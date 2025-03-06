Meloni proposes to extend Article 5 of the NATO Charter to Ukraine without granting membership - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Italy suggested extending the action of NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without granting full membership. Meloni believes this is a more effective solution than sending troops to ensure a ceasefire.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed to extend NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance, a step that, according to her, would be a "guarantee of stable, long-term, effective security" compared to sending troops to enforce a ceasefire, a proposal she criticized as the "most complicated," reports UNN citing FT.
Extending the same coverage that NATO countries have to Ukraine would certainly be much more effective, although it would differ from NATO membership. I think it would be a stable, long-term, effective security guarantee, more than some of the proposals I see
When asked about the difference between Meloni's proposal and granting Ukraine full NATO membership, a representative of the Italian government said that this step guarantees that the mutual defense clause will be activated "also for the protection of Ukraine . . . even on territory outside NATO, regardless of Kyiv's membership."
Trump plans to change the US's participation in the defense of NATO countries: what awaits allies06.03.2025, 21:23 • 59742 views
Meloni also ruled out the possibility of sending Italian troops to enforce a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, adding that deploying "European troops, French or British, is the most complicated decision . . . I am still very puzzled by this proposal."
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector01.03.2025, 08:17 • 61471 view