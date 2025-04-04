Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.
Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.
Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
Macron is gathering allies from 37 countries for military support of Ukraine after a ceasefire, which could lead to a conflict with Trump, who seeks cooperation with Russia. The initiative involves funding and military assistance.
Meloni stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not being considered. She proposed a mechanism of security guarantees between Ukraine and partner countries.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.
The Prime Minister of Italy stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not planned. Italy will continue to cooperate with partners for security guarantees.
Bloomberg reports that Rutte answered "uh-huh" to the question of whether Trump rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. He also stated the need to normalize relations with Russia after the war.
Giorgia Meloni supports the efforts of the US under the leadership of Trump for a just peace in Ukraine.
Ukraine is clarifying the details of the Italian proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter without granting membership. MFA spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy confirmed contacts with Italian partners to clarify the specifics of this initiative.
The Prime Minister of Italy suggested extending the action of NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without granting full membership. Meloni believes this is a more effective solution than sending troops to ensure a ceasefire.
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Italy to discuss the action plan for achieving a just peace. The parties discussed the importance of the unity of allies and strengthening Ukraine's position in cooperation with the countries of Europe and the United States.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of avoiding a split in the West. She emphasized the similarity of Italy and Britain's positions on Ukraine and their role in “building bridges.
An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis declared Europe's commitment to finding a solution for Ukraine. He emphasized the need for US support and modernization of European defense infrastructure.
Ukraine and Italy have signed an agreement to contribute EUR 13 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. Established in 2022, the Fund has already received pledges from partners worth more than €1 billion.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing a dilemma over a possible EU military mission in Ukraine. She has to balance between supporting European ambitions and maintaining good relations with Trump.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that a just peace in Ukraine is possible only if NATO provides security guarantees. Meloni emphasized that this is the most effective way to prevent a new Russian invasion.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.
An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy on international support and security guarantees. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of NATO membership and the need to strengthen the Ukrainian army.
The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.
Today is the inauguration of Donald Trump, after which he plans to sign about 100 executive orders. The EU is preparing for potential changes in trade, climate policy, and its position on Ukraine.
Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.