Ukraine has provided partners with information on where 'Oreshnik' will be deployed in Belarus - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has provided information to its partners regarding where the Russian missile system "Oreshnik" will be deployed in Belarus. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, as reported by UNN.

Regarding "Oreshnik". The transfer of "Oreshnik" to the territory of Belarus is nearing completion. We understand where it will be. Where it will be deployed. We are providing information to our partners. I think our partners can assess this threat themselves and understand how to react to it, in my opinion - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine had previously warned its partners, including the Americans, that Russia would deploy "Oreshnik" on the territory of Belarus.

We showed them the distance over which "Oreshnik" would operate. This is a threat to many European countries. We showed them this. It is currently impossible to shoot down "Oreshnik" with drones. They used "Oreshnik" on the territory of Ukraine, we understand how to deal with it - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine asked partners to impose sanctions against companies that sell components through third countries that are suitable for "Oreshnik".

Without these components, Russia simply cannot. I do not see these sanctions being imposed. We believe that Russia will continue to produce "Oreshnik". It is not yet capable of producing many of them, despite the accusations it would make. We understand their quantity, but they are not doing this for nothing - emphasized the President.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka stated that as of yesterday, the "Oreshnik" missile system had entered combat duty in his country. The National Security and Defense Council stated that the complex is propaganda of fear for Europe.