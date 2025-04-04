$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11916 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20785 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60035 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205886 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118385 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384745 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243833 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254907 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125107 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305964 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 140 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11756 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54417 views
White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5530 views

"This is a Muscovite name": The NBU explained the importance of replacing kopecks with steps

The head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that the name "kopeck" is used in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. He noted that the transition to "steps" should have taken place in the early 90s.

Economy • April 2, 07:15 AM • 22305 views

Ukraine has criticized the IOC's intentions to return Russians to the Olympics

The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.

War • April 2, 05:08 AM • 9591 views

There is no formed group of enemy troops on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border - Demchenko

Russian DRGs are trying to break through the border of the Sumy region, their tactics have changed. There is no formed group on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border, Demchenko said.

War • April 1, 09:42 AM • 16329 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33014 views

The EU has imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and 7 organizations in Belarus for human rights violations and support for the Russian Federation's war

The new EU sanctions are aimed at Belarusian officials, judges, and enterprises involved in human rights violations, supporting the Lukashenko regime, and the Russian Federation's war.

News of the World • March 28, 05:43 AM • 29530 views

In Estonia, citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus were deprived of the right to vote in local elections

The Estonian Parliament has adopted amendments to the Constitution that deprive citizens of Russia and Belarus of the right to vote in local elections. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2025.

News of the World • March 26, 05:10 PM • 24027 views

Tusk at meeting with Rutte: NATO must be prepared to respond to any outcome of US-Russia talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:26 PM • 29871 views

Poland will have enough ammunition for one to two weeks in the event of a Russian attack - General

Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-style ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but supplies are running out due to aid to Ukraine.

News of the World • March 26, 11:41 AM • 21122 views

Lukashenko "assumed" the office of President of Belarus for the seventh time

In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko underwent the procedure of assuming the office of President - for the seventh time.

News of the World • March 25, 09:24 AM • 13590 views

The European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from a German pro-Russian deputy

The Legal Committee of the European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from Petr Bystron of the "Alternative for Germany" due to his pro-Russian stance and actions incompatible with the status of a Member of the European Parliament.

Politics • March 25, 12:21 AM • 18705 views

Combat readiness checks suddenly began in Belarus - media

By order of Lukashenko, Belarusian military units are checking combat readiness. The units will conduct shooting, engineering works and simulations of combat operations with UAVs and aviation.

News of the World • March 24, 01:59 PM • 9760 views

Poland is strengthening the protection of the border with Belarus, and will soon send another 500 border guards there

Poland plans to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus by sending 500 additional border guards. 1,500 new Border Guard officers will also be recruited for security.

News of the World • March 23, 05:08 PM • 117370 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Lithuania will strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus with fortifications and mines

Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.

War • March 22, 09:12 PM • 25527 views

Lukashenko's statement about working on a launcher for "Oreshnik" may be both real and a disinformation dump

Lukashenko's statement about working on "Oreshnik" may be true, or disinformation. The Belarusian plant produces chassis for various Russian missile systems, including the Iskander OTRK.

War • March 22, 04:46 AM • 15341 views

Poland suspends accepting new asylum seekers from the Belarusian border

The Polish government will suspend protection for new asylum seekers crossing the border from Belarus. Recently, migration pressure from the Belarusian side has increased.

News of the World • March 21, 02:51 PM • 11867 views