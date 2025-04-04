Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
The head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny, stated that the name "kopeck" is used in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. He noted that the transition to "steps" should have taken place in the early 90s.
The Ukrainian government condemned the words of the future head of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, who spoke in favor of the return of Russians to the Olympic Games. Ukraine calls for the prevention of Russians from international competitions.
Russian DRGs are trying to break through the border of the Sumy region, their tactics have changed. There is no formed group on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border, Demchenko said.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
The new EU sanctions are aimed at Belarusian officials, judges, and enterprises involved in human rights violations, supporting the Lukashenko regime, and the Russian Federation's war.
The Estonian Parliament has adopted amendments to the Constitution that deprive citizens of Russia and Belarus of the right to vote in local elections. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2025.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-style ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but supplies are running out due to aid to Ukraine.
In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko underwent the procedure of assuming the office of President - for the seventh time.
The Legal Committee of the European Parliament supported the removal of immunity from Petr Bystron of the "Alternative for Germany" due to his pro-Russian stance and actions incompatible with the status of a Member of the European Parliament.
By order of Lukashenko, Belarusian military units are checking combat readiness. The units will conduct shooting, engineering works and simulations of combat operations with UAVs and aviation.
Poland plans to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus by sending 500 additional border guards. 1,500 new Border Guard officers will also be recruited for security.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.
Lukashenko's statement about working on "Oreshnik" may be true, or disinformation. The Belarusian plant produces chassis for various Russian missile systems, including the Iskander OTRK.
The Polish government will suspend protection for new asylum seekers crossing the border from Belarus. Recently, migration pressure from the Belarusian side has increased.