Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected
Kyiv • UNN
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.
On April 3, Ukraine should expect varied weather: most regions will be cloudy with clearings. However, there will be light rain in the west and south. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, the temperature will remain within +14…+16°C, with periodic clearings, without precipitation. Similar weather will be observed in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where thermometers will show +15…+17°C.
Lviv and Odesa will experience light rains, with air temperatures from +12°C to +14°C in the first case and +14°C to +16°C in the second.
The situation will be similar in the south of the country. Simferopol will maintain moderately warm weather with slight rain, temperatures will range from +14°C to +18°C.
All these temperature fluctuations will provide comfortable conditions for being outdoors, but be prepared for cloudiness and possible rain in some regions.
