kyiv