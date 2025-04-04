Giorgia Meloni

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8502 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16055 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56792 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212585 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243600 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254785 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120166 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200175 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379061 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302634 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10738 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36532 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64810 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50844 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121155 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Giorgia Meloni

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10443 views

Ukraine is not removing NATO membership from the negotiation table – Zelensky

Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.

War • April 3, 02:28 PM • 11376 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69189 views

Meloni expressed support for Trump and opposed European “appeasement forces” in Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.

War • March 28, 03:42 PM • 36672 views

Europe is interested in security guarantees for Ukraine: Podolyak summarized the meeting of the "coalition of those willing" in Paris

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.

War • March 28, 10:14 AM • 37458 views

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

Macron Prepares for Clash With Trump Over His Push to Help Ukraine - Bloomberg

Macron is gathering allies from 37 countries for military support of Ukraine after a ceasefire, which could lead to a conflict with Trump, who seeks cooperation with Russia. The initiative involves funding and military assistance.

Politics • March 20, 07:21 AM • 23441 views

Meloni: sending troops, as proposed by Britain and France, is an "ineffective option," instead there is a mechanism with Article 5 of NATO

Meloni stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not being considered. She proposed a mechanism of security guarantees between Ukraine and partner countries.

War • March 18, 02:54 PM • 53860 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84524 views

Meloni ruled out sending Italian troops to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Italy stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not planned. Italy will continue to cooperate with partners for security guarantees.

War • March 15, 12:40 PM • 16913 views

Rutte confirmed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is no longer being considered? What the Secretary General really said

Bloomberg reports that Rutte answered "uh-huh" to the question of whether Trump rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. He also stated the need to normalize relations with Russia after the war.

War • March 14, 02:48 PM • 15904 views

"Now the decision is up to Russia": Meloni welcomed the results of the US-Ukraine negotiations

Giorgia Meloni supports the efforts of the US under the leadership of Trump for a just peace in Ukraine.

War • March 12, 06:25 AM • 21625 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Italy's proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine

Ukraine is clarifying the details of the Italian proposal to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter without granting membership. MFA spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy confirmed contacts with Italian partners to clarify the specifics of this initiative.

War • March 7, 01:56 PM • 19080 views

Meloni proposes to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine without granting membership - media

The Prime Minister of Italy suggested extending the action of NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without granting full membership. Meloni believes this is a more effective solution than sending troops to ensure a ceasefire.

War • March 6, 08:56 PM • 24596 views

European leaders are ready to negotiate for peace in Ukraine with active role of the United States - media

At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.

War • March 3, 09:37 AM • 34900 views

Zelensky discusses action plan to end the war with Maloney

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Italy to discuss the action plan for achieving a just peace. The parties discussed the importance of the unity of allies and strengthening Ukraine's position in cooperation with the countries of Europe and the United States.

War • March 2, 03:10 PM • 101006 views

Meloni spoke about the role of Italy and Britain in achieving peace in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of avoiding a split in the West. She emphasized the similarity of Italy and Britain's positions on Ukraine and their role in “building bridges.

Politics • March 2, 12:59 PM • 28548 views

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Politics • March 2, 09:32 AM • 101907 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis declared Europe's commitment to finding a solution for Ukraine. He emphasized the need for US support and modernization of European defense infrastructure.

War • March 1, 12:32 PM • 119769 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Ukraine and Italy have signed an agreement to contribute EUR 13 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. Established in 2022, the Fund has already received pledges from partners worth more than €1 billion.

War • March 1, 06:17 AM • 61472 views

Italy calls for an urgent summit between the US and Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • February 28, 10:26 PM • 42987 views

Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing a dilemma over a possible EU military mission in Ukraine. She has to balance between supporting European ambitions and maintaining good relations with Trump.

Politics • February 27, 05:35 PM • 24902 views

Italy says a just peace is impossible without security guarantees for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that a just peace in Ukraine is possible only if NATO provides security guarantees. Meloni emphasized that this is the most effective way to prevent a new Russian invasion.

War • February 27, 12:53 AM • 117376 views

Starmer gathers European leaders in London to discuss Trump's plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.

Politics • February 27, 12:18 AM • 112324 views

Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.

War • February 17, 03:34 PM • 54761 views

Zelenskyy and Maloney discuss Ukraine's security guarantees and NATO membership

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy on international support and security guarantees. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of NATO membership and the need to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

War • February 14, 08:27 PM • 33234 views

Arakhamia attended Trump's inauguration - media

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.

Politics • January 26, 03:30 PM • 55992 views

High tariffs and a peace deal: Europe prepares for the first day of the Trump presidency

Today is the inauguration of Donald Trump, after which he plans to sign about 100 executive orders. The EU is preparing for potential changes in trade, climate policy, and its position on Ukraine.

News of the World • January 20, 10:43 AM • 70180 views

NATO countries will be able to spend up to 5% of GDP on defense only in 10 years - Polish Defense Ministry

Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.

News of the World • January 12, 10:21 AM • 51324 views