Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -4°C to +6°C. Rains are forecast in the west, it will be colder in the eastern regions, and the rest of the country will be without precipitation.
Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones for 7 hours in three districts. The attack resulted in a fire at an industrial enterprise and damage to private homes and infrastructure.
A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Air defense systems are in place in Kyiv region, and people are urged to take shelter.
Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv region. Private houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged in Buchansky district.
One person was killed and two others were injured in Buchansky district as a result of a UAV attack. Five private houses and four high-rise buildings were damaged, and three cars were destroyed.
a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Bucha district, causing a fire. Also in the same area, a 19-year-old girl was injured in the attack and hospitalized with a head injury.
The Brovary City Council will consider monthly surcharges of UAH 1,300 for pre-school and out-of-school teachers. The initiative will require about UAH 18 million per year from the local budget.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 213 Shahed drones and 7 X-101 cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down 133 UAVs and 6 missiles, with damage in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.
Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.
As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.
Air defense forces are activated in Kyiv region during an air alert. Local authorities are urging people to stay in shelters and not to record the work of the defense forces.
Brovary has received humanitarian aid from Norway, including rehabilitation equipment, wheelchairs and medical equipment. The aid is intended for wounded soldiers and civilians in need of rehabilitation equipment.
In the Kyiv region, 123 schools and 27 kindergartens switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of SARS and flu. Over the week, the number of sick students increased by 4,025, and preschoolers by 646 cases.
Air defense forces repelled an attack by enemy UAVs in Kyiv region. An unfinished multi-storey building was damaged in Brovary district, and a security guard suffered a stress reaction.
At the Kyiv Reservoir near the village of Novi Petrivtsi, five fishermen were cut off from the shore by a 10-meter ice break. Rescuers successfully evacuated the men, who refused hospitalization.
On February 24, it will be mostly clear and without precipitation in Ukraine, with snowfall possible only in the east. Nighttime temperatures will be down to -16°C in the north, and from -7°C to +6°C during the day, with a gradual warming expected from February 25-26.
On February 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation. The air temperature will range from -9°C in the east to +2°C in the west, with -6°...-4°C in Kyiv.
A drone crash in Boryspil district killed a Ukrzaliznytsia crossing guard. Train traffic on the section has been resumed with a slower speed for safety.
Enemy drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace in seven regions moving westward. A UAV was also spotted flying over the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.
On February 21, cold weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6° to -1°C and partly cloudy skies. There may be light snow in the east and south, while the rest of the country will be without precipitation.
Enemy UAVs were spotted in Ukrainian airspace in several directions. The drones are moving from Chernihiv region to Kyiv, from Sumy region to Poltava region, through Cherkasy and from Zhytomyr region to Rivne.
Athletes from Brovary have been invited to compete in France and Germany. 41 children will take part in a football tournament, swimming competitions and summer vacation abroad.
Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and air defense systems. The Russian attack damaged 12 private houses, 5 cars and outbuildings in Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts.
Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region, the alert lasted almost 8 hours. A private house and two cars were damaged in Vyshgorod and Fastiv districts.
On February 19, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with localized precipitation in the north and west. Temperatures will range from -7°C in the east to +2°C in the south, with possible ice cover.
A 42-year-old local resident was killed by a train at the Nemishayeve railway station in Kyiv Oblast. The driver tried to prevent the tragedy by signaling and applying emergency braking.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports enemy UAVs moving in different directions in eight regions of Ukraine. High activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded on the northeastern and eastern borders.
Enemy drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are operating in the region. People are urged to follow safety rules and stay in shelters.
A social taxi for people with disabilities and other categories has been launched in the Brovary community. The service is available on weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00 by appointment.